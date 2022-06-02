Daily Slop: Kam Curl taking his leadership role to next level in Washington’s secondary; Chase Young remains confident in his recovery process

Kam Curl taking his leadership role to next level in Washington’s secondary | RSN

Curl has been lauded by coaches and teammates as embracing an increased leader role this offseason.

House Oversight Committee invites Dan Snyder, Roger Goodell to testify at hearing

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder and NFL commissioner Roger Goodell have been requested to testify at a congressional hearing on June 22.

Mark Rypien faces abuse accusations in longtime partner’s lawsuit - The Washington Post

"His past trauma does not give him license to inflict trauma on her," Danielle Wade's lawyer said of Rypien, who suffered numerous brain injuries over his NFL career.

Jahan Dotson leaving a strong impression on Scott Turner, teammates at OTAs | RSN

The Commanders' first-round pick has been as good as advertised thus far during OTAs.

OTA Notebook | Jahan Dotson, offensive weapons continue to improve

The Washington Commanders just wrapped up Wednesday’s OTA as they roll through Phase 3 of the offseason workout program. Here are some observations from the practice.

Fresh with new faces, Commanders O-line gelling early in 2022 offseason | RSN

The Commanders' offensive line is ready to pick up where they left off after an impressive 2021 campaign.

Chase Young says he'll stick to 'plan' as he recovers from torn ACL - Washington Times

Young watched practice from the sideline Wednesday after emerging from the building more than halfway through the session. After tearing his ACL in November, Young is still far out from practicing, but he told reporters that he has started to run and is happy with his progress.

Chase Young rejoins Commanders, details recovery from ACL surgery - The Washington Post

The 23-year-old star suffered the knee injury in November and says he's pleased with his progress.

Senior Pro Scout, former tight end Don Warren retires from NFL

Washington Commanders Senior Pro Scout and former tight end Don Warren has officially announced his retirement, capping off an NFL career that spanned 43 years.

Chase Young's performance will outweigh personality in return from injury - The Washington Post

Just being in Ashburn is a step for Chase Young. But this fall, his presence will need to be accompanied by production.

Chase Young remains confident in his recovery process

Young is still a ways off from making a full recovery, but he is pleased with his progress.

Carson Wentz adds arm talent to Commanders, but offensive balance remains necessary | RSN

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera and offensive coordinator Scott Turner spoke on Wednesday about finding the right offensive balance between running the football and the vertical passing game,

Scott Turner has a more tempered view on Carson Wentz's time in Philly and Indy | RSN

Carson Wentz inspires a lot of loud opinions, but Scott Turner is taking an even-keeled approach when reviewing Wentz's past.

2022 Washington Commanders preseason schedule: Dates, how to watch | RSN

Everything you need to know for Washington's three preseason games.