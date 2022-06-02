All aTwitter: 2 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The House Oversight Committee sent letters to Daniel Snyder and Roger Goodell requesting that they appear at a June 22 hearing. — MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 1, 2022

Chances they show up are slim to none, but still a very big deal.



At minimum, it keeps this in the news as the other owners ruminate on what to do and wait on the Mary Jo White investigation to conclude. https://t.co/GofAszUK5z — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) June 1, 2022

Statement from the team: “The Commanders have assisted the NFL in cooperating with all prior requests from the House Oversight and Reform Committee. We look forward to responding directly to the Committee’s invitation in a timely manner.” — John Keim (@john_keim) June 1, 2022

As mentioned earlier on @team980 after talking to some people on the inside ring - Dan Snyder & @nflcommish COULD be issued a subpeona to appear if they refuse the @OversightDems "invite" & my understanding is any testimony would be under oath, which would be huge. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 1, 2022

Per @Jason_OTC

Commanders now have the 6th most cap space in NFL at $18.38m.



Of course, the numbers are constantly changing. pic.twitter.com/VWwnjQBygR — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 2, 2022

Washington is still looking for DL depth. https://t.co/TZ1iecrriE — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 1, 2022

St-Juste in the slot is interesting… https://t.co/3UOzDQ805M — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) June 1, 2022

Not sure how much info I can divulge, so I’ll just say that a non-QB attempted a pass and… I’d be surprised if the player is ever allowed to throw a pass again — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2022

Headed to the @Commanders Facility to spend the day talking football and hanging out! pic.twitter.com/yb6epsbYmi — Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) June 1, 2022

Great line from Charles Leno about Chase Young's rehab: "I don’t care if he does rehab in Indonesia, as long as he’s ready for Sundays." — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 1, 2022

“You have to be able to work without looking at the clock, if you want to buy things without looking at the price.” #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gsHf2w1iI7 — Christian Holmes (@sip_662) June 1, 2022

Papa Norv has been at #Commanders practice every day, on Scott's hip, actively involved, in team-issued gear. Feels like an unofficial co-OC situation. (h/t @jlevin418) pic.twitter.com/f6w3XnY8jF — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) June 1, 2022

Celebrate love ❤️



We're proud to sponsor @CapitalPrideDC in celebration of #Pride2022! Join us June 11-12 as we participate for the first time in the Capital Pride Parade & Festival » https://t.co/k8nhmQ8EgB pic.twitter.com/tyM3hZ8fZ4 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2022

I think as an individual move its the Hopkins for David Johnson trade. Sam Bradford signing in Arizona was a doozy. Panthers handling of QB spot in 20 and 21 is up there. Barkley's drafting by NY was a bad one though I guess some old school types loved it. — Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 1, 2022

John Madden's legacy will carry on for generations@RiverboatRonHC reflects on the legendary coach's career and reacts to him being on this year's cover@EAMaddenNFL | #MaddenDay pic.twitter.com/nPHgbBCWu4 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2022

Rest in Peace to Marion the Barbarian. I enjoyed his game.



A RB that initiated contact. Respect. pic.twitter.com/5z94vW62kj — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 2, 2022

Josh Allen is using a golf ball with Tom Brady's combine photo on it.



Tom Brady came back 30 minutes later using a golf ball with a Lombardi Trophy on it.



"Hey Josh, have you ever seen one of these?"



Cold.pic.twitter.com/scrJHBRz9w — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 1, 2022

“You’ll sleep like a baby” they said…pic.twitter.com/CZg375hzBB — Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) May 31, 2022

When the music makes you have to end your phone call #pianolife pic.twitter.com/mFKEJQWmuZ — King Kamar (@Karim_Kamar) May 31, 2022

