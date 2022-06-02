All aTwitter: 2 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
The House Oversight Committee sent letters to Daniel Snyder and Roger Goodell requesting that they appear at a June 22 hearing.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 1, 2022
Chances they show up are slim to none, but still a very big deal.— Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) June 1, 2022
At minimum, it keeps this in the news as the other owners ruminate on what to do and wait on the Mary Jo White investigation to conclude. https://t.co/GofAszUK5z
Statement from the team: “The Commanders have assisted the NFL in cooperating with all prior requests from the House Oversight and Reform Committee. We look forward to responding directly to the Committee’s invitation in a timely manner.”— John Keim (@john_keim) June 1, 2022
As mentioned earlier on @team980 after talking to some people on the inside ring - Dan Snyder & @nflcommish COULD be issued a subpeona to appear if they refuse the @OversightDems "invite" & my understanding is any testimony would be under oath, which would be huge. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 1, 2022
Per @Jason_OTC— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 2, 2022
Commanders now have the 6th most cap space in NFL at $18.38m.
Of course, the numbers are constantly changing. pic.twitter.com/VWwnjQBygR
Washington is still looking for DL depth. https://t.co/TZ1iecrriE— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 1, 2022
St-Juste in the slot is interesting… https://t.co/3UOzDQ805M— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) June 1, 2022
Not sure how much info I can divulge, so I’ll just say that a non-QB attempted a pass and… I’d be surprised if the player is ever allowed to throw a pass again— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2022
Headed to the @Commanders Facility to spend the day talking football and hanging out! pic.twitter.com/yb6epsbYmi— Mark Schlereth (@markschlereth) June 1, 2022
Great line from Charles Leno about Chase Young's rehab: "I don’t care if he does rehab in Indonesia, as long as he’s ready for Sundays."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 1, 2022
Chase Young in motion #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Q4fZYpyRt4— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 1, 2022
.@cj_wentz x @youngchase907 #HTTC pic.twitter.com/VhEyLqTpE8— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2022
June 1, 2022
“You have to be able to work without looking at the clock, if you want to buy things without looking at the price.” #HTTC pic.twitter.com/gsHf2w1iI7— Christian Holmes (@sip_662) June 1, 2022
Also, #DadJokes with @charleslenojr72 #Commanders pic.twitter.com/2svuptPfRd— Derek Forrest (@DerekFSpx) June 1, 2022
Papa Norv has been at #Commanders practice every day, on Scott's hip, actively involved, in team-issued gear. Feels like an unofficial co-OC situation. (h/t @jlevin418) pic.twitter.com/f6w3XnY8jF— Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) June 1, 2022
Celebrate love ❤️— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2022
We're proud to sponsor @CapitalPrideDC in celebration of #Pride2022! Join us June 11-12 as we participate for the first time in the Capital Pride Parade & Festival » https://t.co/k8nhmQ8EgB pic.twitter.com/tyM3hZ8fZ4
Why do I celebrate #Pride Month?— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) June 1, 2022
- From @gmfb last year pic.twitter.com/rMCETdhcif
https://t.co/OZPfVxIHvR pic.twitter.com/GnMvHu4zOu— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 1, 2022
I think as an individual move its the Hopkins for David Johnson trade. Sam Bradford signing in Arizona was a doozy. Panthers handling of QB spot in 20 and 21 is up there. Barkley's drafting by NY was a bad one though I guess some old school types loved it.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) June 1, 2022
John Madden's legacy will carry on for generations@RiverboatRonHC reflects on the legendary coach's career and reacts to him being on this year's cover@EAMaddenNFL | #MaddenDay pic.twitter.com/nPHgbBCWu4— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 1, 2022
Rest in Peace to Marion the Barbarian. I enjoyed his game.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 2, 2022
A RB that initiated contact. Respect. pic.twitter.com/5z94vW62kj
Josh Allen is using a golf ball with Tom Brady's combine photo on it.— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 1, 2022
Tom Brady came back 30 minutes later using a golf ball with a Lombardi Trophy on it.
"Hey Josh, have you ever seen one of these?"
Cold.pic.twitter.com/scrJHBRz9w
“You’ll sleep like a baby” they said…pic.twitter.com/CZg375hzBB— Morissa Schwartz (Dr. Rissy) (@MorissaSchwartz) May 31, 2022
When the music makes you have to end your phone call #pianolife pic.twitter.com/mFKEJQWmuZ— King Kamar (@Karim_Kamar) May 31, 2022
