All aTwitter: 19 June 2022

June 18, 2022
NFL Live: Commanders have Best Offense in NFC East #HTTC https://t.co/EM8s9p4lxc— SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) June 17, 2022
They do this all the time - the legislation has been *introduced* but not yet adopted. The testimony (and subsequent lobbying) may inform further changes to the bill before it is fully voted on by the Committee and then (if ever) by the House..— NJCommish (@NJCommish) June 18, 2022
The link to watch the #NFL/Roger Goodell Congressional Hearing this Wednesday, June 22 on: “Tackling Toxic Workplaces: Examining the NFL’s Handling of Workplace Misconduct at the Washington Commanders" is below:— Megan Imbert (@meganimbert) June 18, 2022
Live on YouTube: https://t.co/TMAduDYea2
10amET #releasethereport
37 Draft picks remained unsigned. Here's the full list: https://t.co/IopURLB8oh #NFL pic.twitter.com/AwPsqHljjp— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) June 19, 2022
I’m amazed how the human body reacts. I’m grateful for the officers courage to run in & respond quickly. I’m overwhelmed by strangers that saw me shook & offered comfort. I’m grateful it wasn’t worse as we live in a day where there is much fear of gun violence. I pray for peace.— Julie Donaldson (@juliedonaldson_) June 18, 2022
McLEAN, Va. (AP) — A gun was fired when a fight broke out at a northern Virginia mall on Saturday, but no injuries were reported and there was no active shooter situation, police said.— Fred Gams (@FredGams) June 19, 2022
... A fight broke out and one man displayed a gun and fired, police said.
Garrett Wilson had NO IDEA what a rookie dinner actually means— FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 18, 2022
️: @thepivot | #NFL pic.twitter.com/MLO7oAYgy4
Fred Taylor on Tom Brady at the rookie dinners in New England: "Tom would come in there and buy a three, four, five thousand dollar bottle of wine, take one sip, say goodnight."— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 18, 2022
