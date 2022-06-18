All aTwitter: 18 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Our rookies spent the afternoon volunteering with @foodbankmetrodc @WasNFLCommunity | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/mgH7t1m4RX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 17, 2022
The Wharf, Pepsi, the Commission of Fathers, Men, and Boys and your Washington Commanders invite you to join us for a Father’s Day celebration!— Washington Commanders Community Relations (@WasNFLCommunity) June 17, 2022
We hope to see you at the Wharf on Sunday, June 19th at 1pm.
Click the link to register: https://t.co/r8gO5Fpz1A pic.twitter.com/9j3tclp1se
Han showing out— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 17, 2022
Carson leading the offense
Jamin ready for Year 2
#HTTC HC Ron Rivera on @Benj_Juice:— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) June 17, 2022
“I think the biggest thing is his confidence level… you see a little bit more swagger in their confidence, when they're out there on the field… he feels that he knows what he's doing and he's using the techniques the right way.” pic.twitter.com/Qrl7Xnx7Ms
Talking with @CharlesMann71 about Chase Young coming back from the knee injury - "Number 1 it's mental...You have to believe my knee doest hurt anymore and I can do what I used to do"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 17, 2022
NEW: Today, @OversightDems Chair @RepMaloney sent a letter responding to @Commanders owner Daniel Snyder's refusal to testify voluntarily before the Committee next week. https://t.co/phqr3U9pXz pic.twitter.com/WYarmMqbhV— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) June 17, 2022
In the letter, Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney set a deadline for 9 am Monday for Snyder to accept her "additional accommodations" and change his mind about appearing before the Committee.— John Keim (@john_keim) June 17, 2022
If Snyder commits, in writing, to appear at the hearing, the Committee will provide him in advance copies of any of the team’s documents produced by the league that the Committee expects to use.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 17, 2022
Snyder has until 9 am Monday (June 20) to tell the Committee if he accepts.
Some good ole fashioned ping pong happening now between Dan Snyder’s people and the Oversight Committee. Here, the Committee tells Snyder’s lawyer it has “offered to accommodate” Dan’s travel plans by letting him appear remotely during the June 22 hearing pic.twitter.com/0HFEIK39VQ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 17, 2022
This new request by @OversightDems sounds to me a whole lot like -- hey Dan, buddy ol' pal, we REALLY don't want to subpeona you unless you give us no choice, as in go ahead & reject us Monday at 9 AM & then we'll see. @team980 @Audacy #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 17, 2022
New from the Oversight Committee: pic.twitter.com/Ntuho9Zw8P— John Keim (@john_keim) June 17, 2022
New from the Oversight Committee ahead of next week's hearing. pic.twitter.com/i1RgbPr2NK— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 17, 2022
Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera was fined $100,000 and Washington loses two 2023 OTA practices due to excessive contact in practice drills, source confirms. (@DanGrazianoESPN 1st)— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 17, 2022
That means next off-season if there are 10 totals OTA sessions, we can only have 8.— Non-Goat (@elidalton) June 17, 2022
Damn, we have some Big-A$$ QB’s! Sam Howell isn’t tall, but he’s certainly thick pic.twitter.com/o8zijBN1QW— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 17, 2022
Eagles Sign S Jaquiski Tartt https://t.co/eriOAS5N6v pic.twitter.com/c1nLVIawGm— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) June 17, 2022
David Johnson announces he couldn't come to terms with Saints. https://t.co/kczy0uCeIt— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 17, 2022
"The first ruling on the Deshaun Watson suspension will come from this third party arbitrator.. Roger Goodell will take all the information & come out with the official ruling" ~@RapSheet#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/nOUGel9sHD— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 17, 2022
New: The NFL plans to argue to new disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson for a “significant” suspension of Deshaun Watson for violating the personal conduct policy, multiple sources say.... https://t.co/bBF6Jdt8nB— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 17, 2022
The NFL hopes to have the entire disciplinary process, including any potential appeal to Commissioner Roger Goodell or his designee, resolved by the start of training camp. The initial disciplinary ruling is to be made by Robinson under the current version of the conduct policy.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 17, 2022
From our story… The NFL could seek to impose a fine on Watson in additional to any lost salary from an unpaid suspension. The league also could leave open the possibility of further discipline if new information is uncovered in the future.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 17, 2022
Pro Athletes: We don’t care what “the media” says, we don’t listen to them— T M (@reshmanuel) June 17, 2022
Also Pro athletes: pic.twitter.com/93Auo0JzV7
You love to see it. pic.twitter.com/BgHIJPITO3— MLB (@MLB) June 16, 2022
This kid is worried about his friend because all of us secretly believed there was like a 10% chance Pop Rocks could kill us. pic.twitter.com/sWFkE1cVP5— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) June 17, 2022
