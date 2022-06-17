 clock menu more-arrow no yes

House Oversight Committee Chair introduces two bills related to the investigation into Dan Snyder

It’s Friday, and I’m in the news dump

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Washington Football Team-Press Conference Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has been investigating the Washington Commanders toxic workplace, and the allegations of sexual harassment brought forth by over 40 former employees. Congress’ investigation followed the Beth Wilkinson investigation that was originally started by team owner Daniel Snyder before it was taken over by Commissioner Roger Goodell. This led to an oral report from the lead investigator, and a $10 million fine for the team, and changes to Washington’s organization. Dan Snyder stepped away from day-to-day operations, leaving his wife, and newly minted Co-CEO, Tanya Snyder in charge.

The House Oversight Committee has uncovered more allegations against the Washington Commanders organization, and owner Dan Snyder. Financial improprieties and other crimes against the league(owners) were alleged, and a direct accusation against Snyder came out. Roger Goodell and Dan Snyder both received requests to appear before the committee on June 22nd. Dan Snyder declined, citing a previous commitment out of country, but Goodell will attend virtually.

Rep. Carolyn B Maloney, the Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has now introduced two bills in the house to deal with issues directly related to the investigation into Washington, the NFL, and Daniel Snyder. The bills deal with the workplace, NDAs to prevent reporting of harassment, use of images, and more.

