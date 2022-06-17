House Oversight Committee Chair introduces two bills related to the investigation into Dan Snyder

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform has been investigating the Washington Commanders toxic workplace, and the allegations of sexual harassment brought forth by over 40 former employees. Congress’ investigation followed the Beth Wilkinson investigation that was originally started by team owner Daniel Snyder before it was taken over by Commissioner Roger Goodell. This led to an oral report from the lead investigator, and a $10 million fine for the team, and changes to Washington’s organization. Dan Snyder stepped away from day-to-day operations, leaving his wife, and newly minted Co-CEO, Tanya Snyder in charge.

The House Oversight Committee has uncovered more allegations against the Washington Commanders organization, and owner Dan Snyder. Financial improprieties and other crimes against the league(owners) were alleged, and a direct accusation against Snyder came out. Roger Goodell and Dan Snyder both received requests to appear before the committee on June 22nd. Dan Snyder declined, citing a previous commitment out of country, but Goodell will attend virtually.

Rep. Carolyn B Maloney, the Chair of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, has now introduced two bills in the house to deal with issues directly related to the investigation into Washington, the NFL, and Daniel Snyder. The bills deal with the workplace, NDAs to prevent reporting of harassment, use of images, and more.

BREAKING: Today, Chair @RepMaloney introduced the Accountability for Workplace Misconduct Act and Professional Images Protection Act to combat workplace misconduct and misuse of professional images. https://t.co/qoXLBfxxMu — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) June 17, 2022

The Professional Images Protection Act would ensure that employees have a say in how and when their images are used.



A former team employee explained how staff secretly recorded the cheerleaders for a lewd video during a Committee roundtable: pic.twitter.com/K6DOGNSGsp — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) June 17, 2022