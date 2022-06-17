Daily Slop: Montez Sweat motivated to keep getting better after tragic year; Rookies show confidence heading into offseason break

NFL fines Ron Rivera $100K, docks Washington Commanders two 2023 OTA practices

The NFL has fined Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera $100,000 and docked the team two 2023 OTA practices due to excessive contact in practice drills.

In a room of converts, Commanders find competition, potential at tight end - The Washington Post

Washington's tight end corps includes players who started out as receivers, quarterbacks — even basketball players.

Washington Commanders announce 2022 training camp schedule with events to be held across the region for fans

Commanders Training Camp will begin on July 27 and conclude on August 18. Special events for fans include a free practice event at FedExField on Saturday, August 6th, and practices taking place in Ashburn for which fans can sign up for free for the chance

Taylor Heinicke still has something money can't buy - Washington Times

Money -- it's why Heinicke has practically zero chance to compete for the job that he had last year, even if, by most accounts, he overachieved in that role.

Commanders owner Dan Snyder will not attend Congressional hearing next week | RSN

Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder has declined a Congressional committee's request to testify at a June 22 hearing in an ongoing investigation in the organization's history of workplace misconduct.

A complete, football-only recap of what transpired at Commanders minicamp | RSN

Pete Hailey passes along his football-only observations from this week's Commanders mandatory minicamp.

PHOTOS | Minicamp 6/16

The Washington Commanders have wrapped up their mandatory minicamp. Here are the top photos from Thursday's practice. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

Minicamp notebook | Rookies show confidence heading into offseason break

The Washington Commanders’ offseason workout program is now finished. Here are some observations and quotes from Thursday morning.

Commanders break for training camp with maturity concerns in the past - Washington Times

As the Commanders broke for training camp Thursday -- giving players and coaches roughly six weeks off before returning in late July -- Rivera said he believes Washington has grown past the maturity problems that plagued them a year ago.

Maryland waiting on 'public declaration' from Commanders before stadium progress, lawmaker says - Washington Times

Maryland Del. Jazz Lewis told The Washington Times he and other state officials are now waiting for the Commanders to make a "public declaration" that they're going to stay in Maryland before moving forward with stadium project talks.

SNIDER: Commanders exit offseason with high hopes

As the Commanders break until training camp, there is hope around the team that their seven-win mark from last season can be flipped around this year.

Commanders WR Dyami Brown expects 'big' Year 2 after 'humbling' rookie season | RSN

The Commanders second-year wide receiver envisions a big jump after what he called a "humbling" rookie season.

Montez Sweat motivated to keep getting better after tragic year | RSN

The edge rusher spoke on his offseason routine and how he plans to attack the passer heading into 2022.

Washington Commanders dads share how they'll celebrate Father's Day | RSN

Happy Father's Day! Carson Wentz, Tress Way, Cam Sims and Logan Thomas share what being a dad means to them and how they'll be celebrating.

Three Takeaways From Commanders Mini-Camp - Commanders Capitol

