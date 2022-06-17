All aTwitter: 17 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Mark your calendars— FedExField (@FedExField) June 16, 2022
We’ll be hosting a practice on August 6th
https://t.co/1h8BS7KXzL pic.twitter.com/wTEroEP6bZ
Training camp is coming soon— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2022
All the deets ⬇️
NFL tradition is to cancel the final day of offseason workouts.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 16, 2022
Rivera is instead holding a short practice. https://t.co/J2Fw3ZmkMT
Them boys getting down at practice. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/67sT3SFn3E— Chris Bryant (@HogfarmerChris) June 16, 2022
We had some team alumni stop by yesterday's practice pic.twitter.com/cr15hoemKz— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2022
Curtis Samuel's week was limited because Ron Rivera and the training staff felt like he was in a "good spot" after what he did at OTAs and at Tuesday's minicamp. They didn't want to push him anymore. When I asked him if the caution was related to Samuel's groin, Rivera said no— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 16, 2022
Just noticed this, but Dax Milne is wearing his practice uniform but is wearing a boot on his foot. Haven’t seen that look before. He’s not practicing obviously— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 16, 2022
Dax Milne using a walking boot on his right foot.— John Keim (@john_keim) June 16, 2022
Ron Rivera for final time until training camp.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 16, 2022
On injuries. Said he's not concerned about Charles Leno (out last two days). Does not expect Dax Milne to remain in the boot for long. Otherwise, the longer-term issues (Young, Roullier, Thomas) will be a wait-and-see.
The last two questions of Ron's presser today were about Curtis. Having to be "very careful" with him once again must be maddening for the team, even if Ron is trying to act like it's not pic.twitter.com/7owaXIKick— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 17, 2022
ESPN's @JFowlerESPN is reporting that the Commanders have "intensified their efforts" to get Terry McLaurin signed to a long term deal.— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) June 16, 2022
Love to hear it. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/Lm5g5eWbto
Washington Commanders Veteran Minicamp featuring Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson Jr. pic.twitter.com/kYHXJYbtCQ— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) June 16, 2022
W/ caveat of what’s said in June can be laughable in December, it’s hard to ignore how much Ron Rivera & Jack Del Rio have raved about Benjamin St-Juste. Concussions are obvious concern, but him having breakout 2nd year as Kendall Fuller did in 2017 would be huge for #Commanders.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 16, 2022
Percy Butler is NOT here for your silly photos. He's here for football ONLY #HTTC pic.twitter.com/bt2ACyPFDS— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) June 17, 2022
Yeah - about that Cole Tuner “catch radius” and body control… pic.twitter.com/WWPk9788KD— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 16, 2022
Last day of minicamp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 17, 2022
Notes and quotes from day 3 of minicamp— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2022
Can your offensive coordinator deadlift 475 pounds? https://t.co/MvThJrCtWx— Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2022
Minicamp ✅— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2022
Training camp pic.twitter.com/2ygeKtZlWL
.@KCurl_2 signing off from minicamp pic.twitter.com/90LK6Xd66W— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2022
PFF has the @Commanders DL ranked as the 2nd best DL in the NFL. Love that for us.— Dad to the Bone (@mikereed2156) June 16, 2022
Shout out to your families @PFF pic.twitter.com/k3a5BESSfb
At Commanders practice on Thursday, DBs coach Chris Harris kept throwing sideline balls that may have been a little too hard to catch.— Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers (@pjdaman12) June 16, 2022
CB William Jackson III had a response:
“Can we get an inbounds pass, Colt McCoy?” pic.twitter.com/NHE6Bg0uD9
was it really media day if you didnt get a #NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/syBnbHLcIy— emilee** (@emfails) June 17, 2022
We noticed our buddy @WarrenSapp was out at @Commanders minicamp doing some coaching and had to get to the bottom of how it all came about and what he's seen:#NFL #HTTC#MBVans pic.twitter.com/yUlfUZDHZS— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 16, 2022
So Snyder’s yacht has a place where other boats can dock, but he can’t seem to be able to find a feasible computer setup in order to join a congressional hearing remotely while he’s out of the country, got it pic.twitter.com/YjWMhbekMv— Not Robert Griffin (@Pseudo_RGIII) June 16, 2022
The @Commanders could be playing at FedEx Field longer than expected. Team won't comment on possibility of remaining in aging stadium beyond end of lease in 2026 after failure of stadium bill in Virginia, seem poised to revisit financing question next yearhttps://t.co/6yGAWngGfI— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) June 13, 2022
Loudoun County too rich for Dan Snyder's blood? After failed bid for 227 acres in Dulles, one of the most valuable pieces of undeveloped property in the region, questions remain about whether @Commanders owner can afford the proposed stadium site there.https://t.co/UGb2nKj7Sr— Eric Flack (@EricFlackTV) June 15, 2022
In the last 20 years, the Steelers and Raiders have played 11 times.— Football Perspective (@fbgchase) June 16, 2022
Pittsburgh has been favored in all 11 games, which is pretty remarkable.
More weird? The Steelers are 4-7 in those games.
the 2022 Steelers have the NFL's:— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 15, 2022
#1 most expensive defense
#32 most expensive offense
Lamar Jackson was asked again whether he would show up for training camp and play the season without an extension.— Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) June 16, 2022
“We’re having a conversation about it," Jackson said. "I don’t know.”
The basic bitch design with no depth. Like Shang Tsung came and sucked the life essence of what made the logo pop into nothingness.— Reinventing( Mind, Body, Spirit) Myself (@MrDarkace28) June 16, 2022
Doesn’t matter. Weaponizing Pollard’s numbers on less carries and less workload doesn’t prove anything except that Pollard is elite in his role. Expand his role by making Zeke and Pollard the focal point of the offense. Zeke is the workhorse back. Pollard is the home run hitter.— Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) June 16, 2022
I hear you and I'm not saying the injury didn't affect him, I imagine it did.— Seth Walder (@SethWalder) June 16, 2022
But those are just volume numbers. He wasn't an efficient runner. Whether that was due to injury I think is a different question, but I don't think his per carry numbers indicate a good year.
THE GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS ARE NBA CHAMPIONS— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 17, 2022
Steph, Klay, Dray & Iggy win their 4th ring together pic.twitter.com/n6UvVPR4Yz
Absolute shock in the room as DC is passed over as a host city. A World Cup without matches in the national capital seems unthinkable, but here we are. pic.twitter.com/rvvwy3ByJM— Pablo Iglesias Maurer (@MLSist) June 16, 2022
June 15, 2022
There are two kinds of dogs.. pic.twitter.com/PHoTe97vLG— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) June 16, 2022
