Washington Commanders announce 2022 Training Camp dates and locations

The Washington Commanders just finished their 3 day mandatory mini-camp and now head into the long break before training camp. They wasted no time in announcing the official dates and locations for this year's camp. Richmond, Virginia has served as Washington's late July home in recent years, but that agreement has ended and the team will now focus on their own facilities for camp.

The Washington Commanders training camp will be held July 27 - August 18. Practices will be held at team headquarters in Ashburn, VA. The team is also hodin a free practice event at FedEx Field on August 6th.

Washington Commanders 2022 Training Camp

July 27 – August 18

Special events for fans include:

A free practice event at FedExField on Saturday, August 6th

Practices taking place in Ashburn that fans can sign up for free for the chance to attend through a fan lottery system

Season Ticket Members will have special opportunities to attend Training Camp. Gold Members will receive more information via email and can view details on the Gold Member Portal Here.

Training Camp Practice Event at FedExField

Saturday, August 6th | 6pm

FedExField

On Saturday August 6th the Commanders will host a practice event at FedExField from 6:45-9:00 p.m., with gates opening at 4:30 p.m. This free event is open to the public and fans can claim tickets to sit in the lower bowl on a first come first served basis by visiting the link below.

Training Camp Practices in Ashburn​

July 27th - August 18th | Various Times​

21300 Coach Gibbs Drive, Ashburn, VA 20147​

Practices will take place in Ashburn, VA and fans can sign up for free for the chance to attend through a fan lottery system. More information is coming soon.

