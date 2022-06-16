Ron Rivera Presser: Curtis Samuel was shut down after Tuesday’s practice due to an abundance of caution...

Ron Rivera spoke to the media after today’s final practice of mandatory mini-camp. The third day of mini-camp has usually been cancelled by coaches as players go on a long break before training camp at the end of July. Rivera wanted another day of practice, and focused on the team’s young players.

He handed out some praise for some players in the secondary like Benjamin St-Juste, Jeremy Reaves, Percy Butler, Danny Johnson, and others who have been standing out and making an impact this year. Rivera said the young players have been embracing the system, and showing confidence as they get more comfortable.

Rivera gave some injury updates on a few players who have been dinged up this week(Saahdiq Charles, Dax Milne), and said other players recovering from season-ending surgeries(Chase Young, Logan Thomas) who will need to be evaluated on 7/26. Rivera was also asked about everyone’s favorite side field participant Curtis Samuel. He said Samuel had a good day of practice on Tuesday, and was shut down out of an abundance of caution...

LIVE: Coach Ron Rivera speaks with the media at minicamp https://t.co/1p8DtmazXa — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2022

Injury updates:

Ron Rivera said he doesn't expect Dax Milne to still be in a boot by training camp. As for the guys coming off season-ending injuries, Rivera said they'll have to wait and see if they'll be cleared by camp. That group includes: Chase Young, Chase Roullier, Logan Thomas — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 16, 2022

On injuries. Said he's not concerned about Charles Leno (out last two days). Does not expect Dax Milne to remain in the boot for long. Otherwise, the longer-term issues (Young, Roullier, Thomas) will be a wait-and-see. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 16, 2022

Ron Rivera, talking to reporters at OTAs, about the status of Chase Young (ACL) and Logan Thomas (ACL, MCL, both menisci): "We got to see where they are on the 26th when they report as to when they'll be able to play." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 16, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Rivera at the podium. Said he's noticed how quickly Carson Wentz acclimated to the system, players, coaches. He had confidence and it carried over to his teammates — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 16, 2022

Secondary depth:

Ron Rivera is running through secondary names in the secondary who have impressed him the past couple of weeks: "Jeremy Reaves has really practiced with confidence and you can tell he gets it." Also pointed out Danny Johnson and Percy Butler — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 16, 2022

Percy Butler "has flashed" for the Commanders according to Ron Rivera. Another member of the defensive backs group getting praise from the head coach. — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) June 16, 2022

When talking about DB backups, Rivera pointed to St-Juste's growth; Jeremy Reaves -- "can tell he gets it"; says Percy Butler has flashed; Danny Johnson; Christian Holmes -- "good physical corner; that will show up when the pads come on." Has mentioned Forrest previously. — John Keim (@john_keim) June 16, 2022

Commanders' Ron Rivera says he's pleased with Benjamin St-Juste, back healthy after multiple concussions last season. Also praised his young safeties - singled out Jeremy Reaves for his confidence in play and helping with checks on the defense. — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) June 16, 2022

Confident young players:

Rivera appreciates how much the younger players have embraced the system and their confidence in it. Mentioned Jamin Davis, Darrick Forrest and Benjamin St-Juste among others who have had a strong offseason — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 16, 2022

Focus on young players today:

Rivera said today's practice was mostly about the young players and their growth — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 16, 2022

Ron Rivera says Carson Wentz’s ability to adapt to the way the Commanders do things was big during this part of the offseason. pic.twitter.com/tS7X9qWtnl — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) June 16, 2022

Curtis Samuel:

Rivera said Curtis Samuel has been out the last two days out of an abundance of caution. He's a player who can be very important to the offense — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 16, 2022

Curtis Samuel's week was limited because Ron Rivera and the training staff felt like he was in a "good spot" after what he did at OTAs and at Tuesday's minicamp. They didn't want to push him anymore. When I asked him if the caution was related to Samuel's groin, Rivera said no — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 16, 2022