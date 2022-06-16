Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Mandatory Mini-Camp Day 3

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the third, and final day of mandatory mini-camp. Coaches have canceled the last day of mini-camp in the past, but Ron Rivera wanted to give the young players on the team another practice before the long break until training camp next month.
Last day of mini-camp not cancelled:
NFL tradition is to cancel the final day of offseason workouts.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 16, 2022
Rivera is instead holding a short practice. https://t.co/J2Fw3ZmkMT
Last stretch period before… training camp. pic.twitter.com/0bk6iAXQYw— John Keim (@john_keim) June 16, 2022
Attendance:
Looks like Trai Turner is getting a vet day. Charles Leno and Cornelius Lucas aren’t out for practice, so they’re missing their second day straight— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 16, 2022
Not seeing Charles Leno or Cornelius Lucas today. Both absent yesterday.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 16, 2022
Curtis Samuel here but watching the WR drills. Same with Dax Milne. Both on the side yesterday. Samuel also sat last week with media in attendance.
Curtis Samuel:
Curtis Samuel is here, but not practicing. Of the six practice (OTAs and minicamp) sessions available to the media, Samuel hasn’t practiced in three of them. pic.twitter.com/rMR8B7sCBt— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 16, 2022
Dax Milne:
Dax Milne is here but in a boot. Right foot. Was on the side field at yesterday’s practice— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 16, 2022
Randy Jordan:
I’ve seen a lot of Randy Jordan running back drills these past few years, and I feel like he’s rarely used the same one twice. They’re always so unique pic.twitter.com/hkQWkLap4X— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 16, 2022
Cole Turner:
Some more Cole Turner action for you this morning pic.twitter.com/Kz5B64UYwp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 16, 2022
Wentz to Cole Turner pic.twitter.com/e65IDe1KaX— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 16, 2022
Get @KingCole_Turner pic.twitter.com/fcMJG4J2bj— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2022
Tight Ends:
TEs John Bates and Cole Turner. Per my baseless practice metrics, Turner makes an acrobatic catch like this about 50 percent of the time. pic.twitter.com/iYiOSsqoNK— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 16, 2022
Drills:
I like the way you move pic.twitter.com/35U26ND82d— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 16, 2022
Jahan Dotson:
Jahan Dotson coming at ya. pic.twitter.com/qqs31Qx6mv— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 16, 2022
Cam Sims:
Feel like I haven’t talked much about Cam Sims, so here ya go pic.twitter.com/7kxVt4l2Kp— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 16, 2022
Carson Wentz working with the tight ends:
Carson Wentz and the tight ends. pic.twitter.com/BdrQwLaBui— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 16, 2022
Taylor Heinicke —-> Antonio Gandy-Golden:
Taylor to AGG down the seam pic.twitter.com/3pj5eT6fEE— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 16, 2022
Backups in action:
Looks like the backups are getting the bulk of the reps for the final day of minicamp. Sam Howell’s first completed pass of the day is to Alex Erickson, who made the grab for a TD— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 16, 2022
Chris Harris:
At Commanders practice on Thursday, DBs coach Chris Harris kept throwing sideline balls that may have been a little too hard to catch.— Mr. Morales & The Big Steppers (@pjdaman12) June 16, 2022
CB William Jackson III had a response:
“Can we get an inbounds pass, Colt McCoy?” pic.twitter.com/NHE6Bg0uD9
Cole Kelley = Steven Montez:
Practice ended after quarterback Cole Kelly was intercepted for a pick-6. We call that the Steven Montez around these parts— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 16, 2022
On to training camp:
Minicamp ✅— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2022
Training camp pic.twitter.com/2ygeKtZlWL
.@KCurl_2 signing off from minicamp pic.twitter.com/90LK6Xd66W— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 16, 2022
