 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Mandatory Mini-Camp Day 3

Players hit the field for the final day of mini-camp

By Scott Jennings
/ new
NFL: JUN 16 Washington Commanders Minicamp Photo by John McCreary/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the third, and final day of mandatory mini-camp. Coaches have canceled the last day of mini-camp in the past, but Ron Rivera wanted to give the young players on the team another practice before the long break until training camp next month.

Last day of mini-camp not cancelled:

Attendance:

Curtis Samuel:

Dax Milne:

Randy Jordan:

Cole Turner:

Tight Ends:

Drills:

Jahan Dotson:

Cam Sims:

Carson Wentz working with the tight ends:

Taylor Heinicke —-> Antonio Gandy-Golden:

Backups in action:

Chris Harris:

Cole Kelley = Steven Montez:

On to training camp:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...