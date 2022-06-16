All aTwitter: 16 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Visited #Commanders minicamp and caught up with Ron Rivera, who said DE Chase Young will 'more than likely' begin training camp on the PUP list, see where things go from there. Young recovering from a mid-November ACL tear.— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 15, 2022
The NFL informed the House Oversight Committee today that Roger Goodell has accepted the committee's invitation to testify at its June 22 hearing, source says, adding that Goodell will appear remotely at the hearing.— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 15, 2022
Roger Goodell: I can testify remotely— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) June 16, 2022
Dan Snyder: pic.twitter.com/aD1Ar1yb8H
We see you, @flyguy_hg #HTTC pic.twitter.com/mQPWJxtPKY— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 15, 2022
Warren Sapp was at Commanders minicamp. He’s close with assistant defensive line coach Jeff Zgonina, who invited him to hang out and work with the D-line. Sapp also played two years with GM Martin Mayhew in Tampa (1995-96). https://t.co/XTRTQkmvKa pic.twitter.com/hnXVTnkppW— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 15, 2022
@CraigHoffman I know it's early for the Monday Mailbag but I'd love to hear Logan's interpretation of what Sapp said, especially "get them out of the two gap" since that seems to be a friction point with players and coaches. https://t.co/DvSgDLTI6i— BJL1906 (@Big_John_1906) June 15, 2022
9️⃣9️⃣, meet 9️⃣9️⃣@WarrenSapp @youngchase907 pic.twitter.com/ojCDLdGH9v— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 15, 2022
Minicamp pics— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 15, 2022
Day 2 ✅— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 15, 2022
Notes and quotes from minicamp
"The NFL is a business. If you're paying a guy a lot of money, you're paying him for a reason: it's for him to play."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 15, 2022
Taylor Heinicke described his mindset backing up Carson Wentz ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/WfodOdxrIv
Curtis Samuel is on the Ashburn Cycling Team today. He looked pretty damn good yesterday after missing last Wednesday’s OTAs with general soreness, but he’s not currently involved at minicamp— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 15, 2022
Commanders CB Benjamin St-Juste, talking on a Twitter space with WR Kelvin Harmon, said he never had a concussion before last yr, but he suffered two as a rookie. Now, he says, he's fully healthy. Said he was appreciative of the way Ron Rivera and WAS's staff helped him through.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 16, 2022
I never been this heavy and moving this fast lol— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) June 15, 2022
I’m 211. I’ve been playing at 195 https://t.co/JvbopF9GpC— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) June 16, 2022
Playing in New England sounds exactly how you think it would— Bussin' With The Boys (@BussinWTB) June 14, 2022
S/O @ChevyTrucks, no free shoutouts pic.twitter.com/1ENrhNO4oC
Rivera on McLaurin talks: "We've been talking with his folks the last week & working on stuff and hopefully taken care of in a matter of time. How much time? Don't know. It's never been contentious... Feeling good and confident that at some time this will get done."— John Keim (@john_keim) June 15, 2022
More Rivera on McLaurin: "We're not trading Terry. Everything we're doing we're trying to get this done."— John Keim (@john_keim) June 15, 2022
I'm well aware we have heard nothing from Terry on all this, which is — duh — rather crucial. Maybe he's desperate to GTFO, which I'd get. But with these quotes, Ron has put a sizable onus on Washington to sign McLaurin https://t.co/Exk0xCeJZ6— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 15, 2022
Rivera on having alumni at practice today: "We want our guys to get a feel and understanding for what it meant to be a Washington Redskin. These are a group of men who laid the foundation for what the organization has been and what it can be."— John Keim (@john_keim) June 15, 2022
Goals for @JahanDotson: Learn, get comfortable and make all the plays— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 15, 2022
| @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/7gGLQpAGsB
Kam had the media SHOOK lmao. They didn’t know what to do. pic.twitter.com/skua2zL2jv— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) June 15, 2022
I’ll say this: AGG has a long way to go – that TE room is more jumbled than than a hoarder’s attic* – but I’ve noticed him pop more at this position than I ever really did at WR. Promising start to the experiment— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 15, 2022
*No idea if that’s funny but best I could come up with
No more neckties this Father’s Day— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 15, 2022
Get select tickets for Week 1 up to 45% off when using promo code: DAD22
Home & Away Coach Gruden wear #HTTR pic.twitter.com/de7woV7K4z— Chad (@dcfoodsafety) June 16, 2022
@jonallen93_ look like he bout to drop the greatest R&B album of all time pic.twitter.com/4LQAHrN7Lp— Chris Rye (@Chrisrye88) June 14, 2022
The #Commanders need to have a good season for a multitude of reasons.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) June 15, 2022
But it's imperative for a rebrand to be appealing and worth following.
If the team flops, it's not good for their long term prospective. https://t.co/QWS8XlTOqm
Breaking: Minkah Fitzpatrick has signed a four-year extension with the Steelers that will pay Fitzpatrick $18.4 million per year, Fitzpatrick’s agency told @AdamSchefter.— ESPN (@espn) June 15, 2022
Fitzpatrick was also given $36M guaranteed, making him the highest paid safety in NFL history. pic.twitter.com/TIqEIhfAU5
Jets OT Mekhi Becton wore a shirt that reads “Big Bust” with “fat, lazy, injury prone, out of shape” printed around it for motivation from his doubters— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 15, 2022
“I’m going to make them eat their words.”
(via @snyjets)pic.twitter.com/n6fAUrXBPZ
These guys picked up yards in bunches while showing off their speed.— NFL (@NFL) June 15, 2022
"It was a done deal."@SeanPayton. @TomBrady. #FinsUp.@ProFootballTalk is glad reports are slowly coming out about what he knew all along — the blockbuster #NFL move that never came to be: pic.twitter.com/PQ6TQwUDR0— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) June 15, 2022
The #Nats are very, very difficult to watch. One thing to be bad/rebuilding - another to have horrid starting pitching almost every night and brutal fundamentals. https://t.co/rumBacdcnb— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 16, 2022
George Washington University is getting rid of its nickname ... saying Wednesday it's set to retire its "Colonials" moniker as well as its fluffy "George" mascot ... in wake of inclusivity concerns. https://t.co/u85E0a74Cc— TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) June 15, 2022
This is an ocean dwelling ribbon worm from the genus Gorgonorhynchus— Science girl (@gunsnrosesgirl3) June 15, 2022
What you can see being discharged is a sticky proboscis, this densely branching structure is a feeding appendage used in hunting.pic.twitter.com/EkoC5hLC6j
This is as close a shave as you're ever going to get pic.twitter.com/GAZxjz9AQI— LADbible (@ladbible) June 13, 2022
June 15, 2022
Chicks dig scars, pain is temporary, glory is forever. pic.twitter.com/5aOV1pNXbZ— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) June 15, 2022
