Daily Slop: Daron Payne not concerned with contract talks or being replaced by Phidarian Mathis; Logan Thomas happy with his progression from knee injury

Rivera is not concerned with Terry McLaurin missing time with Carson Wentz | RSN

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera spoke on Terry McLaurin's absence at the team's minicamp. With McLaurin in search of a new contract, he's sitting out some of the offseason activities.

Commanders tight end Logan Thomas happy with his progression from knee injury | RSN

Thomas was cheerful as he greeted the media following Tuesday's minicamp session.

Daniel Snyder declines congressional request to appear at hearing - The Washington Post

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell also has been requested to appear at the June 22 hearing of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform.

Minicamp notebook | Depth players continue to shine, show improvement

The first day of mandatory minicamp is officially in the books for the Washington Commanders. Here are some takeaways from Tuesday morning’s practice.

SNIDER: Overlooked Commanders running game spreads strength

Unlike quarterbacks, NFL teams can thrive using job sharing at running back. If Washington’s enhanced passing game is to succeed, the running game must force defenses to respect it, too.

Daron Payne not concerned with contract talks or being replaced by Phidarian Mathis | RSN

Commanders defensive tackle Daron Payne spoke on his contract status and the team drafting a possible replacement in Phidarian Mathis.

Jahan Dotson building rapport with Carson Wentz, teammates in minicamp | RSN

Commanders rookie wide receiver Jahan Dotson talked with NBC Sports Washington's Jordan Giorgio about his early impressions of mandatory minicamp, Terry McLaurin's contract negotiations and more.

Commanders minicamp: Amid Del Rio, McLaurin ‘distractions,’ players keep focus on football - The Athletic

At Commanders minicamp, Jonathan Allen and teammates are focused on the field: “No matter your political view, we get paid to do a job."

Jack Del Rio addresses Commanders following ‘dust-up’ comments - The Washington Post

Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that his defensive coordinator was "contrite" and "forthright" in addressing the team about his comments regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection.

SNIDER: Two sides to McLaurin talks create stalemate

The Commanders most popular player wants to be paid among the game’s elite when his rookie contract expires in 2023, and his team values him, but not at that price.

Ron Rivera, Commanders downplay importance of Terry McLaurin's minicamp absence | RSN

Terry McLaurin did not show up on Tuesday for mandatory minicamp, but Ron Rivera and multiple Commanders players downplayed the wide receiver's absence.

Mini-Camp Day One: Terry McLaurin No-Shows As Commanders Open Mandatory Practices - Commanders Capitol

The Washington Commanders opened mandatory mini-camp practices Tuesday at the team's facilities in Ashburn, Virginia.