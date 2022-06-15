 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ron Rivera Presser: We’re not trading Terry McLaurin, we’re trying to get this done.

Ron Rivera and players speak to the media after today’s practice

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera spoke to the media after the Washington Commanders 2nd day of mandatory mini-camp. Warren Sapp was a special guest who was helping with DL drills, and giving advice to the players. Rivera said he knew Sapp from coaching against him, but GM Martin Mayhew, and Assistant DL Coach Jeff Zgonina were the reason he was here today.

Rivera was asked if Terry McLaurin will be fined for skipping mandatory mini-camp, but he would only say that Terry is subject to the rules, and they’ll go from there. Negotiations haven’t been contentious, and he feels it’s only a matter of time before new contract is worked out. Washington has no plans to trade McLaurin, they want him here long-term.

Antonio Gandy-Golden is making the transition from wide receiver to tight end this year, and Ron Rivera said he sees positive signs. He mentioned his blocking, and foot work. Rivera said he can play at 230lbs, but also tempered the praise by saying it’s only June and they’re practicing without pads.

