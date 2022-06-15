Ron Rivera Presser: We’re not trading Terry McLaurin, we’re trying to get this done.

Ron Rivera spoke to the media after the Washington Commanders 2nd day of mandatory mini-camp. Warren Sapp was a special guest who was helping with DL drills, and giving advice to the players. Rivera said he knew Sapp from coaching against him, but GM Martin Mayhew, and Assistant DL Coach Jeff Zgonina were the reason he was here today.

Rivera was asked if Terry McLaurin will be fined for skipping mandatory mini-camp, but he would only say that Terry is subject to the rules, and they’ll go from there. Negotiations haven’t been contentious, and he feels it’s only a matter of time before new contract is worked out. Washington has no plans to trade McLaurin, they want him here long-term.

Antonio Gandy-Golden is making the transition from wide receiver to tight end this year, and Ron Rivera said he sees positive signs. He mentioned his blocking, and foot work. Rivera said he can play at 230lbs, but also tempered the praise by saying it’s only June and they’re practicing without pads.

Warren Sapp:

Ron Rivera on @WarrenSapp says it was Jeff Zgonina and @MartinMayhew35 connections in the past with the hall of famer that got him here. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 15, 2022

Terry McLaurin:

Ron Rivera on Terry McLaurin: "He's subject to the rules and we'll go from there" in terms of a possible fine. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 15, 2022

Rivera on McLaurin talks: "We've been talking with his folks the last week & working on stuff and hopefully taken care of in a matter of time. How much time? Don't know. It's never been contentious... Feeling good and confident that at some time this will get done." — John Keim (@john_keim) June 15, 2022

Not trading Terry:

More Rivera on McLaurin: "We're not trading Terry. Everything we're doing we're trying to get this done." — John Keim (@john_keim) June 15, 2022

Antonio Gandy-Golden:

Rivera said you can see AGG setting himself up to be in good position in terms of blocking and the finer points of being a tight end. It's only June with no pads, but there are positive signs — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Rivera likes what Antonio Gandy-Golden is developing as with the TE group.



Cited is footwork and hand technique already despite not being in pads. Can carry his weight in the mid 230's.



Had a heck of a catch/play from Carson Wentz. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 15, 2022

2nd-year players:

Rivera said he's seen a lot more swagger and confidence in the second-year players. — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Title IX:

It's the 50th anniversary of Title IX, he said it's something we should celebrate in sports and life in general. Mentioned Jennifer King and how she's taken advantage of her coaching opportunities. Title IX is "making sure those opportunities are out there," Rivera said — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Redskins Alumni:

Rivera on having alumni at practice today: "We want our guys to get a feel and understanding for what it meant to be a Washington Redskin. These are a group of men who laid the foundation for what the organization has been and what it can be." — John Keim (@john_keim) June 15, 2022

Veteran linebackers:

Rivera says they are not too worried about bringing in a veteran guy because they'll have a shorter acclimation period than young players/undrafted.



Specifically was asked about the linebacker position. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 15, 2022

Rivera says they've identified 3 young guys that they "really like." Mentioned in context of adding veterans. Said he thinks any vet potentially added would ramp up quickly. For now, they're using this time to explore these deeper options.



No, he declined to name the 3 players. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 15, 2022

Sam Howell:

Ron Rivera on Sam Howell's no red meat just cause stance.



"He's missing out." — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 15, 2022

Taylor Heinicke

Improving arm strength:

Taylor Heinicke is at the podium now. Said he’s had a good offseason. He’s been working on certain parts of his game, including his arm strength — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Taylor Heinicke worked with a QB coach (the same one who works with Carson Wentz, coincidentally) and one focus has been upping arm strength. Heinicke thinks his mechanics can be better, which will help launch the ball more, and he is "very happy" with his choice to focus on that — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 15, 2022

New QB coach:

Taylor Hienicke says he's had a great offseason, working with a QB coach that has worked with Carson Wentz.



"It was a coincidence" but TH says Wentz pointed out a few things they both learned at different times. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 15, 2022

Backup going into the season again:

Heinicke at the podium. Been working with a QB coach in LA that works with Carson as well. Said it's basically the same as last year. "Last year I came in as the backup to Fitz. Kinda the same this year." — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 15, 2022

Taylor Heinicke acknowledges his situation now is similar to last season when he entered as the backup. The difference: He now has significant starting experience. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 15, 2022

QB room:

The QB room has been a lot of fun, Heinicke said. We’re all out there getting each other better — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Carson Wentz:

Taylor Heinicke on Carson/the business side of the NFL: "If you're paying someone 30 million dollars and you're paying someone else 2 million dollars, you're paying this guy to play." Taylor wants Carson to succeed and says he's being paid "for a reason" — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 15, 2022

Health questions last year:

Taylor Heinicke says he proved he can stay healthy last year, which was a big emphasis and further learned that maybe he was making things too complicated. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 15, 2022

Chase Roullier

Return from injury:

Commanders center Chase Roullier says he’s on track to be back for the season. Hopes to be back during training camp, but had three different things happening with his ankle that he’s had to work through. pic.twitter.com/I8xqwYKx0l — David Harrison (@DHarrison82) June 15, 2022

Chase Roullier had some "pretty serious things" going on with his ankle injury, the one that ended his 2021. Bone and ligament stuff. But rehab is going well and he thinks he's got a shot to be playing by training camp. Compliments training staff for the help they've provided — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 15, 2022

Playing with new guards:

Roullier has worked with a lot of guards in his career with Washington, so he's used to the transition of what he'll go through this season with two new guards. He hasn't been practicing, but he's been watching a lot of film on them, so he's familiar with what they're capable of — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Sam Howell

NFL dream:

QB Sam Howell says this has been a dream come true being out on the field in the NFL. Loves reuniting w Dyami Brown as well. Says he’s one of his good friends. pic.twitter.com/1WVaFTQd5K — George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 15, 2022

No red meat:

The most important question of the day: Sam Howell simply doesn’t like red meat. He wishes he liked steak, but he’s always just preferred chicken. He’s been trying to eat more fish, but he wasn’t a fan of that growing up either — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Adjusting to a backup role:

It's been a while since Howell wasn't the starting quarterback for a team - he thinks it was around seventh grade - but right now, he's trying to embrace his role and learn as much as he can behind Carson and Taylor — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Montez Sweat

Jack Del Rio:

Montez Sweat feels like Jack Del Rio has "always shown love and respect" to players on the defensive side of the ball. Their political views may differ but Sweat can put that aside — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 15, 2022

Warren Sapp:

Montez Sweat on having Warren Sapp out there working with #Comanders D-Line "It was great" — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 15, 2022

