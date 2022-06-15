Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Mandatory Mini-Camp Day 2

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the second day of mandatory mini-camp. Carson Wentz didn’t have his most consistent day of practice per reporters on the scene. Warren Sapp was in attendance today and helped run drills with the defensive line. Curtis Samuel had a good day yesterday, but returned to the side field again for today’s session. Jahan Dotson continues to catch everything thrown his way.

Minicamp day 2 pic.twitter.com/fsU2fz8tbF — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 15, 2022

Warren Sapp at Commanders mini-camp talking shop with Montez Sweat. pic.twitter.com/Az3sWu9leY — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 15, 2022

DE Montez Sweat sacking QB Warren Sapp pic.twitter.com/fGeiZ2PZJw — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 15, 2022

Warren Sapp working with the d-line - Daron Payne doing double team drill. pic.twitter.com/gVDR8AhtNq — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 15, 2022

More on Warren Sapp's day in Ashburn. Here the bucket hat wearing HOFer is overseeing the linemen ramming into things. pic.twitter.com/lW8OtikM2O — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 15, 2022

RBs getting things started today pic.twitter.com/U6AjF1uP2h — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Side field crew today at the top of practice includes Curtis Samuel.



Dax Milne also on the side. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 15, 2022

Players I don't see today:



DT Phidarian Mathis (illness)

OT Cornelius Lucas (illness)

OT Charles Leno — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 15, 2022

Curtis Samuel is on the Ashburn Cycling Team today. He looked pretty damn good yesterday after missing last Wednesday’s OTAs with general soreness, but he’s not currently involved at minicamp — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 15, 2022

Wentz warming up with Gibson pic.twitter.com/TCwTIh9icC — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

John Matsko is fired up today, man. “Now I know why they cut your a—-, you can’t even hold the f—-ing bag”



Seems like with the heat, coaches might be pushing guys to see if they can handle it. Juan Castillo is particularly animated, too. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 15, 2022

How ‘bout that stutter step ‍ ️ pic.twitter.com/QAJlVyctVk — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 15, 2022

Charles Leno walked off yesterday with a trainer and he doesn’t appear to be practicing today. Don’t see him in drills or on the side field. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 15, 2022

Cole Turner works in the end zone during individual drills. Turner has said he feels like he can be a weapon in the red zon pic.twitter.com/FJeujbjTTk — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Jahan in the corner of the end zone pic.twitter.com/z2ggAOkKcv — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Wentz and Dotson working on their red zone routes.



He really does make every catch look so easy. pic.twitter.com/51sqMYnnh0 — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) June 15, 2022

Little zoomed out but here’s Taylor Heinicke to Dyami Brown on a fade route pic.twitter.com/tJU3etj6KJ — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 15, 2022

DE Chase Young (ACL) is out on the side field working with strength coach Chad Englehart. He’s pulling the weighted sled while running at about 75 percent.



This riveting clip is him going side to side. pic.twitter.com/drtnTMxZ0R — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 15, 2022

Minicamp Day 2 team drills thread: Saahdiq Charles is playing left tackle with Leno and Lucas not here. Wentz was picked off by Cole Holcomb, though Holcomb dropped it as he started to run back m. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 15, 2022

Taylor Heinicke airs it out to Marken Michel, and it’s broken up by…Troy Apke — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Heinicke just threw a bomb to Marken Michel, who had a step on Corn Elder. Michel hauled in the pass and finished the play in the end zone — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Defense has been in the backfield a lot To start out the day. They just shut down what was a pitch to the outside — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

Jamin Davis is with the second team in red zone drills and he just fell down badly when trying to contain Heinicke on the run. Instead of David Mayo ahead of him though, it’s been Khaleke Hudson so far — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 15, 2022

Great catch from Antonio Gandy Golden in corner of end zone. Little Moss action even — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 15, 2022

- Percy Butler made a fantastic read to pick off Heinicke in the back of the end zone. Not a bad throw either, just read it perfectly.

- Antonio Gandy-Golden had a sick catch in the corner of the end zone. Used size really well — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 15, 2022

Percy Butler with a great play in goal line - goes up high for an INT in traffic. Rookie starting to make plays — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 15, 2022

Taylor Heinicke just threw an interception in end zone to rookie Percy Butler. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 15, 2022

This might be Carson Wentz’s most uneven day of OTAs. It’s not that he’s been bad, just some throws are all over the place (including some very impressive ones) — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 15, 2022

Starting units just went through two-minute drills. With 4 seconds on the clock, Wentz’s pass to Dotson falls incomplete. BSJ was defending on the play — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 15, 2022

You want football? Here's some football.



Loads of observations from an action-packed practice today.https://t.co/MUP4exYYA4 — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 15, 2022