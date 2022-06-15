All aTwitter: 15 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Since John is reporting on Ron, I'll tell you what John thinks about Terry missing camp.



Well, actually he will. From yesterday's pod: "It lets the fanbase know where [negotiations] are. Guys don't miss if they're close."



Full Pod: https://t.co/3YPZ7mYoco https://t.co/TngLBBhQzN pic.twitter.com/KNy8gXiSXy — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) June 14, 2022

Contract negotiations are complicated. Add in the Commanders constant tumult and Terry's uniquely high character and you've got quite the sticky wicket.



With @john_keim and Logan on yesterday's Take Command.



Full pod: https://t.co/3YPZ7mYoco pic.twitter.com/MQAmB4Zw5p — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) June 14, 2022

Logan Thomas on Terry's contract situation.



"Do your thing Terry, you get what you deserve." pic.twitter.com/PwbnQrHKU1 — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 14, 2022

Thomas said he ended up tearing his ACL, MCL and his meniscus. Said he’s getting close to running at 75 percent. — John Keim (@john_keim) June 14, 2022

Logan Thomas on his return: “week one would be great but if not so be it…. Every Monday I feel significantly better.” — John Keim (@john_keim) June 14, 2022

Daron Payne stays quiet on his contract dilemma. “It’s between my coach, my agent and me” pic.twitter.com/HwegBBbbxT — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022

Ron Rivera’s opening statement on Jack Del Rio: pic.twitter.com/m7RHcV32x7 — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022

Jonathan Allen does not care about Twitter. pic.twitter.com/UEEgcWJKI6 — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 14, 2022

Jon Allen says he doesn’t worry about distractions and isn’t worried what anyone says on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/5LeDIRf2RI — John Keim (@john_keim) June 14, 2022

First day of minicamp in the



⬇️ News and notes ⬇️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2022

Here’s your semi-annual “Joey Slye is shredded” update pic.twitter.com/QUEMBBZr6P — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022

One day after cutting K Brian Johnson, #Commanders K Joey Slye appeared to struggle on his kicks. He missed at least one and doinked one that went in.



He may have missed another but hard to tell. — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022

Birthday Commander guy Trai Turner says familiarity with coaching staff, specifically John Matsko, was key factor. pic.twitter.com/J9dnKBGZbx — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022

Daron Payne said he wanted to attend minicamp even as he tries to get a new contract because "I like training.. I like being around the guys, I like fellowshipping." — John Keim (@john_keim) June 14, 2022

Curtis Samuel also missed at OTA session last week with some soreness. Rivera said an abundance of caution. Samuel is back out today and running just fine pic.twitter.com/jzGw49bLkm — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 14, 2022

Dyami Brown: "I almost cried" when Sam Howell was drafted by Washington — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022

̶M̶e̶d̶i̶a̶ ̶D̶a̶y̶ ̶2̶0̶2̶1̶:̶ ̶F̶i̶r̶s̶t̶ ̶d̶a̶y̶ ̶o̶f̶ ̶s̶c̶h̶o̶o̶l̶

Media Day 2022: Baby milestone mat pic.twitter.com/62slJIO9I1 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2022

Rick Snider’s Washington runs down the highs and lows of the Washington Commanders opening minicamp practice. Gimme two minutes. pic.twitter.com/4y5WujGgj9 — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) June 14, 2022

Rivera told writers if they haven't read the First Amendent, they should. Uh coach, I've made my livelihood off the First Amendment for 44 years. But if the coach has any questions, I'm here to answer them. — Rick Snider's Washington (@Snide_Remarks) June 14, 2022

It's looking like the Commissioner will indeed testify at next week's House Oversight Committee hearing regarding the Washington Commanders workplace issues. https://t.co/6Vfij10cPY pic.twitter.com/HUBGspF0a2 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 14, 2022

From @NFLTotalAccess: Roll call at mandatory minicamp, taking a look at #Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, #AZCardinals QB Kyler Murray, and #Commanders WR Terry McLaurin... pic.twitter.com/hQR5h0Frbu — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2022

The #Lions have signed veteran Devin Funchess, and they're moving him to a new position: He's now a tight end. — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 14, 2022

"I never assaulted anyone. I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I never forced anyone to do anything."



—Deshaun Watson speaking to the media for the first time since March 25 pic.twitter.com/7MCiR5uvfo — ESPN (@espn) June 14, 2022

One strong argument for why Terry McLaurin is worth way more than $20m per year if this is what a $20m receiver looks like.



Enthusiasm, body language, leadership?



Cooper looks like he wants to go back home and continue his nap. https://t.co/24Lzzx7iby — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) June 14, 2022

Richard Sherman told @wyche89 that he is officially joining Amazon's TNF coverage this season. Sherman will work on pregame, halftime and postgame shows.



While Sherman is taking a media gig, he is not retiring. "If somebody wants to call late December, I'm happy to help." — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 14, 2022

The NFL looked a lot different in 1970 pic.twitter.com/D1C5cNRxP4 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) June 13, 2022

RIP Philip Baker Hall aka Mr. Bookman

pic.twitter.com/lW5LC5bDOz — Wu-Tang Is For The Children (@WUTangKids) June 13, 2022

On this day in 1954, the phrase “Under God” was added to the pledge of allegiance. No it wasn’t always there… #OpenMicRW #FlagDay pic.twitter.com/UJVpROt7XL — Reese Waters (@reesewaters) June 14, 2022

He made this look easy



(via bikeliferex/IG) pic.twitter.com/vPyuy8EcSp — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 13, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005