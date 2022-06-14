Thank God It’s Tuesday—Offseason On the Brink S3:E19

On tonight’s show—the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven—we gather up all the loose in the basement to see if we have enough to get this Terry McLaurin deal done. We’re close...

We will be calling tonight’s Mary Jo White Fan Club meeting to order right around 9 PM—if you know, you know.

In last week’s featured podcast draft, cartoon villains found their way to four different squads. If you watched, you learned that Tim’s definition of “villain” might be different than the rest of ours. Tonight, we are hitting another nostalgia topic: 80’s arcade games. Five rounds...and one member of the board will join in the draft.

Thanks to folks like you, we have one of the best comment boards anywhere, so please join in the conversation, and help us separate what is real from what isn’t:

Hit the board on the show link and help us get this one done on tonight’s episode of Thank God It’s Tuesday, the official Washington Commanders podcast of Hogs Haven.

We’re live (around 8:45 PM EST)...join us and subscribe for free!