Daily Slop: Terry McLaurin Skips Commanders Minicamp; Antonio Gibson has Rigorous Plan to Lose ‘bad weight’

Antonio Gibson’s rigorous plan to lose ‘bad weight’ and be more explosive - The Washington Post

The Commanders running back played most of last year at around 235 pounds but is looking to slim down heading into his third NFL season.

As Terry McLaurin skips Commanders minicamp, what might a new contract look like? - The Athletic

It's optimism season in the NFL, but the Commanders continue to make off-field headlines, as McLaurin remains absent due to his contract.

Washington Commanders announce 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows

The Washington Commanders announced today the team's 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Kenyatta Watson and Zerick Rollins.

Commanders release K Brian Johnson, DB Will Adams

The Washington Commanders have announced the following roster moves on Monday.

Top 5 things to watch during Commanders minicamp

The Washington Commanders' mandatory minicamp is scheduled to begin this week. Here are five things to watch during practice.

Chase Young's first youth football camp holds personal meaning

Young held his first youth football camp last weekend, and he cherishes being able to help young athletes achieve their dreams.

Rivera: Del Rio's comments 'distraction,' reviewed First Amendment before fine - Washington Times

Washington Commanders coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday he closely reviewed the First Amendment before making the decision to fine defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio.

Washington coach Ron Rivera says Jack Del Rio apology to Commanders was 'well-received'

Jack Del Rio apologized to the Commanders team Tuesday for his controversial comments, coach Ron Rivera said, adding that the apology was "well-received."

2022 PFF - NFL offensive line rankings

15. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

The Commanders couldn’t have asked for a better one-year free agent signing than Charles Leno at left tackle last season. He earned an 87.3 pass-blocking grade after getting cut by the Bears in the offseason. If Samuel Cosmi can build upon his 74.9 overall grade as a rookie, Washington will have itself a solid tackle duo.

2022 PFF - NFL defensive line rankings

2. WASHINGTON COMMANDERS

Expectations were sky-high for Washington’s defensive line and defense overall entering last season. And there were few more disappointing performances than Washington’s defense ending the 2021 campaign ranked 27th in yards allowed per play (5.7).

It’s reasonable to bank on some regression in 2021, starting with better health at defensive end, where Chase Young and Montez Sweat combined to miss 15 games in 2021. During the 2020 season, those two ranked seventh and eighth respectively in PFF’s wins above replacement (WAR) metric. And Jonathan Allen might actually be the best player on the defensive line entering 2022. Allen’s 18.5% pass-rush win rate since 2020 ranks fourth among all qualifying interior defensive linemen.

Jack Del Rio addresses Commanders following ‘dust-up’ comments - The Washington Post

Coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday that his defensive coordinator was "contrite" and "forthright" in addressing the team about his comments regarding the Jan. 6 insurrection.

What Kind of Year Does Carson Wentz Need to be Considered Successful? - Commanders Capitol

What Kind of Year Will Make Carson Wentz a Success as the Commanders starting quarterback?