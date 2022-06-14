Daron Payne, Logan Thomas, Kam Curl and other Washington players speak after today’s practice

Daron Payne
LIVE: Daron Payne speaks with the media at minicamp https://t.co/MyqbNXXf0W— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2022
Jack Del Rio:
Daron Payne on JDR: "He did what he had to do. He's still our coach."— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022
Doesn't impact him: "I play football"
Says his contract is between his coach, agent and him. #Commanders
Contract:
Daron Payne at the mic. Asked about contract discussions, he says that will remain between his camp and the team. Added he did not think about skipping minicamp. pic.twitter.com/LWQPCSPpHw— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 14, 2022
Defensive line:
Daron Payne is addressing the media now. Said he feels like the D-Line has been able to come together well during OTAs and the rest of the off-season— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Participation at mini-camp vs OTAs:
Daron Payne said he wanted to attend minicamp even as he tries to get a new contract because "I like training.. I like being around the guys, I like fellowshipping."— John Keim (@john_keim) June 14, 2022
Daron Payne, when asked about sitting out team drills during OTAs: "It was voluntary. I could've done it, but I didn't have to. So I didn't. Now it's mandatory."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 14, 2022
Phidarian Mathis:
Payne said Phidarian Mathis is a quick learner and brought a lot of energy at Alabama. He’s excited to see the rookie in action on the field— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
DT Daron Payne on if there's any weirdness between he and DT Phidarian Mathis, who may have been drafted as his replacement.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 14, 2022
"I play ball. I know what I bring to the table."
Brian Robinson:
Daron Payne, on Brian Robinson, the Commanders' 3rd-round pick and a former Alabama RB: "We spent a lot of time together. He's like a little brother to me. ... I'm excited to see him run the ball this year."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 14, 2022
Jonathan Allen:
Jack Del Rio apology:
J Allen says that Jack Del Rio owned up to his mistake like a man, talked to the team for about 10-15 min and it's over.— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 14, 2022
As far as having a hard time playing for him "you're playing for your family, you're playing for the name on the back and the front of the jersey." @wtop
DT Jonathan Allen, when asked about Del Rio today at minicamp: "I feel like everybody makes mistakes. I'm not here to judge. I'm not here to condemn. Obviously said something he shouldn't have said. He owned it to the team like a man, and I mean, that's all you can ask for."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 14, 2022
Twitter reactions:
DT Jon Allen said DC Jack Del Rio addressed the team for 10 to 15 mins and "stood up there like a man and owned what he said."— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 14, 2022
He said he doesn't care what Twitter says, compared this to the reaction to his Hitler tweet and said this won't affect the team going forward.
Twitter distractions:
Jon Allen says he doesn’t worry about distractions and isn’t worried what anyone says on Twitter: pic.twitter.com/5LeDIRf2RI— John Keim (@john_keim) June 14, 2022
I asked Jonathan Allen if he ever gets tired of all the outside distractions and stories. pic.twitter.com/FozbWOPTK4— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022
Paid to play football:
Here’s Jon Allen on how he handles separating football from Jack Del Rio’s comments last week #HTTC pic.twitter.com/x1tsj797x7— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 14, 2022
Jonathan Allen on JDR: "No matter your political view we get paid to do a job. You don’t get paid to share political views. Now I’m not saying we can’t use our platform to express our political views but... I get paid to play football, dominate double teams and sack the QB"— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022
Kam Curl
LIVE: Kam Curl speaks with the media at minicamp https://t.co/1yXYkauuVE— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2022
Leadership:
Kam Curl is at the podium now. Curl is in more of a leader role now, and he’s making sure he does the right things on and off the field to live up to that— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Studying QBs:
Kam Curl has been grinding on his iPad, he said, and made a point of watching Washington’s 2022 opponents’ quarterbacks once the schedule was finalized pic.twitter.com/9SKJL1k8VZ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022
Kurl said he’s become a lot smarter on the field heading into his third season. He’s being more proactive and anticipating how each play will unfold— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Jack Del Rio:
Kam Curl on if he worried the Del Rio situation would be an issue “no I’m not worried about anything. We’re really focused on football in this building.”— John Keim (@john_keim) June 14, 2022
S Kam Curl said it was important for the Commanders to handle DC Jack Del Rio’s comments in house because “the media like to take stuff and spin it.” pic.twitter.com/5crYIZ3DD9— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 14, 2022
Jamin Davis
LIVE: Jamin Davis speaks with the media at minicamp https://t.co/3X8tBZ5vYM— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2022
Year 2:
Jamin Davis is addressing the media. He feels “way more confident” in Year 2. His play speed has improved, and he focused on playing fast— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Davis said last season was a humbling experience for him. He wants to put that behind him and focus on the progress he’s made in Year 2— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Jamin Davis wants to avoid being so “up and down” in 2022 like he was as a rookie. Thinks there were “numerous plays” last year where he was late or hesitant and he anticipates being much better in his second season in those areas pic.twitter.com/HNCLVkyWyV— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022
Jack Del Rio:
Jamin Davis says he hasn't been paying attention to the conversation about the Jack Del Rio stuff.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022
Says he feels "way more comfortable" and not thinking as much. Called last year a "humbling experience." #Commanders
Cole Holcomb:
LB Jamin Davis on his 2021 season:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 14, 2022
"Definitely a humbling experience, that's what I'd call it."
He added he's "waaay more comfortable" now. He said he and Cole Holcomb were talking about how much better they're working together this year.
Dyami Brown
LIVE: Dyami Brown speaks with the media at minicamp https://t.co/MtBt2eMf5S— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2022
Year 2:
Dyami Brown is at the mic. He has more understanding and knowledge of the offense after going through his first offseason, and he feels like Year 2 is going to be big for him— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Sam Howell:
Dyami Brown: "I almost cried" when Sam Howell was drafted by Washington— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022
Jahan Dotson:
It’s been wonderful working with all the new offensive weapons, Brown said. He sees a lot of himself in Jahan Dotson, and said the rookie is a hard worker— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Logan Thomas
Knee injury recovery:
TE Logan Thomas (knee) said he’s feeling good and would love to be back for Week 1.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 14, 2022
Later, he clarified he tore his ACL, MCL and meniscus. He said he’s running at 75 percent now. pic.twitter.com/vqCGgSNRUd
Logan Thomas “would love to be back for Week 1” but if he has limitations, he isn’t going to force it. That said, he’s intrigued by how the offense is clicking and he’s desperate to be a part of it pic.twitter.com/k8llH3tNkQ— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022
Logan Thomas addressing the media. Said the knee is doing good, and he’s happy with the recovery process. He would love to come back Week 1, but he’ll return when his body is ready— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Young tight ends:
Thomas said he loves the way the young TEs work. Goes down the list and praises John Bates, Cole Turner and the rest of the players in the position— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
John Bates:
Thomas on John Bates: "He's like a ten-year vet in a two-year vets body." #Commanders https://t.co/DLFlwSChYk— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022
Carson Wentz:
Logan Thomas says "Carson's getting good command!" -- Of course he is - he's a #Commander— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022
Thomas said the offense is clicking. Wentz has a good Command of the system, and he mentioned how well he’s developing chemistry with the pass-catchers— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Terry McLaurin:
Logan Thomas on Terry's contract situation.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 14, 2022
"Do your thing Terry, you get what you deserve." pic.twitter.com/PwbnQrHKU1
He said you've got one chance to make money, "you got to get yours"— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 14, 2022
Juan Castillo vs Pete Hoener:
Thomas said that Juan Castillo’s style is a little different than Pete Hoener, but they preach a lot of the same concepts— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Trai Turner
LIVE: Trai Turner speaks with the media at minicamp https://t.co/oU3U98iEe5— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2022
Reunited with Ron Rivera and John Matsko:
Trai Turner is up next. He’s been around John Matsko and Ron Rivera for six seasons, and he’s excited to be back with them. He knows what to expect of them and the scheme— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Birthday Commander guy Trai Turner says familiarity with coaching staff, specifically John Matsko, was key factor. pic.twitter.com/J9dnKBGZbx— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022
Potential of the OL:
Turner said the potential of the O-Line is “limitless,” but it’s all going to depend on the work they put in— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Technique:
Turner said technique is the most important things he’s focused on this off-season. Also said that establishing a connection with his teammates and fellow offensive linemen— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Swag:
Trai Turner clarified he is not a Braves fan.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 14, 2022
"It's for swag purposes. That's all." https://t.co/Ud4DdTRO2W
Trea Turner:
Trai Turner on Trea Turner the #Dodgers SS -- "He's cool' and while wearing a #Braves hat -- says it's just swag and not a message of any fandom #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022
