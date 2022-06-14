Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Mandatory Mini-Camp

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the first day of mandatory mini-camp. Daron Payne has rejoined the team for on field activities and team drills after not participating during OTAs while seeking a new contract. Terry McLaurin was the only player to skip practice today, and it's been reported he has returned to Florida to continue trading there while he also seems a new deal.

Running Backs:

Running backs trying to avoid that boulder from "Raiders of the Lost Ark." pic.twitter.com/2qnzQdb8zg — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022

Antonio Gibson missed an OTA session with a hamstring tweak. Back out for individuals today pic.twitter.com/SlPL1Lcaa9 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 14, 2022

Carson Wentz ---> Cole Turner:

Carson Wentz throws.

Cole Turner catches.

pic.twitter.com/xlISJsfCJz — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 14, 2022

Curtis Samuel:

Curtis Samuel also missed at OTA session last week with some soreness. Rivera said an abundance of caution. Samuel is back out today and running just fine pic.twitter.com/jzGw49bLkm — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 14, 2022

Curtis Samuel out here looking healthy pic.twitter.com/8Xvu0Eh9Ue — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022

Curtis Samuel looks to be running pretty smoothly this morning #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8RysrYxLCq — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 14, 2022

Curtis Samuel was on the side field last week with soreness. He’s back today and is making smooth catches. pic.twitter.com/tmyYjpYeJ5 — Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) June 14, 2022

Linebackers:

Holcomb, Davis, Mayo and Hudson warming up for the day pic.twitter.com/evBFUmAQvw — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022

Cole Turner:

Cole Turner makes the grab pic.twitter.com/bhQWnjJ6WQ — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022

One guy that’s caught my eye all offseason is rookie tight end Cole Turner. Look at this route and the hands pic.twitter.com/jsNPoEqY9c — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 14, 2022

Carson Wentz ---> Jahan Dotson:

We know you’ve heard this one before but…



Wentz to Dotson is gonna be fun. pic.twitter.com/37BAmwksyH — NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 14, 2022

During 11s, Carson Wentz just found Jahan Dotson down the left sideline. Fit it in a tight window. The connection between the two continues to build — Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 14, 2022

Carson Wentz ---> John Bates:

Carson Wentz with some zip on his throw to John Bates. pic.twitter.com/1UzZjKB2Hy — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022

Daron Payne:

Daron Payne is participating in team drills today after skipping them during the voluntary sessions. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022

Darrick Forrest:

Daron Payne starts first team reps at DT. First time he's done that this offseason. John Bates just made a nice ome-handed catch from Wentz. D. Forrest at Buffalo nickel. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022

Dyami Brown:

Also good to see Dyami Brown back out here at full speed after last week’s hit. — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 14, 2022

Dyami Brown with a nice catch in traffic during 9v9 drills. He left OTAs last week after a collision but seems totally fine — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 14, 2022

John Bates:

John Bates made an impressive one-handed grab to start team drills. I’m always impressed by how sneaky good Bates hands are — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022

Tre Walker INT:

Tre Walker grabs the first pick of the day from Sam Howell — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022

Punt returns:

Special teams update: same group of players returning punts — McGowan, Ezzard, Erickson, Milne and Dotson — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022

Carson Wentz ---> Dyami Brown:

Wide receivers:

Curtis Samuel now participating in team drills. Just caught a pass. #Commanders — Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022

Dotson gets an over the shoulder grab from Went for about a 15 yard gain — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022

Cam Sims has had a really nice day with Carson Wentz. We hadn’t seen too much of them working together, but he’s hauled in some darts and maintained control — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 14, 2022

Charles Leno:

Charles Leno headed back to the facility early with a trainer. Looks like he got a little nicked up in 11 on 11s. Practice is over soon though so it could be nothing. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 14, 2022

LT Charles Leno walked off the field with a staffer a little before the end of practice.



Leno got shaken up during the last rep of 11-on-11. It was tough to tell what he actually hurt, though it seemed like the lower body.



Ron Rivera spoke pre-practice, so he wont post. — Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 14, 2022

Happy birthday Trai Turner:

Commanders end practice by singing Happy Birthday to Trai Turner — Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022

Carson Wentz with fans:

Carson Wentz has been really about taking pics with fans in Ashburn so far pic.twitter.com/ezKNbR4XDV — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022

Joey Slye: