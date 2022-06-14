 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Mandatory Mini-Camp

The Commanders hit the field again

By Scott Jennings
The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the first day of mandatory mini-camp. Daron Payne has rejoined the team for on field activities and team drills after not participating during OTAs while seeking a new contract. Terry McLaurin was the only player to skip practice today, and it's been reported he has returned to Florida to continue trading there while he also seems a new deal.

Good morning:

Running Backs:

Carson Wentz ---> Cole Turner:

Curtis Samuel:

Linebackers:

Cole Turner:

Carson Wentz ---> Jahan Dotson:

Carson Wentz ---> John Bates:

Daron Payne:

Darrick Forrest:

Dyami Brown:

John Bates:

Tre Walker INT:

Punt returns:

Carson Wentz ---> Dyami Brown:

Wide receivers:

Charles Leno:

Happy birthday Trai Turner:

Carson Wentz with fans:

Joey Slye:

