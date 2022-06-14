Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders Mandatory Mini-Camp

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the first day of mandatory mini-camp. Daron Payne has rejoined the team for on field activities and team drills after not participating during OTAs while seeking a new contract. Terry McLaurin was the only player to skip practice today, and it's been reported he has returned to Florida to continue trading there while he also seems a new deal.
Good morning:
Minicamp vibes @BrianR_4 | #HTTC pic.twitter.com/nZowZWLmeK— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2022
Running Backs:
Hello, RBs pic.twitter.com/YSA9GLDDcp— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 14, 2022
Running backs trying to avoid that boulder from "Raiders of the Lost Ark." pic.twitter.com/2qnzQdb8zg— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022
Antonio Gibson missed an OTA session with a hamstring tweak. Back out for individuals today pic.twitter.com/SlPL1Lcaa9— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 14, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Cole Turner:
Carson Wentz throws.— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 14, 2022
Cole Turner catches.
pic.twitter.com/xlISJsfCJz
Curtis Samuel:
Curtis Samuel also missed at OTA session last week with some soreness. Rivera said an abundance of caution. Samuel is back out today and running just fine pic.twitter.com/jzGw49bLkm— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 14, 2022
Curtis Samuel out here looking healthy pic.twitter.com/8Xvu0Eh9Ue— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Curtis Samuel looks to be running pretty smoothly this morning #HTTC pic.twitter.com/8RysrYxLCq— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) June 14, 2022
Curtis Samuel was on the side field last week with soreness. He’s back today and is making smooth catches. pic.twitter.com/tmyYjpYeJ5— Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) June 14, 2022
Linebackers:
Holcomb, Davis, Mayo and Hudson warming up for the day pic.twitter.com/evBFUmAQvw— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Cole Turner:
Cole Turner makes the grab pic.twitter.com/bhQWnjJ6WQ— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
One guy that’s caught my eye all offseason is rookie tight end Cole Turner. Look at this route and the hands pic.twitter.com/jsNPoEqY9c— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 14, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Jahan Dotson:
We know you’ve heard this one before but…— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 14, 2022
Wentz to Dotson is gonna be fun. pic.twitter.com/37BAmwksyH
During 11s, Carson Wentz just found Jahan Dotson down the left sideline. Fit it in a tight window. The connection between the two continues to build— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 14, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> John Bates:
Carson Wentz with some zip on his throw to John Bates. pic.twitter.com/1UzZjKB2Hy— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022
Daron Payne:
Daron Payne is participating in team drills today after skipping them during the voluntary sessions.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022
Darrick Forrest:
Daron Payne starts first team reps at DT. First time he's done that this offseason. John Bates just made a nice ome-handed catch from Wentz. D. Forrest at Buffalo nickel. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022
Dyami Brown:
Also good to see Dyami Brown back out here at full speed after last week’s hit.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 14, 2022
Dyami Brown with a nice catch in traffic during 9v9 drills. He left OTAs last week after a collision but seems totally fine— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 14, 2022
John Bates:
John Bates made an impressive one-handed grab to start team drills. I’m always impressed by how sneaky good Bates hands are— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Tre Walker INT:
Tre Walker grabs the first pick of the day from Sam Howell— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Punt returns:
Special teams update: same group of players returning punts — McGowan, Ezzard, Erickson, Milne and Dotson— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Carson Wentz ---> Dyami Brown:
Crisp connection pic.twitter.com/3XAJjXlc6g— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 14, 2022
Wide receivers:
Curtis Samuel now participating in team drills. Just caught a pass. #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022
Dotson gets an over the shoulder grab from Went for about a 15 yard gain— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Cam Sims has had a really nice day with Carson Wentz. We hadn’t seen too much of them working together, but he’s hauled in some darts and maintained control— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 14, 2022
Charles Leno:
Charles Leno headed back to the facility early with a trainer. Looks like he got a little nicked up in 11 on 11s. Practice is over soon though so it could be nothing.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 14, 2022
LT Charles Leno walked off the field with a staffer a little before the end of practice.— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 14, 2022
Leno got shaken up during the last rep of 11-on-11. It was tough to tell what he actually hurt, though it seemed like the lower body.
Ron Rivera spoke pre-practice, so he wont post.
Happy birthday Trai Turner:
Commanders end practice by singing Happy Birthday to Trai Turner— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Carson Wentz with fans:
Carson Wentz has been really about taking pics with fans in Ashburn so far pic.twitter.com/ezKNbR4XDV— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022
Joey Slye:
One day after cutting K Brian Johnson, #Commanders K Joey Slye appeared to struggle on his kicks. He missed at least one and doinked one that went in.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022
He may have missed another but hard to tell.
