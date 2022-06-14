Ron Rivera talks about Jack Del Rio, Terry McLaurin, and today's mandatory mini-camp

Jack Del Rio:
Ron Rivera tells us that Jack Del Rio apologized to the team today and has held meetings with individual players over his comments from last week. Ron chose to fine Jack for the “distraction” JDR’s words caused pic.twitter.com/Z7zmoH3SCo— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022
From Ron Rivera's opening statement about Jack Del Rio today before the start of minicamp: pic.twitter.com/aF8uYXW8ic— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 14, 2022
Ron Rivera opens his presser with a statement on Jack Del Rio: "I've spoken with Jack multiple times about what was said. ... This is about his impact on the football team."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 14, 2022
Ron Rivera on Jack Del Rio: Says he spoke w/ JDR multiple times, had a "great conversation" & spoke again this morning. Not about preventing free speech, about effect on football team.— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022
Rivera opens the press conference discussing last week's conversation with Jack Del Rio. Said they two spoke again today. Says the issue wasn't JDR expressing his right to speech but how it affects the team. "This is about the impact on the team and the distraction it's become."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022
Ron Rivera says JDR spoke to team this AM, was very apologetic and open....Has already met w/ some players. Rivera says he was told it went very well. "Our intent is to to go forward." #Commanders— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 14, 2022
Asked Ron Rivera if last week was sort of a "last strike" for Jack Del Rio. Ron declined to answer, saying he wouldn't get into it. Later, he adds that JDR deleted his Twitter on his own and wasn't instructed to do so— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022
Terry McLaurin:
Ron Rivera on Terry McLaurin's (@TheTerry_25) new contract @wusa9 #HTTC— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) June 14, 2022
"We're not going anywhere without Terry" pic.twitter.com/SugNVSVAeZ
Rivera on McLaurin: "We're not going anywhere with Terry. We want Terry to be here. Terry is a big part of what we want to do & accomplish as a football team. We’re doing everything we can. We’ll continue to work with it and try to get Terry here to be part of our football team."— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022
Rivera: "That’s one player (Terry). We’re talking about an entire unit (last year). ... We’re also talking about a veteran guy, a guy who has been in our system for a couple of years, who understands our system very, very well. ...So I’m not concerned about that. I’m really not." https://t.co/tRBpv9vFc2— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022
Ron: "I am not concerned" that Terry and Carson Wentz aren't building any chemistry right now. Points out Terry's comfort in the system and his intellect https://t.co/qqiafT97m6— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022
Ron Rivera understands what Terry McLaurin is striving for with a new contract. "We want him here, he's going to be here" https://t.co/SNDAvBP9ea— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022
Rivera said he believes the negotiations with Terry McLaurin are "headed in the right direction."— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 14, 2022
"If everybody is happy and everybody is mad at the same time, then you've done what you wanted to do."
Rivera on the McLaurin talks: "I believe they're headed in the right direction." said they began talks with him earlier than they did with Jon Allen a year ago. He signed right before camp.— John Keim (@john_keim) June 14, 2022
First/Second Amendments:
The conversation about Jack Del Rio's comments, in which he compared the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol to the protests after George Floyd's murder, somehow became about gun control in Ron Rivera's presser this morning: pic.twitter.com/J1pi0sXr18— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 14, 2022
Ron Rivera has read the First Amendment "over and over" in light of Jack Del Rio's remarks last week and has a copy of it on his desk, he said. Wants to make it clear he takes it very seriously— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 14, 2022
Mandatory mini-camp attendance/weather:
Rivera said Terry McLaurin is the only player skipping minicamp today.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 14, 2022
There's some rain in the air and that may keep Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson off the field. Both sat out the open OTA session last week.
In terms of whether AG or Curtis Samuel will practice today, Rivera said “we’ll see.” The field is a little slick today and they want to be careful with both players— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Taylor Heinicke:
Rivera said Taylor Heinicke has been the pro that the team expected him to be and has played well when given the opportunity.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 14, 2022
Loading comments...