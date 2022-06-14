All aTwitter: 14 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We have waived the following players:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2022
— DB Will Adams
— K Brian Johnson pic.twitter.com/AMDULeugbC
#Commanders WR Terry Mclaurin has been finalized as a 92 OVR with Super-Star X-Factor in Madden 23. Now leaked. #Madden23Leaks #Madden23 #Madden #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/YKj8EPzAjK— MADDEN23LEAKS (@Madden23Leaks) June 13, 2022
#pride Day two. @Commanders are the presenting sponsors of the festival sports zone. pic.twitter.com/Q9bpIRXX6Q— Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) June 12, 2022
.@EfeObadaUK bringing the heat pic.twitter.com/FjW823DQVT— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2022
June 13, 2022
Media Day— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2022
@Tress_Way
#HTTC pic.twitter.com/KNtoUuRUsF
HAN pic.twitter.com/Xf296DDQvy— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2022
Media Day PSA from @cj_wentz— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2022
9️⃣9️⃣ signing us off from Media Day #HTTC pic.twitter.com/0LINFIjICD— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2022
The jerseys become infinitely less vicious with the baggy sleeves tho pic.twitter.com/DYaOplDIug— summertime p (@FiftyGutBlog) June 13, 2022
Media Day, but make it ✨ pic.twitter.com/jr1wSiSp8W— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2022
I played WR my whole life so technically you can do it— Antonio Gibson (@AntonioGibson14) June 14, 2022
Commandovers Please pay Future HoF elite WR . Please pay that man— Wale (@Wale) June 13, 2022
If you believe paying McLaurin, Washington’s best player/draft pick since Trent Williams, isn’t a smart idea, or if you follow people that say that, unfollow them. They don’t know what they are talking about.— Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) June 13, 2022
“You can’t pay everyone” who are they even paying now? Wentz? Allen?
Jon Allen is the 4th highest paid DT in the NFL at 18 mill per year. He's behind Donald (31), Buckner (21), Jones (21), and just ahead of Vea. My point is his deal is a more than fair market deal, and he's slotted right where he should be. I think Terry's deal will follow suit.— Disco (@discoque5) June 13, 2022
I love what Jahan Dotson has done in the three open practices we’ve seen so far. However, I love what Terry McLaurin has done in the three NFL seasons we’ve seen so far wayyyyy more https://t.co/yWdfMP3QxG— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 13, 2022
Since 2019:— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 13, 2022
Terry McLaurin: 222 rec, 3,090 yds, 16 TD (46G)
AJ Brown: 185 rec, 2,995 yds, 24 TD (43G)
DK Metcalf: 216 rec, 3,170 yds, 29 TD (49G)
Deebo Samuel: 167 rec, 2,598 yds, 10 TD (38G)*
*Samuel also has 550 rush yds, 11 rush TD
Only Brown (4/$100M) has a long-term deal.
Since entering the league in 2019, Terry McLaurin has averaged 1,030 yards per season while working with eight different starting QBs:— Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) June 13, 2022
Ryan Fitzpatrick
Taylor Heinicke
Alex Smith
Kyle Allen
Dwayne Haskins
Case Keenum
Colt McCoy
Garrett Gilbert
"Terry McLaurin should get paid at least what AJ Brown got.. GET THIS MAN BACK HOME TO INDY" ~@DariusJButler#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/VcvlXUVKjP— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) June 13, 2022
Bored as hell and watching the 2012 Thanksgiving game. Forgot about this play. What a damn catch and run by Garcon. pic.twitter.com/iYz1v4OaIi— Washington Fan Problems (@washfanprobz) June 13, 2022
We have announced the team's 2022 Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellows – Kenyatta Watson and Zerick Rollins— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 13, 2022
Taylor Heinicke on the bus tomorrow— Will Compton (@_willcompton) June 14, 2022
His story is incredible & I am HYPE to get a Washington player on the pod
S/O THE OLD STAMPING GROUNDS!
Subscribe here for the drop tomorrow. https://t.co/Yyp9TQsvHY
Audio at 7am ET.
YouTube at 1pm ET.pic.twitter.com/HRImfDEOjs
last year, out of every NFL player, Marquise Brown…— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) June 13, 2022
- ran the 4th most routes and
- saw the 10th most targets
also the Ravens were the 7th most pass-heavy team in the league (even higher than the Cardinals, the team Brown wanted to be traded to) https://t.co/TN8hcpLxxj
A bEtTeR sPoT pic.twitter.com/rTXOF97w3J— Adam Bonaccorsi (@AdamBMore) June 13, 2022
Chiefs Re-Sign RB Jerick McKinnon To One-Year Deal https://t.co/HZizl80D43 pic.twitter.com/VYLffCs698— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) June 13, 2022
I'm sure Tyreek was mad after games where he didn't get many touches. I'm sure he wanted off for grandpa's surgery. I'm sure players complain to their agents about lots o' stuff. These are all the things someone says when they don't want to say "I wanted more $$$"— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) June 13, 2022
Giants have big plans for Saquon Barkley pic.twitter.com/zpiXR4tQ54— PFF Fantasy Football (@PFF_Fantasy) June 13, 2022
They also haven't had a 1,000+ yard rusher in a season since LeSean McCoy in 2014 (1,319 yards)— Derrick Gordon (@ReaperGordonXII) June 13, 2022
Eagles’ rookie wide receiver Devon Allen won the 110-meter hurdles at the USATF NYC Grand Prix on Sunday, finishing with a time of 12.84 seconds -- the third-fastest time in history.https://t.co/041Eg1bHnY— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 13, 2022
The Miami Dolphins heavily pursued Sean Payton to be their next HC and offered him a four-year, $100 million deal, per @AlbertBreer pic.twitter.com/kdTA2f9aD1— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 14, 2022
The #Bills have signed former #Jets OL Greg Van Roten to a one-year contract. Some veteran OL depth.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 13, 2022
Put yards/completion on the chart. I bet it correlates nicely with the orange line— Michael Collyer (@mcollyer71) June 13, 2022
Anything stick out to you? pic.twitter.com/9iUKDOf6yV— NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) June 13, 2022
Pro football may have peaked right here if we’re being honest with ourselves. pic.twitter.com/mvoaVEZVpA— Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) June 13, 2022
Major scoop here from @wayneeppsjr. VCU-ODU was a mega-fun hoops rivalry in the CAA, but the teams have gone opposite directions since leaving. https://t.co/Ud4cQvp2oy— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 13, 2022
This 35.1 MPH Frank Schwindel pitch is the slowest (known/measured) MLB pitch to ever get hit for a home run! pic.twitter.com/oSO3sLnUyo— Codify (@CodifyBaseball) June 12, 2022
Jordan Poole been watching a lot of Premier League soccer pic.twitter.com/J0KOlxTtvO— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 14, 2022
The dancing goalkeeper sends Australia to the World Cup pic.twitter.com/kguSd4mdYL— Sean (@sean66915299) June 13, 2022
