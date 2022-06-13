All aTwitter: 13 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

RAFFLE ALERT 3 Club Tickets with RedZone parking. @Jaguars Vs @Commanders 9/11/2022.

We look forward to tailgating with the winner. All proceeds benefit children affected by pediatric cancer!



$5 per raffle ticket (no limit)

Random Drawing 8/13/2022https://t.co/aCJTCH3cKC pic.twitter.com/4Nu8uw77hJ — Hogfarmers Charitable Foundation (@TheHogfarmers) June 12, 2022

We had lots of fun with @CapitalPrideDC yesterday at the parade! We'll be back today at the sport and culture village! pic.twitter.com/PaB2h6jso5 — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 12, 2022

Just some Redskins history pic.twitter.com/11PJoSEpxc — Hilary (@HilareeBanks) June 12, 2022

Talks between Commanders & Terry McLaurin’s reps have continued, per sources. While there’s been some progress, they’re still far apart and, as of now (things may change), McLaurin seems unlikely to show for minicamp. He returned to Fla. today to resume training for the season. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 12, 2022

The only 2 no-shows for a Washington mandatory minicamp in recent years were Albert Haynesworth in 2010 & Trent Williams in 2019. I'm not saying Terry McLaurin's situation is as toxic as those other 2, but him no-showing the #Commanders' mandatory minicamp would be a big deal. — Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) June 12, 2022

Julien Edelman career earnings: $46,021,530



Larry Fitzgerald career earnings:

$180,757,239 https://t.co/wRBKwWcJXC — Theo Ash (@TheoAshNFL) June 12, 2022

Doug Pederson cancels mandatory minicamp for most of Jacksonville's veteran players. https://t.co/Y9qQBbWcqN — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 12, 2022

A classic of the "let's make this city as unwalkable as possible" genre.#Bangkok #thailand pic.twitter.com/7TtpoH1yCk — Mark in Bangkok | thaispicy.co (@thaispicytravel) June 12, 2022

Crested mynas, as many other birds, are born altricially, which means young are underdeveloped at the time of birth, therefore fed by parents. When they grow up, they have to learn that food doesn't simply jump into their beaks [ ️: Rebecca Gelernter] pic.twitter.com/xhH1TouIwd — Massimo (@Rainmaker1973) June 11, 2022

