Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Benjamin St-Juste is thriving in his new role

The former Minnesota cornerback is lining up in a new spot in the secondary, and he's been shutting down Washington's wideouts.

Commanders' Jack Del Rio fined for Jan. 6 comments, deletes Twitter account - The Washington Post

Jack Del Rio apparently deleted his Twitter account on Saturday. The fine will be donated to the U.S. Capitol Police Memorial Fund.

Does Hunter Renfrow's extension impact Terry McLaurin's contract negotiations? | RSN

Hunter Renfrow, who was set to enter a contract year, agreed to a two-year extension with Las Vegas on Friday.

Jonathan Allen doesn't get the 'terrible reputation' that follows Carson Wentz | RSN

Jonathan Allen knows Carson Wentz's reputation, but so far, what Allen is seeing from the QB doesn't match what people say about him.

Awaiting Terry McLaurin’s arrival, Carson Wentz excited to ‘elevate’ offense | RSN

Wentz said he's been watching film on Washington's WR1 in preparation for his arrival once a new contract is done.

Washington Commanders stadium: There’s a fourth option — wait - The Athletic

The Commanders' stadium plans in Virginia have lost some support, and hurdles remain elsewhere. Patience might be the best choice right now.

Daron Payne's in-and-out participation at OTAs didn't bother Ron Rivera | RSN

Daron Payne hasn't been a full participant at OTAs as he seeks a new contract, but Ron Rivera isn't all that upset about that.

Antonio Gibson named Top 10 explosive runner by Next Gen Stats

Gibson was listed as the No. 9 explosive runner by Next Gen Stats ahead of New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara.

Commanders OTAs: Under-the-radar standouts include Bobby McCain, new veteran O-linemen - The Athletic

McCain and Kam Curl are more confident in Year 2 together, while guards Andrew Norwell and Trai Turner are off to a great start up front.

Carson Wentz is focused on finding balance between aggressive and conservative

Wentz loves throwing downfield, but he's constantly learning when to take shots and when to settle for check downs.

New Commanders Stadium Options Dwindling - Commanders Capitol

Just a few months ago, the Washington Commanders appeared on the brink of securing a pathway for a new stadium with one of the three interested localities (DC, Va, and MD).