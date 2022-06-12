All aTwitter: 12 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
With Logan Paulsen on what he’s seen the past few weeks on the field. Dotson; the young TE group (he’s excited); Wentz; Brian Robinson’s traits and more. Yes we discussed locker room dynamics in relation to Del Rio’s comments. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/Ny9xJV8Gbb— John Keim (@john_keim) June 10, 2022
#NewProfilePic pic.twitter.com/RksMBy7Me1— Will A (@willadams98) June 10, 2022
NFL Network says Ron Rivera is on Hot Seat | #HTTC #takecommand https://t.co/jZJlcLeiqz— SwayRun21 (@swayyrun21) June 11, 2022
Hall of Fame safety Ed Reed sounds off on the $100,000 fine for Jack Del Rio, calling it "not enough" and urging those who play for him to take a stand. https://t.co/EbOCDlherz— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 11, 2022
June 12, 2022
It might save him some money.— Anthony YAH (@dcbigoso) June 12, 2022
You maybe be on to something.— Anthony YAH (@dcbigoso) June 12, 2022
Already came in! This one is #HTTC pic.twitter.com/YVBBsv3wXw— Aaron (@commandersatx) June 11, 2022
This is the Tweet where I admit I was 1,000,000% wrong as Hail to be pissed when we took Dotson & passed on Olave and Hamilton. Dotson is gonna end up giving us the TRUE playmaker we’ve been dying to put opposite Terry. Curtis is gonna end up wayyyyyyyyy open due to WR’s TM & JD— @Mcredskins (@RedTreeMike) June 11, 2022
One thing about the @Commanders rebrand that is a great learning lesson they were so blinded by “Never” changing it that they gave up the opportunity to secure other top— Travis Raml, CPA (@RAMLCPA) June 11, 2022
choices yrs ago when they could have cheap & discreetly. By the time they did the choices were very limited.
Think we’ll ever have an offseason in Washington where the biggest story is “who is going to play slot corner?”— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) June 12, 2022
Jonathan Taylor had 41 more rushing first downs/touchdowns than any other player last season pic.twitter.com/ULV1N31jWf— PFF (@PFF) June 11, 2022
Lamar Jackson Expected To Attend Ravens' Minicamp https://t.co/yT6yfnNKvo pic.twitter.com/68nq4Zn1sl— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) June 11, 2022
#Panthers WR Robbie Anderson, says he's thinking about retirement from the NFL.— Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 11, 2022
In 2021, Anderson signed a 2-year, contract extension worth $29.5 million which runs through the 2023 season.
He recorded 519 yards last season with mostly Sam Darnold starting as his QB. pic.twitter.com/sopuUDwM0x
Ray Lewis giving Ed Reed and Willis McGahee a speech the first game after Sean Taylor passed….chills pic.twitter.com/9UxyLXfDrF— Ramey (@HoodieRamey) June 11, 2022
#Dolphins Tyreek Hill says #Chiefs Patrick Mahomes has a stronger arm than Tua Tagovailoa, but that Tua is more accurate than Mahomes. #ChiefsKingdom #FinsUp— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 11, 2022
Tyreek Hill says Tua is a more accurate passer than Patrick Mahomes? pic.twitter.com/KHbsycONVB— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 11, 2022
A Houston police detective believes Deshaun Watson committed crimes; however, she was not asked to testify to the Harris County grand jury that considered nine criminal complaints against him. https://t.co/x9XrGz58at— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 10, 2022
Opposing pitchers Joe Musgrove and Chad Kuhl played tic tac toe on the mound pic.twitter.com/WHmWYxCl3c— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 11, 2022
