All aTwitter: 11 June 2022

Washington should take a look at this fellow as LB depth. https://t.co/GRvub1XkS1 — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) June 10, 2022

Carson Wentz on learning the new system and his focus at OTAs — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 10, 2022

BSJ is more than ready to have an expanded role on defense #HTTC — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2022

Observations from the final day of OTAs — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2022

(ICYMI) Raiders signing wide receiver Hunter Renfrow to two-year, $32M extensionhttps://t.co/HjXEHeKMvx pic.twitter.com/TSaVjGdKCw — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) June 11, 2022

Chargers’ owner Dean Spanos is being sued by his sister, Dea Spanos Berberian, for alleged misogynistic behavior and repeated breaches of fiduciary duty, per me and @ByKimberleyA. Lawsuit was filed today in California and calls for Dean Spanos to be removed as a co-trustee. pic.twitter.com/EYYMAnUjJv — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 10, 2022

I’ve been a fan of Brown for probably a decade. But every time there’s news, it’s this picture. Can we please have a better one? Poor guy looks like he just finished two quarter pounders with cheese. #Commanders #colts https://t.co/4xEK5qrxCt — Kennedy Paynter (@Kennedy_Paynter) June 10, 2022

It's Important To Note That Aaron Rodgers' New Rumored Girlfriend Denies Identifying as a Witch https://t.co/a4y0CR9ULi pic.twitter.com/31PE4XA4tO — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 10, 2022

The police and army killed smugglers over it, but In bonkers Thailand, the police are giving offenders their cannabis back. Now that cannabis is sort of ‘legal’, The Office of the Narcotics Control Board plans to return 16 tonnes of confiscated marijuana to its original owners pic.twitter.com/sgYwusAcNc — ThaiMythbuster (@thaimythbuster) June 11, 2022

Woman: “Babe, I left you a “to do” list on the counter.”



The “to do” list:

pic.twitter.com/bKOUkesL4m — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) June 11, 2022

