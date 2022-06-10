 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ron Rivera fines Jack Del Rio $100,000 for his comments on the January 6th Capital attack and George Floyd protests

By Scott Jennings
NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Washington Football Team Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Ron Rivera has issued a statement condemning the statements Jack Del Rio made about the January 6th Capital attack and the protests the followed the murder of George Floyd while in police custody. Del Rio was asked to clarify his posts on Twitter after the Washington Commanders OTAs on Wednesday and said the Capital attack was a "dust-up" compared to the destruction caused by riots associated with the protests.

Rivera also announced that he has fined his defensive coordinator $100,000 which will be donated to the United States Capital Police Memorial Fund by the team. There have been calls from fans, organizations, and celebrities to have Del Rio fired for his comments, but Rivera is not letting public pressure sway a decision that many fans thought should have happened after last season.

