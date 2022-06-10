All aTwitter: 10 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Observations from the final day of OTAs— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) June 9, 2022
My favorite part of the day.@Commanders punter Tress Way had his kids out at practice today.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 8, 2022
On the field when they were playing, his young son wanted to be @camcheese33!
But when we got him on camera, he changed his mind and picked "Daddy" ♥️♥️♥️ pic.twitter.com/LJNsckOuyw
Allen on Dotson ..— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 8, 2022
"That boy doesn't drop anything!!" pic.twitter.com/622DBoyrfl
Hey DMV come see the @Commanders this weekend participate for the first time in @CapitalPrideDC. We will be marching in Saturdays parade with fun pride themed giveaways and are the presenting sponsor of the Pride Sports village on Sunday. #pride #HTTC https://t.co/XUR2XMIjYF— Joey Colby-Begovich (@Joey_Socrates) June 9, 2022
Was playing the ball, I didn’t see him. That’s on me fasho though my boy solid https://t.co/SDFINeSOwd— Jeremy Reaves (@JR1ERA) June 8, 2022
Wow - Pat and Jim on Moving the Chains have Commanders as the #3 running back room in the NFL— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) June 9, 2022
Washington #Commanders OTA’s featuring @BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/ru73s20YKg— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) June 10, 2022
NEWS: The Commanders bill is officially pulled from consideration in Virginia's legislature, its sponsors tell @mmartzrtd and me.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 9, 2022
"It's become clear that there are issues to be resolved."https://t.co/CHZBVeR5Xr
Sen. Scott Surovell: "They need more time to rework the project, mostly transportation issues.— John Keim (@john_keim) June 9, 2022
"I hope after six months we can get some better clarity on some of these issues that have bubbled up -- the various allegations and being looked at by different bodies." https://t.co/unX2ScOp53
Story now updated with a statement from the Commandershttps://t.co/Bc8119EhpE pic.twitter.com/oxFbPRLHRw— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 9, 2022
The RFK site update many feared... https://t.co/nS3VWNsITf— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 9, 2022
.@ErinatThePost asked Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan today about the Commanders’ stadium hopes:— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 9, 2022
Full story: https://t.co/1HkpZWZRp0 pic.twitter.com/R2mt2RqqIr
While obviously speculation will turn to FedEx 2, I don't plan on immediately changing my forecast - I still think they end up in Virginia at the moment.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 9, 2022
One thing that is becoming clear - if they want to kick off 2027 in a new stadium, FedEx 2 is the only place to do it.
At some point a Commanders stadium deal will get worked out. They might have to play at FedEx until 2030 but it will happen. But it remains remarkable to me the goodwill a once-proud franchise has lost in 20+ years that neither the District, MD or VA want any part of it for now.— Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) June 9, 2022
This would be the ultimate power move by Snyder.— Scott Abraham (@Scott7news) June 9, 2022
If the Cleveland Browns, a historic NFL franchise, relocated to Baltimore, the same thing could certainly happen in D.C. https://t.co/Ulhsx3CW9l
As the dust settles on Jack Del Rio's misguided "dustup" remarks, it's fair to wonder whether the Commanders will replace him before training camp starts. https://t.co/vT1ewO4qGV— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 9, 2022
NAACP calling for Del Rio’s head. pic.twitter.com/tMhQNQrzmj— Mike Jones (@ByMikeJones) June 9, 2022
Rod Graves, cont'd: "... The FPA has been working with the NFL to bring about better opportunities and an equitable system for all. The first step to creating progress is to recognize that we’ve been operating on an unlevel playing field.”— MarkMaske (@MarkMaske) June 10, 2022
This has been something unexpected but I think educational & helpful for hopefully many. https://t.co/W0p8dKrfve— Chris Russell AKA the ! (@Russellmania621) June 9, 2022
I thought the burgundy was different… guess I was wrong. pic.twitter.com/0tSkVBGSt1— Joe Hall (@HogFarmerJoe) June 9, 2022
Great nugget from @whoisjwright tonight at the #Commanders #WashingtonGold Rebrand Event. The Diamond Pattern on the white jerseys was designed to honor African American Architect Benjamin Banneker who helped design DC in the 1790s. The diamond represents the shape of DC #HTTC pic.twitter.com/POAfm3fgEN— Tailgate Ted (@TailgateTed) June 10, 2022
Actually they did pic.twitter.com/TQ6AUv5cLw— Ivy City (@machiphpo) June 10, 2022
Inside the #Lions draft room:— Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) June 9, 2022
*Reaction to the Vikings telling them they'd trade down to 32.
*Reaction to the Saints trading in front of them.
*Reaction to the Saints passing on Jameson Williams.
All of this is AWESOME behind-the-scenes.
(via @Lions) pic.twitter.com/PRuDx9XFX0
From @NFLTotalAccess: How did the #Rams fit Cooper Kupp’s deal under the cap? It’s not magic. pic.twitter.com/WEP8Gmt4Nr— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 9, 2022
In celebration of @frankgore officially retiring recently, here is a progressive timeline of the All-Time Rushing Yard leaders since they were tracked in 1932.— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) June 5, 2022
See all of the top rushers through NFL history appear in this graphic! @DrewJRosenhaus @FieldYates @minakimes pic.twitter.com/p0mj3r6JiS
Jason Garrett will replace Drew Brees on NBC’s NFL pregame show, per @AndrewMarchand pic.twitter.com/ZqPFne6m8e— B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) June 9, 2022
WELCOME TO TESCO next instalment of the #greetersguild pic.twitter.com/1022dZGqZd— Troy Hawke (@milocomedy) June 8, 2022
