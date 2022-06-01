Ron Rivera, Scott Turner, Chase Young, and other Washington players speak to the media after OTA practice

Ron Rivera
Opening up the playbook with Carson Wentz:
Ron Rivera time. Says he wants to see the rest of the playbook grow w Carson. Says he does things other qbs don’t do pic.twitter.com/CfobWLBN5U— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 1, 2022
Chase Young:
Coach Rivera on Chase's rehab and return timeline..— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 1, 2022
"Doc has been pleased with [his progress]" pic.twitter.com/mVDoHONtqp
Rivera likes seeing Chase out here even though he’s not participating. Says having a leader here is a good thing. No timetable yet when we’ll see him on field. “There’s a plan”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 1, 2022
Ron Rivera remains cautious about projecting a return to practice for Chase Young (ACL). Wouldn't be until closer to the season. Happy to have 99 back in the building for voluntary OTA sessions this week.— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) June 1, 2022
Ron Rivera isn’t too familiar with the Colorado facility that Chase Young has been working/recovering at but appreciates “the plan” that Chase has, which has been laid out by doctors and the team’s new trainer. “My understanding is he’s following the plan” Rivera said— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2022
Montez Sweat:
Rivera said Montez has tremendous skillset, and he learns to use it, he’ll become more dynamic— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Dan Snyder:
Rivera asked if he has a reaction to Dan Snyder being asked to testify. “No”. @wtop— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 1, 2022
Kendall Fuller:
Ron Rivera, in talking to reporters at OTAs today, said Kendall Fuller plays well outside in Del Rio's scheme because he plays with vision.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 1, 2022
"The only other guy that I ever really saw that really understood playing with vision was Josh Norman. ... Kendall does that very well."
Success = Winning:
How Coach defines success this season pic.twitter.com/ZGy6NQe3YK— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 1, 2022
Rivera on what would define success this year: “Winning”— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 1, 2022
Scott Turner
Cole Turner:
Scott Turner is up next. Said Cole Turner has been great so far. Some rookie mistakes, obviously, but for the most part he’s playing fast and looking good doing it— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Turner said players like Cole Turner, big with a good catch radius, are easy targets for quarterbacks— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Jahan Dotson:
The game doesn’t look too big for Dotson, Turner said, he doesn’t say a lot but he does his job well.— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Sam Howell:
Turner said Sam Howell is learning and has done a good job of learning the playbook. Too early to tell when he would be ready, but Turner is excited about Howell and what he could be— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Curtis Samuel:
Scott Turner called Curtis Samuel “one of the smartest players I’ve ever been around.” Went on to say Samuel has “no limiations” for what he can do in the offense b/c of his versatility— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) June 1, 2022
Chase Young
Helping teammates while recovering:
Chase Young on what he can do to help his teammates while he recovers pic.twitter.com/YdSjdNt2rP— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Chase Young is at the mic now. Things are going well and he’s happy to be back. He can’t be on the field yet, but he’s trying to cheer on his teammates as much as he can— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Advice from former teammate Nick Bosa:
Young said he spoke with former teammate Nick Bosa, who also recovered from a torn ACL. Said it was a daily grind, but he is making progress— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
ACL surgery:
Chase Young confirms that, in his ACL surgery, they took a graft from the patella in his other knee. Like Ron, doesn’t wanna to pin down an exact date for his return— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2022
Chase Young told reporters at OTAs today that a graft from his left patellar tendon was used in his right knee, indicating his right ACL was reconstructed and not simply repaired.— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 1, 2022
ACL recovery:
Chase Young: “I’m running. I’ve squatted a substantial amount of weight — I’m not gonna put no numbers out there.” pic.twitter.com/U9chE6W7vw— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 1, 2022
Chase Young on knee rehab: " “I want to be back as fast as I can but won’t put a timetable on it. I’m getting better fast."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 1, 2022
Chase Young says he’s able to squat a “substantial” amount of weight already and is progressing well in his rehab. pic.twitter.com/iWqkjp8C4k— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 1, 2022
Rehabbing in Colorado:
Chase Young said rehabbing in Colorado was a plan formulated by Washington’s trainers and doctors. He’s starting to run now and feels good.— Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) June 1, 2022
Can’t rush return to the field:
Chase knows he can’t rush it pic.twitter.com/PeaErDoWCL— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 1, 2022
"I'm just gon' have to feel it."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 1, 2022
Chase is eager to get back on the field but will not rush his return. Says he can feel where his body is at and will know when he's ready. pic.twitter.com/pz6R5h1S6T
J.D. McKissic
Carson Wentz:
'Looking like that young Carson again."— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 1, 2022
JD on Wentz's performance so far. pic.twitter.com/TpAWw5EXNL
JD McKissic believes Carson Wentz is looking like the “young Carson” early on in OTAs. Loves how the QB is getting the ball out and how he’s absorbing the playbook pic.twitter.com/JRoZGPSpGq— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2022
JD McKissic at the mic. Said Carson Wentz has been doing an incredible job so far— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
McKissic said Wentz is moving well in the pocket and learned the offense quickly— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Improvements:
RB J.D. McKissic on what step forward he wants the offense to take this year:— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) June 1, 2022
"Main focus is just get better every day. Get better every day. Get one percent better every day, and at the end of the day, you're getting better."
Bobby McCain
Cole Holcomb:
Bobby McCain on @ColeHolcomb_: "Fifty-five is a dog, man. He's a real dog, one of the best linebackers I've played with, and over the years I've played with some really good ones. He's really smart, he can get guys lined up, he gets guys corrected, and he's a real dog out there."— Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 1, 2022
Team effort:
"Everybody's a part of this, players, coaches included, upstairs, everybody's a part of it." pic.twitter.com/lUNZb37OHX— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) June 1, 2022
Kam Curl
Leadership:
Asked Kam Curl his thoughts on Rivera’s comments as @Commanders OTAs ended today:— Bijan Todd (@bijan_todd) June 1, 2022
“I’ve always been a lead-by-example type dude, but…now I’m a starter, so everybody needs to hear my voice more.” https://t.co/nyBY6yrgJc pic.twitter.com/WLRBejRcNu
Sam Cosmi
Improving speed and strength:
Sam Cosmi is at the mic. Said he wanted to hone in on what he needed to improve this off-season to get stronger and faster— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Still getting used to the media:
Sam Cosmi says he’s “still shocked you guys still want to talk to me.” pic.twitter.com/63aifzFasJ— Stephen Whyno (@SWhyno) June 1, 2022
Game is slowing down for him:
Sam Cosmi: Everyone says the game slows down in your second season, but it’s true. It does pic.twitter.com/k0Q8OOkNk3— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 1, 2022
Goals:
Sam Cosmi goals: “Becoming the best right tackle in the game.” pic.twitter.com/AuaUigerH5— George Wallace (@GWallaceWTOP) June 1, 2022
OL Coach John Matsko:
Cosmi said John Matsko is a very demanding man. He has a high standard for his players, and they all respect him for it— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) June 1, 2022
Charles Leno Jr.
Bad jokes:
Charles Leno: “Before I start … what did one plate say to the other?”— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) June 1, 2022
“Tonight, dinner is on me.” pic.twitter.com/Hnze8G8Hn0
Chase Young:
Great line from Charles Leno about Chase Young's rehab: "I don’t care if he does rehab in Indonesia, as long as he’s ready for Sundays."— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) June 1, 2022
