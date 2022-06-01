 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Ron Rivera, Scott Turner, Chase Young, and other Washington players speak to the media after OTA practice

Coaches and players answer questions after practice

By Scott Jennings
Ron Rivera

Opening up the playbook with Carson Wentz:

Chase Young:

Montez Sweat:

Dan Snyder:

Kendall Fuller:

Success = Winning:

Scott Turner

Cole Turner:

Jahan Dotson:

Sam Howell:

Curtis Samuel:

Chase Young

Helping teammates while recovering:

Advice from former teammate Nick Bosa:

ACL surgery:

ACL recovery:

Rehabbing in Colorado:

Can’t rush return to the field:

J.D. McKissic

Carson Wentz:

Improvements:

Bobby McCain

Cole Holcomb:

Team effort:

Kam Curl

Leadership:

Sam Cosmi

Improving speed and strength:

Still getting used to the media:

Game is slowing down for him:

Goals:

OL Coach John Matsko:

Charles Leno Jr.

Bad jokes:

Chase Young:

