House Oversight Committee calls on Roger Goodell and Dan Snyder to answer questions they have dodged for 7 months

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform continues their investigation into Dan Snyder and the Washington Commanders. This started with accusations of a toxic workplace that included sexual harassment, taking and distributing nude pictures of cheerleaders, and other offenses. The NFL’s own investigation was basically squashed when Commissioner Roger Goodell requested an oral report only from Beth Wilkinson, and then gave Snyder and the team slaps on the wrist. Snyder left day-to-day operations to his wife, but had free reign in every aspect of the franchise. The team was fined $10 million and started several changes to diversify and clean up the workplace.

This punishment was not the transparent outcome that was promised by Snyder and the team, and led to Congress getting involved. In a roundtable in front of the Committee new allegations were disclosed that directly implicated Dan Snyder for sexual harassment. Financial improprieties were also brought to the Committee’s attention, all of which were quickly denied by team attorneys. The Committee also sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission concerning the financial allegations, and investigations are ongoing in several states. The accusation that got the most attention, and gave fans the most hope of Snyder being ousted, was that he was withholding money from ticket sales that gets shared with other owners.

Today’s letter from the Committee requests that NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder appear at a June 22nd.

“The hearing is the next step in the Committee’s months-long investigation into the Commanders’ hostile workplace culture and will also examine the NFL’s handling of allegations of workplace misconduct, the NFL’s role in setting and enforcing standards across the League, and legislative reforms needed to address these issues across the NFL and other workplaces.”

NEW: Chairs @RepMaloney and @CongressmanRaja sent letters to @nflcommish and Daniel Snyder, owner of @Commanders, requesting their appearance at a June 22 hearing on the Washington Commanders' hostile workplace culture. https://t.co/ye1tCcBaWI — Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) June 1, 2022