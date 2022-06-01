All aTwitter: 1 June 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Cole Turner's college coach on @john_keim pod: "He scored more touchdowns than any tight end in the country... Everybody in the stadium knew we were gonna throw it to Cole, and he would still score." https://t.co/e148ISDi5m — Burgundy Blog (@BurgundyBlog) May 31, 2022

Montez Sweat and Cam Sims also showed up for OTAs after missing last week for personal reasons. Terry McLaurin, as expected, is still holding out. — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 31, 2022

Chase Young is in Ashburn today as the Commanders return for their second OTA session, per the team. Young is still recovering from his ACL tear and will not participate in on-field work until a later date yet TBD. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 31, 2022

"If Carson Wentz was gonna change the way he played it would've been last year with the Colts.. it was the perfect situation to do it" ~@danorlovsky7#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/8OGRDbSDmV — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 31, 2022

Most seasons with 20+ Pass TD and 7 or fewer INT over last 5 NFL seasons among active QB



Carson Wentz 4

Aaron Rodgers 4

Russell Wilson 3

3 players tied 2 pic.twitter.com/qPgYzRfdTC — NFL on CBS (@NFLonCBS) January 13, 2022

Cole Turner looks like the one up close . Need to see him play actual games but buddy looks LEGIT — Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) May 31, 2022

He’s small as hell but he stay open . Caught a beautiful 60 yard plus bomb from went on team drill — Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) May 31, 2022

It was only one practice but he looks the part . — Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) May 31, 2022

Teamwide pylon dives have gone up 400% since Heinicke joined — AJ (@JA53000) May 31, 2022

Washington @Commanders intern coach @izzydiaz_ charts plays for Coach Del Rio.



Guess what’s becoming normal in this League?#forwardprogress pic.twitter.com/JlYwj1S7j5 — Sam Rapoport (@samrap10) May 31, 2022

STADIUM UPDATES:

-Team has commissioned an economic benefit study that projects 2,246 jobs, $3 billion in tax revenue

-New stadium would be an estimated 55,000 seats, the smallest in the NFL (and slightly smaller than RFK)https://t.co/3zJDaCXa1C — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 31, 2022

For context here are 18 other #NFL teams and their stadium capacity.



The Buffalo Bills are projected to build a stadium that holds 60k.



Vegas and LA are the league's two newest stadiums.



Soldier field was built in 1920, but renovated in 2003. pic.twitter.com/NK5wwtouYF — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 31, 2022

We just spoke to @EricFlackTV about the expected vote to give Dan Snyder stadium money in VA:



They're not going to vote tomorrow now. Based on his reporting, Flack doesn't think Snyder would've gotten the votes he needed. Maybe they vote later in June? Big momentum swing in VA. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 31, 2022

Maryland is only offering support for the FedEx site. https://t.co/7UnjPK9p6O — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 31, 2022

there's no land at National Harbor...since the Oxon Cove parcel was sold to someone else that area has been off the table — Chico stan (@rtcwon) June 1, 2022

long enough ago I forgot the details, it was actually a proposed land swap between Maryland & the Park Service (2500 acres around Frostburg for 500 acres in Oxen Cove) conservationists were alarmed so Hogan backed out — Chico stan (@rtcwon) June 1, 2022

EA Sports will reveal the #Madden23 cover on Wednesday. It is expected to be legendary #Raiders coach John Madden. — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) June 1, 2022

Texans are signing former Falcons and Washington third-round draft pick Fabian Moreau, according to a league source. Adds more veteran depth to go with Derek Stingley Jr., Steven Nelson, Desmond King, Tavierre Thomas — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) May 31, 2022

Texans took a flyer on Jimmy Moreland last year, so I look forward to them signing Torry McTyer in 2023. https://t.co/BVqF4N7Doq — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 31, 2022

Officially, official



We have officially signed CB Kyle Fuller to his contract. https://t.co/hW0GFJ98ri — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 31, 2022

I wrote about the David Njoku deal and what the #Browns might be thinking:https://t.co/EpEPPLETJj — Eric Eager (@PFF_Eric) May 31, 2022

After years of discussions and fighting, former NFL RB Jay Ajayi received a settlement for his $5M loss-of-value insurance policy, his business manager Joshua Sanchez confirmed. Ajayi played just 3 more games after tearing his ACL in 2018. Finally, he got the payoff for it. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 31, 2022

What I love about this. Marino putting up the numbers he did in the 80’s, during a very different NFL than today, is absolutely bonkers.



Also, Mahomes played in 1 game his rookie year and threw 0 TDs. So He’s done this in 4 seasons. Also … bonkers. https://t.co/AFDynAmwxt — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 31, 2022

Browns QB Deshaun Watson is facing a 23rd active civil lawsuit over alleged inappropriate sexual conduct. https://t.co/U8CQbhqNOI — ESPN (@espn) May 31, 2022

The lawsuit includes very explicit allegations during multiple massages. The plaintiff alleged Watson asked her to go inside his anus, to touch his ejaculation, to massage only his buttocks and to have sex with him. She also alleges Watson touched her between her legs. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 31, 2022

Per the complaint: “Dionne Louis, the owner of the spa, facilitated massages for Watson and knew Watson was attempting to have sex with them. … It was later learned that Watson paid Dionne Louis at least [$5,000] for Louis’s ‘work.’” — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 31, 2022

Second round of Broncos bids are due Monday; four groups are expected to submit proposals. https://t.co/xpbmMsWSSo — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) June 1, 2022

It's official — your 2022 NFL lead broadcast booths:



ESPN: Joe Buck, Troy Aikman

Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

NBC: Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth

Amazon: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit



Who's #1? pic.twitter.com/a0qUsknyRR — Front Office Sports (@FOS) May 31, 2022

Guy at third really thought he was doing something



(via ipiiissedmyself / IG) pic.twitter.com/LjQ0245qte — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 30, 2022

Excellent plate blocking form pic.twitter.com/fn0TJPpE3I — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 30, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005