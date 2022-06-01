Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders OTAs

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the next round of OTAs. Terry McLaurin continues to hold out as he seeks a new contract. Daron Payne is here and participating in individual drills, but not team drills. Chase Young is also here after rehabbing in Colorado during last week’s practices.

Side field: Logan Thomas, Tyler Larsen, Chase Roullier and Sammis Reyes. Chase Young isn't out here to start the session, but he's still likely to talk after practice

Jahan Dotson taking a couple of punt returns this morning

Jahan with the snag

Papa Norv has been at #Commanders practice every day, on Scott's hip, actively involved, in team-issued gear. Feels like an unofficial co-OC situation.

No. 91 — Jacub Panasiuk, not Ryan Kerrigan — has a ridiculous mohawk

Arguably the @Commanders’ two most important LBs—Holcomb and Davis—getting work in early.



Arguably the Commanders' two most important LBs—Holcomb and Davis—getting work in early. (Peep the burgundy-tinted visors)

Back in Ashburn for another OTA session. Here's Carson Wentz ➡️ Antonio Gibson

Wentz to Dotson on the near side. Howell to Alex Erickson on the far side

Montez Sweat back and looking quite good

Sweat out with the first team defense for 11v11

Washington DLs Daron Payne, Jon Allen, Montez Sweat, Daniel Wise and Efe Obada

Always love the creativity of Randy Jordan's RB drills

RBs coach Randy Jordan stirring up some competition in the room this morning. This rep is Antonio Gibson vs. Reggie Bonofon.

Funny moment here - RB drills and they try to recruit Curtis Samuel to work with the group. "Come on Curt." Impressive quicks from rookie B Rob too

A nifty running back drill, featuring a fired up Randy Jordan

Worried for a second that Curtis Samuel was going to run me over

Daron Payne is back on the side field as 11-on-11 work begins. No scene was made or anything and he has nothing to prove on June 1

Team drills have begun.



Coaches mixing and matching lineups per usual. Montez Sweat with the 1s.



Team drills have begun. Coaches mixing and matching lineups per usual. Montez Sweat with the 1s. Daron Payne not doing team drills at this point, as was the case last week. Did unit drills earlier. Now individual work on the side field. He jogged there.

Bringing back the threads I used to do for training camp. 11 on 11s now: Benjamin St-Juste in the slot, which is new. Played ahead of Danny Johnson on the first few snaps.

On the first pass play of team drills, Montez Sweat beat his man and got in Wentz's face before the QB dumped it off to Hodges. Nice to see the DE back in action

Carson Wentz just hit Jahan Dotson on a sick TD over the middle during 9-on-9s. Fit it in perfectly between two defenders

Phidarian Mathis just broke thru the #Commanders backup OL & was held by two players who were beat. Impressive quickness off LOS.

Sam Howell seem (so far) good at communicating motions & shifts & then finding the underneath crossed as things clear out.Not pure check downs from limited reps.

Sam Howell & Taylor Heinicke each connected with Cole Turner, the rookie TE from Nevada, who certainly stands out frame wise. After one of the catches, new TE coach Juan Castillo was working with Turner hard for a while but not sure what about.

Taylor Heinicke was nearly picked off along sideline by Danny Johnson. To say Heinicke has struggled a bit today would be fair.

Chase Young just walked out to the practice field in street clothes. Still recovering from his knee injury, but it's nice to see him out here supporting his teammates

Jahan Dotson is getting a lot of action today and making some really nice plays

Kendall Fuller gets the first pick of the day, and as is tradition, the entire defense sprints down the field to celebrate

Wentz was picked off by Kendall Fuller.

It was blitz day today and the reserve units have had their way. Sam Howell would have gotten blasted by two defenders just now. Earlier, Saahdiq Charles got steamrolled

William Jackson nearly had an interception after a pass to Dyami Brown was batted in the air, but Dyami made the extra effort to knock the ball away

