 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders OTAs

The Commanders hit the field again

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders are on the field again for the next round of OTAs. Terry McLaurin continues to hold out as he seeks a new contract. Daron Payne is here and participating in individual drills, but not team drills. Chase Young is also here after rehabbing in Colorado during last week’s practices.

Good morning:

Side field:

Jahan Dotson returning punts:

Jahan Dotson catches passes too:

Norv Turner:

New #91:

Sled work:

Linebackers:

Carson Wentz —-> Antonio Gibson:

Carson Wentz —-> Jahan Dotson:

Montez Sweat back on the field:

Defensive line:

RB drills:

Curtis Samuel:

Daron Payne:

Benjamin St-Juste:

Montez Sweat in action:

Wentz —-> Dotson TD:

Phidarian Mathis:

Sam Howell:

Cole Turner:

Taylor Heinicke:

Chase Young:

Jahan Dotson hype:

Kendall Fuller INT:

Blitz drills:

William Jackson III:

Notes:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...