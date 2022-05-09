Do the 2022 Commanders Have the Most Talented Offense of the Snyder Era?

This piece was actually inspired by one of our members in the comments section of an article from last week. It was brought up that this may be the most talent we have had on the offensive side of the football in the Snyder era - and it got me thinking...

This team has not been an offensive juggernaut since Dan bought the team, but there were some pretty explosive groups.

1999 (10-6):

Brad Johnson - 4005 YDS, 24 TD, 13 INT

Stephen Davis - 1405 YDS, 17 TD

Brian Mitchell - 525 APY, 1 TD

Michael Westbrook - 65 REC, 1191 YDS, 9 TD

Albert Connell - 62 REC, 1132 YDS, 7 TD

Larry Centers - 69 REC, 544 YDS, 3 TD

Stephen Alexander - 29 REC, 324 YDS, 3 TD

2005 (10-6):

Mark Brunell - 3050 YDS, 23 TD, 10 INT

Clinton Portis - 1732 APY, 11 TD

Ladell Betts - 416 APY, 2 TD

Santana Moss - 84 REC, 1483 YDS, 9 TD

Chris Cooley - 71 REC, 774 YDS, 7 TD

David Patton - 22 REC, 217 YDS

2012 (10-6):

Robert Griffin III - 3200 YDS, 20 TD, 5 INT; 815 YDS, 7 TD

Alfred Morris - 1613 YDS, 13 TD

Pierre Garcon - 44 REC, 633 YDS, 4 TD

Santana Moss - 41 REC, 573 YDS, 8 TD

Leonard Hankerson - 38 REC, 543 YDS, 3 TD

Josh Morgan - 48 REC, 510 YDS, 2 TD

2016 (8-7-1):

Kirk Cousins - 4917 YDS, 25 TD, 12 INT

Robert Kelley - 704 YDS, 6 TD

Matt Jones - 460 YDS, 3 TD

Chris Thompson - 705 APY, 5 TD

Pierre Garcon - 79 REC, 1041 YDS, 3 TD

DeSean Jackson - 56 REC, 1005 YDS, 4 TD

Jamison Crowder - 67 REC, 847 YDS, 7 TD

Jordan Reed - 66 REC, 686 YDS, 6 TD

Vernon Davis - 44 REC, 583 YDS, 2 TD

The 2022 roster will have a TON of playmakers surrounding new quarterback Carson Wentz - who is undoubtedly the most important piece of the puzzle.

Below is a look at the offensive fire-power this team currently has.

QB - Carson Wentz

RB - Antonio Gibson

RB - Brian Robinson

RB - J.D. McKissic

TE - Logan Thomas

TE - Cole Turner/John Bates

WR - Terry McLaurin

WR - Jahan Doctson

WR - Curtis Samuel

WR - Dyami Brown/Cam Sims

The 2022 group has yet to take a snap together, but on paper, this unit may indeed be the most talented, balance team we’ve had since Dan bought the franchise in 1999.

Note - I did not rank the offensive lines when doing this exercise. However, all of these groups had above average collective talent across the starting five. We can debate/discuss this is the comments section.