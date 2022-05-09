All aTwitter: 9 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
“Don’t sleep on Cole Holcomb.” https://t.co/DwIaCWefxE— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 9, 2022
NEW: Trai Turner contract information— Colin Dunphy (@Colin_WFTnews) May 8, 2022
$3M for one year
$1.45M guaranteed
No void years
46th highest APY at guard
31st highest grade for guard by PFF in 2021
Turner provides the #Commanders with starting caliber depth at guard with a low cap hit. Great pick up.#ReleasetheReport
Talked to North Carolina OC Phil Longo about Sam Howell. The traits he loves about Howell; why he’s so confident he’ll succeed. Plus: my initial thoughts after watching the rookies (for all of 75 minutes so keep that in mind). @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/X0HukSqvpQ— John Keim (@john_keim) May 9, 2022
DEPTH pic.twitter.com/JbR2ouEdCc— PFF Commanders (@PFF_Washington) May 8, 2022
.@CoachTomlin on selecting @kennypickett10 with 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft: "We probably spent about 15 seconds on the clock... It was an easy decision for us." https://t.co/mgSudpwunh@Ike_SwagginU | @BleavNetwork pic.twitter.com/8nwTav7IDI— Mark Bergin (@mdbergin) May 8, 2022
Top 100 Available 2022 NFL Free Agents List https://t.co/1d72r1wShP #NFL pic.twitter.com/wbwYwxD0Hg— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) May 9, 2022
this is...interesting https://t.co/Lf6VN5DSbn— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 9, 2022
My wife just informed me that there will be a new edition to the Carriker family!!— Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) May 9, 2022
An effort to unionize USFL players is underway. https://t.co/yz96Qzj0Kr— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 9, 2022
This dude is getting benched for AT LEAST the rest of the year pic.twitter.com/9wUMBZoxxV— Laterals™️ (@LateralsIG) May 8, 2022
No remorse pic.twitter.com/efPSKJKIxf— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) May 9, 2022
Mothers, This one is for You, “Treat Your Mother Right”! #MothersDay #Mom #TreatYourMotherRight pic.twitter.com/Rpu5gtLgs0— Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) May 8, 2022
Patapsco State Park. Rt 40 access. Ellicott City Md. pic.twitter.com/CBxL6JzUtJ— Brian M (@briski715) May 7, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...