All aTwitter: 9 May 2022

NEW: Trai Turner contract information



$3M for one year

$1.45M guaranteed

No void years

46th highest APY at guard

31st highest grade for guard by PFF in 2021



Turner provides the #Commanders with starting caliber depth at guard with a low cap hit. Great pick up.#ReleasetheReport — Colin Dunphy (@Colin_WFTnews) May 8, 2022

Talked to North Carolina OC Phil Longo about Sam Howell. The traits he loves about Howell; why he’s so confident he’ll succeed. Plus: my initial thoughts after watching the rookies (for all of 75 minutes so keep that in mind). @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/X0HukSqvpQ — John Keim (@john_keim) May 9, 2022

.@CoachTomlin on selecting @kennypickett10 with 20th overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft: "We probably spent about 15 seconds on the clock... It was an easy decision for us." https://t.co/mgSudpwunh@Ike_SwagginU | @BleavNetwork pic.twitter.com/8nwTav7IDI — Mark Bergin (@mdbergin) May 8, 2022

My wife just informed me that there will be a new edition to the Carriker family!! — Adam Carriker (@AdamCarriker94) May 9, 2022

An effort to unionize USFL players is underway. https://t.co/yz96Qzj0Kr — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 9, 2022

This dude is getting benched for AT LEAST the rest of the year pic.twitter.com/9wUMBZoxxV — Laterals™️ (@LateralsIG) May 8, 2022

Patapsco State Park. Rt 40 access. Ellicott City Md. pic.twitter.com/CBxL6JzUtJ — Brian M (@briski715) May 7, 2022

