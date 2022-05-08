All aTwitter: 8 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Percy Butler Louisiana. @RaginCajunsFB vs @OhioFootball @pbutler16x #GOFGAwards pic.twitter.com/HgkeUR6YzS— Group Of Five Guys (@GroupOfFiveGuys) January 14, 2020
@BrianR_4 pic.twitter.com/u6dNrVuuYq— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 7, 2022
Cole Turner reaching up for a grab. All together now: “wide catch radius!” Like that he doesn’t drift on the route. Allows him to maintain his size advantage (when there’s a defender on him of course). pic.twitter.com/vKycPIoUDT— John Keim (@john_keim) May 7, 2022
mornin' pic.twitter.com/PN6xHOP3wR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 7, 2022
7th rounder corner, Christian Holmes is a little "googly eyed" and 4th round safety Percy Butler calls the gear "elite" - these guys love the new Commanders burgundy helmets #HTTC pic.twitter.com/9hxK7tgcSh— Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) May 7, 2022
.@BigChrisPaul and @BrianR_4 signing off from rookie minicamp ✅ #HTTC pic.twitter.com/rlaw1cwuRW— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 7, 2022
Big congrats to our guy @JahanDotson on graduating— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 7, 2022
: @PennStateFball #WeAre x #HTTC pic.twitter.com/f7cOdRJFGH
Can’t even explain how blessed I am. Constantly thanking the man above. pic.twitter.com/BMp6tQfUxT— Jahan Dotson (@JahanDotson) May 7, 2022
Very interesting to imagine in the redzone:— Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 7, 2022
X - Sims
Z - Terry
Y - Logan
H - Turner
RB - Gibson or Robinson https://t.co/L9nIzppnRT
Penn State WR coach says Dotson has similar explosiveness to Steve Smith & his smooth route running reminds him of Torry Holt (this guy played with both of those players) even still that’s high praise that will raise expectations..— Dre (@DCSportsDre) May 7, 2022
*deep inhale*— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 7, 2022
LET’S GOOOOOOOO CAPS #ALLCAPS x #HTTC pic.twitter.com/GOn2b1bQER
May 8, 2022
Ovi is a video game pic.twitter.com/ZZXIeKRzGj— Reese Waters (@reesewaters) May 8, 2022
The overhead view makes Rich Strike's comeback for the upset @KentuckyDerby win look even more incredible. #KyDerby | @ChurchillDowns pic.twitter.com/iDfkGVZS0O— NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 8, 2022
Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/Od6L21LqQ6— othellobt.eth (@othellobt) May 8, 2022
A one-year study of Vietnamese youth who built their own Bugatti out of clay mud... pic.twitter.com/LSvvelI2sc— fgnszgn (@_figensezgin) May 6, 2022
