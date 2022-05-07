All aTwitter: 7 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Fresh numbers for J.D. and WJ3 pic.twitter.com/dcAXsNmUtf— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 6, 2022
QB @Sam7Howell checking in after his first pro practice! #HTTC | @SociosUSA pic.twitter.com/jzFyBWTCeu— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 7, 2022
@PhidarianMathis and @BrianR_4 #BuiltByBama x #HTTC pic.twitter.com/lhyetB95lR— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 6, 2022
First round pick Jahan Dotson was interviewed on the Jim Rome show this week.https://t.co/dY3tA5Blio— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 6, 2022
Dotson's going to go from "reach" to media darling in a few weeks.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 6, 2022
Get ready for it .McLaurin 2.0.
Let's hope he has a Mclaurin "game" too. #Commanders https://t.co/WxhgJsXGyT
This is a smart move. AGG is not making this team as a WR. Looks like he’s bulked up some. https://t.co/gVyZfDNgtj— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 6, 2022
Shaka Toney to SAM. Kelvin Harmon should also be worked out at TE.— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 6, 2022
“Everything we need is in this room” ~ Ron Rivera #HTTC #Commanders #NFL #WFTDeclassified pic.twitter.com/GLTmbleqhm— MisterWhoo (@MisterWhoo1) May 6, 2022
the new helmets pic.twitter.com/sCDOPRSdED— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 6, 2022
We’ve now talked twice and Cole slaw has come up both times— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 6, 2022
Cole Kelley (6-foot-7) next to RB Dejoun Lee (5-foot-7) pic.twitter.com/bTIukSxAfT— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 6, 2022
5’11+. Bad angle https://t.co/6NmbTZH4VU— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 6, 2022
Commanders first round WR Jahan Dotson is set to graduate from Penn State tomorrow - a huge moment for him and his family. But with Washington in rookie minicamp, he was planning on skipping graduation.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 7, 2022
Until coach Ron Rivera urged him to attend.
Really cool from Rivera pic.twitter.com/K7XOygAnOS
.@BuckyBrooks: What does the future hold for the top six quarterbacks selected in 2022 and beyond?https://t.co/1uZyN7VQ3R pic.twitter.com/7mNPw34HDg— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 7, 2022
NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy: “We recently became aware of these allegations and take them very seriously. We will promptly look into the matter.” https://t.co/LxGBm259Go— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 7, 2022
— Will Compton (@_willcompton) May 7, 2022
One thing Twitter has taught me is how smart and compassionate so many creatures on this planet are. pic.twitter.com/QWrjGXaALq— TG (@TG22110) May 7, 2022
