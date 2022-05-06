 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders rookie mini-camp

The rookies are in town and practicing!

By Scott Jennings
/ new

The Washington Commanders drafted 8 players last weekend. They also signed 13 UDFAs and had an additional 16 tryout players in Ashburn today for rookie mini-camp.

Rookie mini-camp:

Rookie QBs:

Sam Howell:

Sam Howell to Jahan Dotson:

Jahan Dotson:

Jequez Exzard:

Phidarian Mathis:

Cole Turner:

Chris Paul:

Stephen Davis Jr.:

Percy Butler:

Brian Robinson Jr.:

Bama Boys:

More From Hogs Haven

Loading comments...