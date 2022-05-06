Pictures, videos, news, and notes from the Washington Commanders rookie mini-camp

The Washington Commanders drafted 8 players last weekend. They also signed 13 UDFAs and had an additional 16 tryout players in Ashburn today for rookie mini-camp.
Here's the list of rookie camp participants. Includes several tryout players with local ties plus three roster holdovers: DL David Bada, DL Tyler Clark, G Nolan Laufenberg. https://t.co/Wa06yneJQ6 pic.twitter.com/NVmXnsMpCD— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 6, 2022
Rookie mini-camp:
We got rookie minicamp in the bubble today. There’s a lot of draft picks, UDFAs and tryouts that we’re seeing for the first time. Also Cole Kelley (12) is massive pic.twitter.com/uEEUML4TPN— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 6, 2022
Rookie QBs:
The scale is a little off bc Howell is farther away but UDFA QB Cole Kelley is huge. 6’7 260. pic.twitter.com/6e9BSSuaa1— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 6, 2022
All the talk about Sam Howell's lack of size gets enhanced when the other QB in camp is 6-foot-7. pic.twitter.com/5SJo9AdCUO— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 6, 2022
Sam Howell (14) and Cole Kelley out here tossing. pic.twitter.com/NSEYo6QHxz— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 6, 2022
Sam Howell:
QB Sam Howell throwing to tryout WR Trey Gross from Delaware St. pic.twitter.com/N1zYbLhhDz— Sam Fortier (@Sam4TR) May 6, 2022
Sam Howell rolling out during individual drills pic.twitter.com/ZEQGitMGHc— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 6, 2022
Sam Howell to Jahan Dotson:
Howell ➡️ Robinson pic.twitter.com/8mgRL1ayyQ— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 6, 2022
Howell to Dotson, on the money pic.twitter.com/otCluSAjA3— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 6, 2022
Howell connects with Jahan Dotson pic.twitter.com/avQ71vt1wG— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 6, 2022
Howell Dotson, again, who makes a nice catch here pic.twitter.com/MxkWcDGHfH— Ethan Cadeaux (@Ethan_Cadeaux) May 6, 2022
Howell to Jahan Dotson pic.twitter.com/Fhrukk5A8e— John Keim (@john_keim) May 6, 2022
Jahan Dotson:
We have a receiver. pic.twitter.com/olVJnmSJ81— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 6, 2022
Catching up with Jahan Dotson. pic.twitter.com/lV0klfXdl0— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 6, 2022
Commanders first round draft pick Jahan Dotson #HTTC pic.twitter.com/3UT3NOQqTf— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 6, 2022
Good hands on Dotson grabbing this. Ball behind him. pic.twitter.com/HL7aUstFUq— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 6, 2022
More Dotson route running pic.twitter.com/SQtjQRkcRO— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 6, 2022
Crisp route here. The throw was uh pic.twitter.com/00FzFEMGP2— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 6, 2022
Really like the way Dotson is running so far pic.twitter.com/uTawvFwxuw— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 6, 2022
Jequez Exzard:
Jequez Ezzard. New returner? pic.twitter.com/SjkImGPLfr— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 6, 2022
Phidarian Mathis:
Waaaayyyyyy over there is Phidarian Mathis pic.twitter.com/wS7yvwsohX— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 6, 2022
Cole Turner:
Cole Turner szn. pic.twitter.com/1rfLVfN8Cg— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 6, 2022
Cole Turner. pic.twitter.com/f9zhvMckNg— John Keim (@john_keim) May 6, 2022
More Cole Turner pic.twitter.com/r8fbqPqLIS— John Keim (@john_keim) May 6, 2022
Chris Paul:
Some big boy video. Chris Paul working with John Matsko watching on. One of the best O-Line coaches in the game pic.twitter.com/PbG9ub3GAv— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 6, 2022
Stephen Davis Jr.:
SDJR has been a bit far for my phone camera but here you go. pic.twitter.com/4J0XRTD6HY— Ben Standig (@BenStandig) May 6, 2022
.@Commanders rookie minicamp underway in Ashburn.. looking forward to watching this years draft class but also the UDFA’s & those invited for tryouts including FSU LB DeCaylon Brooks son of Derrick Brooks & LB Stephen Davis Jr. son of former Washington RB pic.twitter.com/J7fy6q4Qu7— Jordan Giorgio (@jordangiorgio) May 6, 2022
Percy Butler:
4th rounder Percy Butler doing some gunner drills getting off the line. Will see that immediately on specials this fall pic.twitter.com/NmGyN3INYe— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 6, 2022
Brian Robinson Jr.:
Brian Robinson… showing off his hands. pic.twitter.com/rbTOn5VIWF— John Keim (@john_keim) May 6, 2022
Bama Boys:
Built by Bama!!! https://t.co/e7FY7Kjo5n— Brian K Robinson Jr (@BrianR_4) May 6, 2022
