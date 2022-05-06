All aTwitter: 6 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

The helmets are looking better and better. Added names and number details are nice. pic.twitter.com/XSwkgtNBog — David Bovey (@DavidBovey) May 5, 2022

We're bringing back the gameday tradition of the marching band!



To apply to be in the band ➡️ https://t.co/mmktHL1nvZ pic.twitter.com/pMgTXkXdcg — FedExField (@FedExField) May 5, 2022

From the Commanders: the marching band will return this season. Also: “A revamped arrangement of the team’s fight song” pic.twitter.com/oRswey5DsT — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 5, 2022

Has it been officially reported that the team will be mixing the jerseys and pants? If not, I can confirm!



Chirp Chirp ‍♂️…haven’t scrolled the TL much so not sure — Hogfarmer Keith (@Kgskins26) May 5, 2022

Schedule release is ONE WEEK away



Who do you want to see us open the season against? — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 6, 2022

Oh…and a running back with 4.39 speed.



This offense has dynamic playmakers & a QB who can push the ball down the field.



It’s gonna be a fun season.



11 wins for the first time in 31 years…book it! pic.twitter.com/ihENGZ2TfT — Tim Meek (@TimIndySkinsFan) May 5, 2022

Cooley says Dotson can dictate coverage something they haven’t had since DJax(his words)..says will make immediate impact, thinks he’s a savvy route runner, ball skills amazing, can play X or slot. Negatives, jammed to easily, compares to Santana Moss, very high on Dotson — Dre (@DCSportsDre) May 5, 2022

Oh he was very clear in what he meant, he said it twice.. — Dre (@DCSportsDre) May 5, 2022

T-shirt: Brian Robinson is gonna Run 'Em https://t.co/uRFVAIqXcp — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsHH) May 5, 2022

The #Commanders drafted five players with elite 10 yard splits:



✅ RB*, Brian Robinson

✅ S, Percy Butler

✅ TE, Cole Turner

✅ G, Chris Paul

✅ CB, Christian Holmes



Short area quickness is almost always more important than long speed, especially at the RB position. https://t.co/j8KaVnH98f — Colin Dunphy (@Colin_WFTnews) May 5, 2022

✅ Red zone threat

✅ Excellent catch radius

✅ Ready to contribute

@Grubhub — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 5, 2022

Ron Rivera discussed Carson Wentz this week and said there will be no QB competition in 2022. https://t.co/lPymdISyjF — Commanders Wire (@Washington_Wire) May 5, 2022

Free-agent safety Landon Collins (@TheHumble_21) finished his degree and graduated from Alabama. https://t.co/200m132Ypy pic.twitter.com/jw1dB9pa7R — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 5, 2022

Interesting that Dotson has lowest yardage totals. I like his QB situation more than at least a few other rookie WRs pic.twitter.com/CGBjFEUl4A — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 5, 2022

NFC East hasn’t had a repeat champ since 2004. Commanders in 2nd in the division at +325 looks quite juicy pic.twitter.com/XIO3az38TW — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 5, 2022

(ICYMI) Darius Leonard "fell out of love" with football in 2021, spent time improving mental health in offseasonhttps://t.co/0mXq4UCdXu pic.twitter.com/PYIUzRlTjt — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 6, 2022

Pete Carroll Doesn't Envision Seahawks Trading For QB https://t.co/08jY3lTp8R pic.twitter.com/FPpG6w33yT — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) May 6, 2022

I spoke to a source from a team that expressed interest in Baker Mayfield, had talks, but they cooled not wanting to pay asking price feeling he has to be cut. Their follow-up comment tonight: “no one’s trying to do the #Browns any favors in this situation.” #ThisIsRidiculous — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) May 6, 2022

And FWIW, I do think Nagy and @PhilSavage did a lot of things in that job in Mobile that tie into what a GM does—mostly both got the experience/understanding of how to run a big operation, rather than just a department. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 5, 2022

2023 NFL Draft (by @LanceZierlein): Compensatory pick projections for every teamhttps://t.co/JX3wYENX1Y pic.twitter.com/TqvSy2uTcc — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 6, 2022

Magic Johnson joins the bidding group led by 76ers co-owner Josh Harris in an effort to buy the Denver Broncos, via @Sportico. https://t.co/50FjW4tIPH — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 5, 2022

