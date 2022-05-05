T-shirt: Brian Robinson Jr. is gonna Run 'Em

The Washington Commanders wanted to add a running back to join Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic in their backfield. In the 3rd round they called Brian Robinson Jr.'s name. The Alabama back was a force last season, racking up over 1,600 total yards and 16 TDs.
BreakingT has partnered with Robinson to bring you his first shirt since being drafted into the NFL. He's going to bring his bruising running style to the Commanders offense, and he's just going to Run 'em.
Ron Rivera likened the potential 1-2 punch of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson to the Jonathan Stewart/ D'Angelo Willians pairing he used in Carolina. That's his hope.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 5, 2022
Stewart & Williams were a terrific tandem in Rivera's Panthers backfield together from 2011 to 2014.
Run ‘em over, run ‘em into the end zone... Brian Robinson Jr. just wants to run ‘em in DC!
Looking for more Washington apparel? Visit our new Hogs Haven FanShop for jerseys, hats, and more!
- Officially licensed product of the National Football League Players Association.
- Adult T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended crewneck in heather burgundy. Unisex sizing with a snug fit. S-3XL
- Hoodie: Premium cotton/poly blended-fleece in burgundy. Drawcord in natural. Front pouch pocket. Unisex sizing. S-3XL
- Youth T-Shirt: Super-comfortable, cotton/poly-blended tee in burgundy. Unisex sizing. S=6/7, M=8, L=10/12
- Designed by Athlete Logos.
- Screened in the USA.
Loading comments...