T-shirt: Brian Robinson Jr. is gonna Run 'Em

The Washington Commanders wanted to add a running back to join Antonio Gibson and J.D. McKissic in their backfield. In the 3rd round they called Brian Robinson Jr.'s name. The Alabama back was a force last season, racking up over 1,600 total yards and 16 TDs.

Ron Rivera likened the potential 1-2 punch of Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson to the Jonathan Stewart/ D'Angelo Willians pairing he used in Carolina. That's his hope.



Stewart & Williams were a terrific tandem in Rivera's Panthers backfield together from 2011 to 2014. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 5, 2022

