Washington Commanders (Slightly Early) Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart

With the 2022 NFL Draft in our rear view mirror, and the offseason program fastly approaching, I take a look at what our projected two-deep depth chart could look like heading into OTA beginning May 23rd.

I am deviating a bit from what Bill has published in his roster graph here, instead focusing on just the top two at each position.

2022 Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart:

Offense

QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Howell OR Taylor Heinicke

RB: Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr.

3rd Down RB: J.D. McKissic, Curtis Samuel

WR(X): Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims

WR(Z): Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown

WR(Slot): Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne

TE: Logan Thomas, John Bates

MOVE TE: Cole Turner

LT: Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas

LG: Andrew Norwell, Saahdiq Charles

C: Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen

RG: Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer

RT: Sam Cosmi, Cornelius Lucas

Defense:

DT: Jon Allen, Daniel Wise

DT: Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis

EDGE: Chase Young, Efe Obada

EDGE: Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams

MIKE: Cole Holcomb, David Mayo

WILL: Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson

Buffalo Nickel: Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler

CB: William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste

CB: Kendall Fuller, Danny Johnson

Nickel CB: Danny Johnson, Corn Elder

SS: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest

FS: Bobby McCain, Percy Butler

K: Joey Slye

P: Tress Way

LS: Camaron Cheeseman

PR: Jahan Dotson, Dax Milne

KR: Brian Robinson Jr., Danny Johnson