Washington Commanders (Slightly Early) Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart

With the 2022 NFL Draft in our rear view mirror, and the offseason program fastly approaching, I take a look at what our projected two-deep depth chart could look like heading into OTA beginning May 23rd.
I am deviating a bit from what Bill has published in his roster graph here, instead focusing on just the top two at each position.
2022 Projected Two-Deep Depth Chart:
Offense
QB: Carson Wentz, Sam Howell OR Taylor Heinicke
RB: Antonio Gibson, Brian Robinson Jr.
3rd Down RB: J.D. McKissic, Curtis Samuel
WR(X): Terry McLaurin, Cam Sims
WR(Z): Jahan Dotson, Dyami Brown
WR(Slot): Curtis Samuel, Dax Milne
TE: Logan Thomas, John Bates
MOVE TE: Cole Turner
LT: Charles Leno Jr., Cornelius Lucas
LG: Andrew Norwell, Saahdiq Charles
C: Chase Roullier, Tyler Larsen
RG: Trai Turner, Wes Schweitzer
RT: Sam Cosmi, Cornelius Lucas
Defense:
DT: Jon Allen, Daniel Wise
DT: Daron Payne, Phidarian Mathis
EDGE: Chase Young, Efe Obada
EDGE: Montez Sweat, James Smith-Williams
MIKE: Cole Holcomb, David Mayo
WILL: Jamin Davis, Khaleke Hudson
Buffalo Nickel: Darrick Forrest, Percy Butler
CB: William Jackson III, Benjamin St-Juste
CB: Kendall Fuller, Danny Johnson
Nickel CB: Danny Johnson, Corn Elder
SS: Kam Curl, Darrick Forrest
FS: Bobby McCain, Percy Butler
K: Joey Slye
P: Tress Way
LS: Camaron Cheeseman
PR: Jahan Dotson, Dax Milne
KR: Brian Robinson Jr., Danny Johnson
Poll
Who will be Washington’s Buffalo Nickel>
-
8%
Darrick Forrest
-
21%
Percy Butler
-
6%
Khaleke Hudson
-
57%
Landon Collins will be re-signed
-
5%
Other
Loading comments...