All aTwitter: 5 May 2022

May 5, 2022
Welcome to the team, @ericksona86! pic.twitter.com/W9FFk0VR1G— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2022
Welcome to the DMV, @trai_turner! pic.twitter.com/R2ONQO7lUe— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 3, 2022
Thank you for the impact you’ve made on our organization over the last five years.— Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 31, 2021
Best of luck, Alex! pic.twitter.com/864Fyt6BJI
I'm 98% certain that this is the play that got Cole Turner drafted. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BE3p15DQZw— Jamual (@LetMualTellit) May 4, 2022
Undrafted college free agent signed by the Commanders https://t.co/gKHyJRRakE— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 4, 2022
"Percy is going to change the game for your special teams unit"— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 4, 2022
Head coach Ron Rivera shared why his favorite moment of the draft was meeting @JahanDotson's parents— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2022
full interview ⬇️
Just listened to Rivera’s interview with @juliedonaldson_. Julie is very good at her job. What I found interesting was Ron re: Percy Butler. Sounds like he really likes him and sees a significant role for him from Jump Street.— Marshall (@EstCommand) May 4, 2022
“Percy Butler at Minimum will be in the field 50 plus percent of the Time “— Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) May 4, 2022
-Ron Rivera to Julie in that interview today .
So for those of us who thought of him as only special teams guy .
Appears that they have big plans for PB9
Logan Paulson says last year they went for home runs (Jamin Davis/Dyami Brown), this year they went for doubles/triples with their draft, that’s a good point, he’s really high on first 4 picks, think they all will contribute right away— Dre (@DCSportsDre) May 4, 2022
The concepts Turner wants to run at the 2nd and 3rd level just haven’t been available due to the limited QB play over the last two seasons.— Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) May 5, 2022
Significant portions of his passing offense have been nonexistent.
Wentz’s skillset should be a really good fit for what he wants to do.
Jahan Dotson: Zero drops on 27 deep targets in 2021 (Most in Big Ten)— PFF College (@PFF_College) May 4, 2022
Terry McLaurin: Zero drops on 33 deep targets in 2021 (2nd most in NFL)@Commanders pic.twitter.com/IQkcj28jm3
Get to know @Sam7Howell— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2022
@Grubhub
Reunited at last @Commanders— Carolina Football (@UNCFootball) May 4, 2022
Take a look back at the best of @Sam7Howell and @deuce2_ #ProHeels #HTTC pic.twitter.com/a90m0jNLmn
Haha, your lack of confidence is obvious Nice work on those numbers. Yes they will improve. But talk is cheap. PUTTIN THE WORK IN— Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) May 4, 2022
Look at Jameson Williams’s face. #NFL pic.twitter.com/f18UAnQkgz— Timothy “TJAY” Jones (@tjayjones8) May 3, 2022
Most Draft Picks by Conference— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 4, 2022
2022 NFL Draft
SEC 65
Big Ten 48
Pac-12 25
Big-12 25
ACC 21
When you run a 4.48 40-yard dash, even if for charity and #RunRichRun, people take notice — @RGIII talked with us about it and how he's gotten phone calls from #NFL execs about a possible return and where he'd like to go:#DallasCowboys#DirtyBirds #GoBears pic.twitter.com/kpsdiRAZMc— Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 3, 2022
NFL Reveals 2022 International Games Schedule https://t.co/U6SjwGiKzv pic.twitter.com/KB5dvjKQNS— NFLTradeRumors.co (@nfltrade_rumors) May 4, 2022
Full slate of international games announced today via @NFL345 pic.twitter.com/FG7TdUJjJo— Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 4, 2022
NFL's decision to start all four 2022 European games at 9:30 a.m. ET (including a Seahawks game that starts at 6:30 a.m. PT) underscores the league's desire to maximize the number of weekly TV windows. https://t.co/3tGPr9ycV1— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 5, 2022
If the NFL schedule makers know what's good for them they'll schedule Commanders vs Colts and Commanders vs Eagles on primetime early in the season.#HTTC— Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) May 5, 2022
Colin Cowherd enjoys lying to you. pic.twitter.com/UjPME8iILS— Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 4, 2022
I’m no QB coach but I kind of feel like this drill could be improved by having four people roll tackling donuts at him one at time with random angles to make him have to move dynamically on the fly rather than memorizing a clean movement that rarely happens in games.— Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 5, 2022
Just my 2¢. https://t.co/X2tF7p4Qkk
Jameis Winston workouts never disappoint pic.twitter.com/SIM6X6VZch— Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) May 4, 2022
I'm dying!!!— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 5, 2022
Check out Funnymanpage_update's video! #TikTok https://t.co/uqyvpnMpiQ
