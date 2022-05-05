All aTwitter: 5 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Thank you for the impact you’ve made on our organization over the last five years.



Best of luck, Alex! pic.twitter.com/864Fyt6BJI — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) March 31, 2021

I'm 98% certain that this is the play that got Cole Turner drafted. #HTTC pic.twitter.com/BE3p15DQZw — Jamual (@LetMualTellit) May 4, 2022

Undrafted college free agent signed by the Commanders https://t.co/gKHyJRRakE — Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 4, 2022

"Percy is going to change the game for your special teams unit" — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 4, 2022

Head coach Ron Rivera shared why his favorite moment of the draft was meeting @JahanDotson's parents



full interview ⬇️ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 4, 2022

Just listened to Rivera’s interview with @juliedonaldson_. Julie is very good at her job. What I found interesting was Ron re: Percy Butler. Sounds like he really likes him and sees a significant role for him from Jump Street. — Marshall (@EstCommand) May 4, 2022

“Percy Butler at Minimum will be in the field 50 plus percent of the Time “



-Ron Rivera to Julie in that interview today .



So for those of us who thought of him as only special teams guy .



Appears that they have big plans for PB9 — Rio Robinson (@Rio_Robinson91) May 4, 2022

Logan Paulson says last year they went for home runs (Jamin Davis/Dyami Brown), this year they went for doubles/triples with their draft, that’s a good point, he’s really high on first 4 picks, think they all will contribute right away — Dre (@DCSportsDre) May 4, 2022

The concepts Turner wants to run at the 2nd and 3rd level just haven’t been available due to the limited QB play over the last two seasons.



Significant portions of his passing offense have been nonexistent.



Wentz’s skillset should be a really good fit for what he wants to do. — Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) May 5, 2022

Jahan Dotson: Zero drops on 27 deep targets in 2021 (Most in Big Ten)

Terry McLaurin: Zero drops on 33 deep targets in 2021 (2nd most in NFL)@Commanders pic.twitter.com/IQkcj28jm3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 4, 2022

Haha, your lack of confidence is obvious Nice work on those numbers. Yes they will improve. But talk is cheap. PUTTIN THE WORK IN — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) May 4, 2022

Most Draft Picks by Conference

2022 NFL Draft



SEC 65

Big Ten 48

Pac-12 25

Big-12 25

ACC 21 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 4, 2022

When you run a 4.48 40-yard dash, even if for charity and #RunRichRun, people take notice — @RGIII talked with us about it and how he's gotten phone calls from #NFL execs about a possible return and where he'd like to go:#DallasCowboys#DirtyBirds #GoBears pic.twitter.com/kpsdiRAZMc — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) May 3, 2022

Full slate of international games announced today via @NFL345 pic.twitter.com/FG7TdUJjJo — Brian McCarthy (@NFLprguy) May 4, 2022

NFL's decision to start all four 2022 European games at 9:30 a.m. ET (including a Seahawks game that starts at 6:30 a.m. PT) underscores the league's desire to maximize the number of weekly TV windows. https://t.co/3tGPr9ycV1 — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 5, 2022

If the NFL schedule makers know what's good for them they'll schedule Commanders vs Colts and Commanders vs Eagles on primetime early in the season.#HTTC — Tae & Todd Commanders Podcast (@TaeNToddPodcast) May 5, 2022

Colin Cowherd enjoys lying to you. pic.twitter.com/UjPME8iILS — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) May 4, 2022

I’m no QB coach but I kind of feel like this drill could be improved by having four people roll tackling donuts at him one at time with random angles to make him have to move dynamically on the fly rather than memorizing a clean movement that rarely happens in games.



Just my 2¢. https://t.co/X2tF7p4Qkk — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 5, 2022

Jameis Winston workouts never disappoint pic.twitter.com/SIM6X6VZch — Footballism™ (@FootbaIIism) May 4, 2022

