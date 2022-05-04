All aTwitter: 4 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Curtis Samuel has big goals for second year in Washington after injury-plagued first year. https://t.co/IFg9r0Wb5k — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 3, 2022

Joined by Logan Paulsen as he gives his thoughts on the draft class. A couple he really likes. Questions on a position he knows well.@ESPNRichmond https://t.co/T7UJUvAdlq — John Keim (@john_keim) May 4, 2022

If I were ranking the wide receivers from this #NFLDraft based solely on situation and chance at immediate success, it probably looks something like:



1) Skyy Moore, #Chiefs

2) Jahan Dotson, #Commanders

3) Garrett Wilson, #Jets

4) Drake London, #Falcons

5) Treylon Burks, #Titans — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) May 3, 2022

2021:



Nico Collins through 14 games: 33 rec

Elijah Moore through 11 games: 43 rec

Rashod Bateman through 12 games: 46 rec

Rondale Moore through 14 games: 54 rec



2020:



Pittman through 13 games: 40 rec

K.J. Hamler through 13 games: 30 rec

Jeudy through 16 games: 52 rec — Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) May 3, 2022

That was smart. https://t.co/PkSoPbMN6f — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) May 4, 2022

Positive begets positive https://t.co/BP3ZnvxlUz — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) May 4, 2022

Latest On Jadeveon Clowney, Jarvis Landry https://t.co/tYhlexyQoa pic.twitter.com/gWaOfZs1Wf — Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) May 4, 2022

On Carson Strong, multiple teams had high grades on him and a few coaches were pushing for their teams to draft him. Medical staffs kept pushing back because of his knee. That’s why he went undrafted. Had a bunch of interest as a UDFA and took the #Eagles’ offer. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 3, 2022

#Giants are expected to release James Bradberry if a trade cannot be reached, New York can save $10M in cap space. #NFL #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/PEMe9HyP3i — NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 3, 2022

The Eagles did not exercise T Andre Dillard’s fifth-year option, the team confirmed. Dillard will be an unrestricted free agent after this season. — Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 2, 2022

#Panthers and 3-time pro bowl KR/PR Andre Roberts agreed to a 1-year, $1.75m deal with $900k fully guaranteed at signing, source said.



Roberts, who hails from Columbia, South Carolina, is now in his 13th NFL season. — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) May 2, 2022

From a search and intense try-out spanning the entire globe, welcome to this year’s International Player Pathway graduates! pic.twitter.com/Psce8eZC8m — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2022

Born in Nigeria and raised in the UK, Defensive Lineman, Adedayo Odeleye, has been allocated to the @HoustonTexans! @NFLUK @NFLAfrica pic.twitter.com/aoPqVZtzsH — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2022

Finally, star Dutch Tight End for @EMUFB, Thomas Odukoya (@ThomasO_) joins the reigning AFC South champion Tennessee @Titans! pic.twitter.com/QoebOqoVYJ — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2022

Up until the 2nd preseason game, linemen, tight ends, and linebackers will be required to wear the Guardian Cap. Based on testing conducted by NFL-NFLPA engineers, addition of Guardian Cap represents a 20% reduction in head impact severity if two players are wearing them. pic.twitter.com/XG9fx0hIHq — NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2022

Longest Playoff Droughts

Active Streaks

Last Appearance Streak

Jets 2010 11

Broncos 2015 6

Dolphins 2016 5

Giants 2016 5

Lions 2016 5 — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 3, 2022

I will never understand the “I’m not here to mentor the next guy” mentality… so for all you young QBs that need a mentor, DM me & Ill be that guy, happy to help in any way I can! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) May 3, 2022

It’s not — Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) May 4, 2022

There was a time before I had kids when I could have watched this without getting emotional. This is not that time. pic.twitter.com/ixnGRGRdGM — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 4, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005