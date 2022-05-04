All aTwitter: 4 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Curtis Samuel has big goals for second year in Washington after injury-plagued first year. https://t.co/IFg9r0Wb5k— ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 3, 2022
Joined by Logan Paulsen as he gives his thoughts on the draft class. A couple he really likes. Questions on a position he knows well.@ESPNRichmond https://t.co/T7UJUvAdlq— John Keim (@john_keim) May 4, 2022
If I were ranking the wide receivers from this #NFLDraft based solely on situation and chance at immediate success, it probably looks something like:— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) May 3, 2022
1) Skyy Moore, #Chiefs
2) Jahan Dotson, #Commanders
3) Garrett Wilson, #Jets
4) Drake London, #Falcons
5) Treylon Burks, #Titans
2021:— Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) May 3, 2022
Nico Collins through 14 games: 33 rec
Elijah Moore through 11 games: 43 rec
Rashod Bateman through 12 games: 46 rec
Rondale Moore through 14 games: 54 rec
2020:
Pittman through 13 games: 40 rec
K.J. Hamler through 13 games: 30 rec
Jeudy through 16 games: 52 rec
New RB in town for the @Commanders @BrianR_4 x #HTTC pic.twitter.com/18SOXhq7uh— DC Sports Experience (@DCsportsXP) May 3, 2022
That was smart. https://t.co/PkSoPbMN6f— Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) May 4, 2022
Positive begets positive https://t.co/BP3ZnvxlUz— Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) May 4, 2022
Latest On Jadeveon Clowney, Jarvis Landry https://t.co/tYhlexyQoa pic.twitter.com/gWaOfZs1Wf— Pro Football Rumors (@pfrumors) May 4, 2022
On Carson Strong, multiple teams had high grades on him and a few coaches were pushing for their teams to draft him. Medical staffs kept pushing back because of his knee. That’s why he went undrafted. Had a bunch of interest as a UDFA and took the #Eagles’ offer.— Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) May 3, 2022
#Giants are expected to release James Bradberry if a trade cannot be reached, New York can save $10M in cap space. #NFL #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/PEMe9HyP3i— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 3, 2022
The Eagles did not exercise T Andre Dillard’s fifth-year option, the team confirmed. Dillard will be an unrestricted free agent after this season.— Zach Berman (@ZBerm) May 2, 2022
#Panthers and 3-time pro bowl KR/PR Andre Roberts agreed to a 1-year, $1.75m deal with $900k fully guaranteed at signing, source said.— Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) May 2, 2022
Roberts, who hails from Columbia, South Carolina, is now in his 13th NFL season.
Our four newest #NFL International Player have been allocated to AFC South teams via NFL IPP program - want to know the process?#GMFB @nflnetwork @NFLAfrica @NFLUK #NFLIPP pic.twitter.com/LNQ1LpLuAp— Scott Pioli (@scottpioli51) May 3, 2022
From a search and intense try-out spanning the entire globe, welcome to this year’s International Player Pathway graduates! pic.twitter.com/Psce8eZC8m— NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2022
Born in Nigeria and raised in the UK, Defensive Lineman, Adedayo Odeleye, has been allocated to the @HoustonTexans! @NFLUK @NFLAfrica pic.twitter.com/aoPqVZtzsH— NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2022
Finally, star Dutch Tight End for @EMUFB, Thomas Odukoya (@ThomasO_) joins the reigning AFC South champion Tennessee @Titans! pic.twitter.com/QoebOqoVYJ— NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2022
Up until the 2nd preseason game, linemen, tight ends, and linebackers will be required to wear the Guardian Cap. Based on testing conducted by NFL-NFLPA engineers, addition of Guardian Cap represents a 20% reduction in head impact severity if two players are wearing them. pic.twitter.com/XG9fx0hIHq— NFL (@NFL) May 3, 2022
Longest Playoff Droughts— James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) May 3, 2022
Active Streaks
Last Appearance Streak
Jets 2010 11
Broncos 2015 6
Dolphins 2016 5
Giants 2016 5
Lions 2016 5
I will never understand the “I’m not here to mentor the next guy” mentality… so for all you young QBs that need a mentor, DM me & Ill be that guy, happy to help in any way I can!— Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) May 3, 2022
It’s not— Will Blackmon (@WillBlackmon) May 4, 2022
There was a time before I had kids when I could have watched this without getting emotional. This is not that time. pic.twitter.com/ixnGRGRdGM— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 4, 2022
