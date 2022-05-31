Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Rivera: Gandy-Golden has size, athleticism to switch to TE

Gandy-Golden is making the transition from wide receiver to tight end, and while there will be an adjustment period, Ron Rivera feels he could fit into what the position demands.

Chase Young, Montez Sweat return to Commanders for second round of OTAs | RSN

Young will continue rehabbing his torn ACL as Washington hits the gridiron again for OTAs this week.

If Commanders move to Woodbridge, here's what to do there - Washington Times

If the Commanders move to Woodbridge, Virginia, here's a list of what else fans can expect to find there.

Jahan Dotson, the Commanders' rookie wide receiver, has valuable skill set - The Washington Post

In Jahan Dotson, the Washington Commanders seem to have drafted a mature, polished wideout ready to produce.

Q&A: Ask Barry Svrluga about the Commanders' stadium - The Washington Post

Barry Svrluga and Sam Fortier answer your questions about the Washington Commanders' stadium situation.

Commanders' potential move to Virginia represents big gamble for franchise - Washington Times

Virginia lawmakers are expected to vote Wednesday on a bill that would help pave the way for the Washington Commanders' next stadium to land in the state.

Don Warren to retire as Commanders pro scout - The Washington Post

Don Warren's retirement caps his tenure with the Washington franchise at 21 seasons, including his entire 14-year playing career.

3 NFL Teams Primed to Make the Playoffs in 2022 After Missing Them in 2021 - Sports Betting