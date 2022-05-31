All aTwitter: 31 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Talked to Jay Norvell, former Head Coach at Nevada, a week ago about TE Cole Turner. Qualities he says will translate well in the NFL. Norvell, now at Colorado State, coached TEs and WRs in the NFL. Knows what it takes. Yes, the hair too. @ESPNRichmond https://t.co/ct4o9MV36O — John Keim (@john_keim) May 30, 2022

I'm writing about Terry McLaurin rn, & one thing that stood out is his ability to produce despite having inconsistent play under center. His QB's EPA ranking year-to-year (min. 200 plays):



Keenum (2019): 25th out of 37

Haskins (2019): 37th out of 37

Smith (2020): 36th out of 38 — Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) May 30, 2022

This makes 17's run even more impressive. He doesn't see upwards of 140 targets per season either. Hasn't had guys that can win consistently opposite of him, in the TE room, etc. Below avg QB play for his entire career.



He and Trent are the best draft picks since Sean Taylor. — Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) May 30, 2022

Who had the BEST pool catch?



(via thefbhouse/TT) pic.twitter.com/b1FCItCBqn — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) May 30, 2022

Matt Ryan can become first QB to lose to 31 different teams. https://t.co/HCuTuCSrDo — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 29, 2022

If you a DB at any level. Understand this 92% of the routes are in breaking routes so why play outside leverage and with your ass to the sideline. Only time I want to be outside is Tight split, bunch and stacks. Study the route tree and what teams do 2x2 and 3x1. This will help — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) May 29, 2022

Washington Commanders senior pro scout and former TE Don Warren is retiring this week, source confirmed (1st by @InsideTheLeague). This was expected internally for a couple of months. His exit though comes just days after former college scout Sheldon White left for the Steelers. — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) May 30, 2022

Aaron Donald is at peace with retiring if a new contract with the Rams doesn't get worked out.



(via @IAMATHLETEpod) pic.twitter.com/IxWiDzhqMu — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 30, 2022

Sounds like the Seahawks are going to be on the market within a year-ish.



Amazon is headquartered in Seattle by the way. Just want to throw that out there for no reason in particular. https://t.co/EfMyUgnxq0 — Brett Kollmann (@BrettKollmann) May 30, 2022

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney was killed in a car accident Monday morning, his agent, Brian Overstreet, confirmed to ESPN. He was 25. https://t.co/s8giu0Dr9i pic.twitter.com/OGOitqSEAn — ESPN (@espn) May 30, 2022

Moose vs Grizzly pic.twitter.com/ZefPYT28L9 — Cozy Cowboy (@cozyCowpoke) May 29, 2022

