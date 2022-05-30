All aTwitter: 30 May 2022 - Memorial Day

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
With eternal gratitude to those who gave their lives for us to live free. May the way we live our lives be worthy of their sacrifice. pic.twitter.com/5UoUjTnDhL— Ed Werder (@WerderEdESPN) May 30, 2022
Chase Young spotted at the #DavisRomero fight last night pic.twitter.com/lhRVhdSfzp— Bleeding Burgundy & Gold (@BleedinBnG) May 30, 2022
Just missin' gamedays pic.twitter.com/0AEKXBaclX— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 29, 2022
Look at that subtle off-Gold coloring… the tasteful thickness of it…— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 29, 2022
( : alexchipi11/TikTok) pic.twitter.com/HiQp5h4yvY
Washington Commanders OTA’s featuring Carson Wentz and Antonio Gibson pic.twitter.com/cIr3cb4Ztk— All-Pro Reels (@allproreels) May 29, 2022
NFC East RB Power Rankings:— Audacy Sports (@AudacySports) May 29, 2022
1. Antonio Gibson #HTTC
2. Ezekiel Elliott #DallasCowboys
3. Saquon Barkley #TogetherBlue
4. Miles Sanders #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/uCM8vHWFdc
Reason for Commanders optimism this year— Mark Phillips (@GoingCommander) May 29, 2022
1. Better QB play likely
2. Much easier schedule
3. Division is not good
4. Setup for quick start
Reasons for pessimism
1. It's still the same bad organization
2. The Eagles look much improved
3. LB spot is a glaring weakness
Las Vegas make predictions on the #NFL teams with the worst records for 2022.#Texans 3-14#Bears 3-14#Panthers 4-13#Giants 5-12 #Seahawks 5-12#Falcons 6-11 #Jaguars 6-11#Lions 7-10#Steelers 7-10#Browns 7-10#Jets 7-10#Saints 8-9#49ers 8-9#Raiders 8-9#Cardinals 8-9— NFL Rumors (@nflrums) May 28, 2022
Tank Davis KO's Romero— Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 29, 2022
(via @CBSSports)pic.twitter.com/cxsXwwbFOk
Yankees 2018 first round pick Anthony Seigler bat flipped a ball off the wall and got thrown out at second to end the game pic.twitter.com/ikCRmXtIDg— Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 29, 2022
RIP Bo Hopkins pic.twitter.com/OafeY4d8eu— Matt Blankman (@blankemon) May 28, 2022
Now I want a duck https://t.co/6qfCxWCfPS— PdoubleOk (@Pdouble0k) May 29, 2022
