Daily Slop: Washington Commanders Media Links Roundup

Tight end Cole Turner 'intrigued' Washington throughout draft process | RSN

The Commanders selected tight end Cole Turner in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He already earned comparisons

Commanders to sign guard Trai Turner to one-year deal - The Washington Post

The 28-year-old lineman could fill the hole left by Brandon Scherff’s departure to Jacksonville.

Did Commanders reach on draft picks? Mayhew: 'We understand our needs' - Washington Times

Several of Washington's eight picks seemed surprised themselves at being taken earlier than expected -- and that included both first-round wideout Jahan Dotson and second-round defensive tackle Mathis.

Brian Robinson, Phidarian Mathis bring another layer of toughness to Commanders roster

Washington believes Robinson and Mathis will inject their respective positions with physicality.

The Commanders are signing yet another lineman with ties to Ron Rivera | RSN

After a weekend of adding rookies to the squad, the Commanders agreed to terms on a contract with a longtime veteran.

Commanders GM Martin Mayhew heard and responded to critics of 2022 draft | RSN

Martin Mayhew is aware of Washington's critics after its 2022 NFL draft and had a rebuttal ready.

Ron Rivera's 2022 NFL Draft class makes his Commanders' strategy clear | RSN

Washington was NFL royalty once. Ron Rivera's idea for how to make it so once again was on display this weekend.

Sam Howell caught Washington's eye long before they drafted the QB | RSN

Things Sam Howell did two years ago helped convince Washington he was the right pick in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

If Sam Howell succeeds in Washington, he'll defy recent NFL Draft history | RSN

The recent track record of quarterbacks to be selected late in the NFL Draft is... not encouraging.

Commanders’ Curtis Samuel is excited ‘to finally feel like myself again’ - The Washington Post

After a groin injury sidelined him for much of last year, the wide receiver expects to start the new season healthy.

Five takeaways from Commanders’ 2022 NFL Draft: More depth than oomph, plus an intriguing QB - The Athletic

There is not an obvious Week 1 starter out of the eight draft picks, but help was added in key spots on both offense and defense.

Final 2022 Draft grades | Experts praise Commanders for selecting 'solid' draft class

The Commanders addressed position needs with the eight-player class, adding playmakers on offense and depth pieces on defense.

5 things to know about Brian Robinson Jr.

The Washington Commanders added to their backfield by taking Alabama running back Bria Robinson with the No. 98 overall pick. Here are five things you need to know about the former member of the Crimson Tide.

Washington Commanders roster needs after NFL draft - The Washington Post

Ron Rivera isn't finished, but the Commanders' roster revamp is just about complete.

PHOTOS | First look at Jahan Dotson in the Burgundy & Gold

Check out first-round pick Jahan Dotson putting a Washington Commanders helmet for the first time.