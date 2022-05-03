All aTwitter: 3 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
We have signed the following undrafted free agents: pic.twitter.com/TAYLvfJlsG— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 2, 2022
He’s a solid guard had a few battles with him over the years he’s aggressive I like it and he fits the system https://t.co/fCTycEGCzl— Chris Baker (@cbakerswaggy) May 2, 2022
I like the Trai Turner signing. 5x pro-bowler, still only 28 years old, and just like Andrew Norwell he was once touted and paid as one of the best guards in football.— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) May 2, 2022
Trai Turner v. Wes Schweitzer is the position battle we all need in our lives— Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) May 2, 2022
My biggest blessing https://t.co/3CCdOgctc8— Percy Butler (@pbutler16x) May 2, 2022
A little love for the Commanders draft from NFL Network pic.twitter.com/tYyFI5AZSt— Bill-in-Bangkok (@billhorgan2005) May 2, 2022
Meet @BrianR_4:— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 2, 2022
1,343 rushing yards in 2021
Hard to tackle
Angry runner
@Grubhub
Feeling a little down today? Watch this and I promise you'll feel a bit better. Turn the sound up: https://t.co/RIPFErz6kJ— KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 1, 2022
You can see why Rivera and Co. love Jahan Dotson.— George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 2, 2022
He's a Terry McLaurin clone. Strictly business. Exudes leadership qualities.
The #Commanders are going to have a strong WR room this season. pic.twitter.com/0a77FwQOGo
More new numbers! pic.twitter.com/PlnVkS75en— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 2, 2022
The Commanders 2022 NFL Draft class is officially set.@jordangiorgio and @realweshall broke down the eight-player class on Sports Final pic.twitter.com/esoaFxaRhj— NBC Sports Commanders (@NBCSCommanders) May 2, 2022
Does taking Sam Howell in the 5th round put any added pressure on Carson Wentz?— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 2, 2022
May 2, 2022
Cole Turner, a member of the first ever Commanders draft class.— Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) May 2, 2022
"I think the jerseys are sweet, one of the best in the league. 'The #Commanders' is sweet. I think it will become one of the most liked names in the league, especially when we win the Super Bowl with it."
Been fun watching Brian Robinson today. I think the Peyton Barber comparison is wrong, he does a lot more than just that short yardage stuff. Way more elusive, far better runner. Will also say that I think the pass pro hype needs calming down a bit— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 2, 2022
Making the LB miss. This is a regular occurance when watching him. Has a really nice jump cut and then sudden burst pic.twitter.com/Gcnsjx2jlM— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) May 3, 2022
Episode 305 - Guest: @ThorKU on #Commanders' Draft. In-depth analysis. Says Jahan Dotson may have best hands of any WR in #NFLDraft. Great breakdown of Sam Howell.— Al Galdi (@AlGaldi) May 2, 2022
I also talk #ALLCAPS vs. Fla, series wins for #Nats & #Orioles & #Terps extending Locksley.https://t.co/xnf1VkUtfs
“Own him” tried to double him too and failed pic.twitter.com/QjuG1jyoLd— Littyßell6COMMANDERS CAVS(44-38 ) (@6_rasean) May 2, 2022
Wise tried it again on the next rush, but this time Smith almost baited it by flashing the outside hand quickly before pulling it away and then catching Wise as he dipped to run him by Dak pic.twitter.com/XxOZmPou8i— Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) December 16, 2021
For those tracking at home, there are now 11 #Commanthers on Washington's roster:— Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) May 2, 2022
Armah
Elder
Heinicke
Jelks
Larsen
Mayo
Norwell
Obada
Samuel
Slye
Turner pic.twitter.com/8ZhIdyeiFf
Landon Collins shared this to his IG story pic.twitter.com/3WGSpQw1Th— Commanders Realm (@CommandersRealm) May 2, 2022
Yo everyone, I'm proud to announce that I'm taking my Washington Commanders content over to @HogsHaven, SB Nation's Washington Commanders dedicated website.— Damien Bartonek (@DABartonek) May 3, 2022
I am so grateful for this opportunity, looking forward to growing professionally as a writer but also as a football mind!
Curtis Hodges is a TE prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 7.39 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 266 out of 1014 TE from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/XAQfEyjnqE #RAS https://t.co/KbJlSmotIY pic.twitter.com/8IQ1iN992g— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022
Jequez Ezzard is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.91 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 861 out of 2786 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/w5CEGTeXWu #RAS https://t.co/9FS7J5b0vk pic.twitter.com/Bkqquc7sVQ— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022
Tre Walker is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 1.79 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1987 out of 2419 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/raYw0OKhKL #RAS https://t.co/4y1X4XWLLb pic.twitter.com/bzWJS2SgyH— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022
Josh Drayden is a CB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 1.49 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1704 out of 2001 CB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/HOfxlQSVpQ #RAS https://t.co/pHJ84lz4UA pic.twitter.com/99TupnNGau— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022
Deionte Knight is a DT prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 6.53 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 507 out of 1459 DT from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/LbeSo0dO0r #RAS https://t.co/kL1EyXHZgJ pic.twitter.com/lsgsJn1Zxv— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022
Tyrese Robinson is a OG prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 3.06 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 904 out of 1301 OG from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/X9DA4pNuuM #RAS https://t.co/3YVOXk2ZDc pic.twitter.com/5ePr2tTx2X— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022
Drew White is a LB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 5.91 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 991 out of 2419 LB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/D244hQljJR #RAS https://t.co/uX9kZeIirv pic.twitter.com/ReDT3A6ADg— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022
Cole Kelley is a QB prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 2.39 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 660 out of 866 QB from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/GjpoDqbC0k #RAS https://t.co/P8oMIi5d0R pic.twitter.com/MbXK2KVsTX— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022
Kyric McGowan is a WR prospect in the 2022 draft class. He scored a 3.83 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 1721 out of 2786 WR from 1987 to 2022. https://t.co/QkbmkXLYtg #RAS https://t.co/xSeqiMOoSf pic.twitter.com/8XMfD9sR0a— Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 2, 2022
Idk if anyone else thinks this but Undrafted players should be allowed to go back to college if they still have eligibility left….thoughts?— Kerryon Johnson (@AyeyoKEJO) May 1, 2022
DeAndre Hopkins’ brand manager, Doug Sanders, texted this tonight about his client, who was suspended six games earlier in the day: pic.twitter.com/gHlZMKrSQM— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 3, 2022
See you Week 7. pic.twitter.com/rHTofEx7jK— Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) May 3, 2022
Arizona is losing DeAndre Hopkins to a six-game suspension, it lost Christian Kirk to Jacksonville during free agency, and it adds more insight into the Cardinals’ draft-day trade for former Ravens’ WR Marquise Brown.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022
Deal is now in place: Saints and Tyrann Mathieu officially reached agreement on a three-year, $33 million contract, including $18 million fully guaranteed, per sources. Language still needs to be finalized and the deal signed. But Mathieu is returning home to New Orleans.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022
Confirmation from @RapSheet that the Saints' agreement with Tyrann Mathieu will not be made official until after 4 PM ET today for compensatory pick reasons. https://t.co/6v04DjKTj4— Nick Korte (@nickkorte) May 2, 2022
5th year option history by pick, team & position (since inception in 2011) pic.twitter.com/Qv7qZuVlHa— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 3, 2022
first rd positions most likely to hit*— Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 3, 2022
88% - TE(7/8)
70% - DB (35/50)
68% - DT (19/28)
65% - OT (20/31)
63% - LB (20/32)
57% - QB (16/28)
57% - DE (21/37)
56% - WR (18/32)
54% - G (7/13)
50% - C (3/6)
38% - RB (5/13)
*hit is use of 5th year option or extending 1st rd draft pk
The #Texans picked up the fifth-year option for versatile OL Tytus Howard, source said.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022
Steelers declining fifth-year option on LB Devin Bush, per @RapSheet https://t.co/TkHLgR3E4o pic.twitter.com/fbAPF1KU34— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 2, 2022
Steelers traded second- and third-round picks to move up for Devin Bush in 2019. Draft capital used on Bush (by the @fbgchase chart) amounted to more than the second overall pick.— Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) May 2, 2022
#Chargers are declining the 5th-year option for DL Jerry Tillery, source said, though he remains firmly in their long-term plans. Tillery comes off the most productive year yet, with 51 tackles and 4.5 sacks. GM Tom Telesco said recently, “I expect an even bigger role this year.”— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 2, 2022
Browns release kickers Chase McLaughlin, Chris Blewitt after drafting LSU's Cade Yorkhttps://t.co/rUbIZpZUJ8 pic.twitter.com/zoDzBavVfF— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 2, 2022
Giants-Bears 2021 Trade Complete:— Giants Fans Online (@NYGFansOnline) May 1, 2022
CHI Receive:
• QB Justin Fields
NYG Receive:
• WR Kadarius Toney
• CB Aaron Robinson* ('21 71st overall via trade up using CHI '21 5th round pick)
• OL Evan Neal ('22 7th overall)
• TE Daniel Bellinger ('22 114th overall) #TogetherBlue
The New Orleans Saints essentially traded picks No. 98, No. 101, No. 120, a 2023 first-rounder and a 2024 second-rounder for Chris Olave.— Austin Gayle (@PFF_AustinGayle) May 2, 2022
Mickey Loomis is a mad man.
The independent review by Mary Jo White and the Debevoise law firm into allegations by former Browns’ coach Hue Jackson has concluded, per source. Allegations could not be substantiated.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022
More on the NFL’s determination that, unlike Hue Jackson’s claims, the Browns did not tank games: pic.twitter.com/jRIFRgzDfo— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 2, 2022
What's it like to be an agent on Day 3 of the #NFLDraft?@PFN365 spent the day with @OctagonFootball senior director @Casey_Muir1 as he worked the phones during a rollercoaster Day 3.— Mike Kaye (@mike_e_kaye) May 2, 2022
An exhilarating eight-hour journey that came down to the wire:https://t.co/dJuQczAsfh
NFL Power Rankings: @DanHanzus takes stock of the NFL hierarchy with his post-draft rankings. Which teams helped themselves in Las Vegas -- and which teams are trending in the wrong direction?https://t.co/DXKiMSLVUD pic.twitter.com/8I3g3m6J1c— Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) May 2, 2022
In honor of the 2022 @NFLDraft being recently completed, here is a progressive timeline of NFL Draft picks by college since 2000! @GeorgiaFootball set the record for most players drafted in one year with 15 #NFLDraft @BarrettSallee @TimBrando @DraftRT @UGAfootballLive pic.twitter.com/bQIOKZT4oM— Greg Harvey (@BetweenTheNums) May 2, 2022
Lydia Ko explaining that her mid-round physical therapy was because it’s “that time of the month.”— The Fried Egg (@the_fried_egg) May 2, 2022
“I know you’re at a loss for words Jerry. Honesty it is!” pic.twitter.com/uVnzVXIhGX
“This is the Way” #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/bQT8Nm2eOX— Luis (El Güero) Nieves R. Bours (@gueronieves) May 2, 2022
