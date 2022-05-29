Daily Slop: Cole Holcomb prepared to make the leap as Washington’s Mike linebacker; Commanders finding no great sites for new stadium

Cole Holcomb prepared to make the leap as the Commanders Mike linebacker | RSN

Entering his fourth season with the Washington Commanders, Cole Holcomb is taking on his biggest role as a professional. This season he'll be the team's lead Mike linebacker and he is embracing the leadership.

Blocking to determine Antonio Gandy-Golden's success with switch to tight end | RSN

Head coach Ron Rivera is looking for former wide receiver Antonio Gandy-Golden to make progress as a blocker as he switches to tight end.

William Jackson confident in growth from Commanders' secondary

The 2021 season didn't go as planned for the group, but the continuity and camaraderie they developed over the past few months makes Jackson believe they're on the right track.

Washington Commanders finding no great sites for new stadium - The Washington Post

The reception from various municipalities tells all anyone needs to know about the state of the franchise.

Ron Rivera is providing input on how Commanders' next facility should look | RSN

Ron Rivera is being given a voice when it comes to how the Commanders' next training facility will look.

Redrafting the 2020 NFL Draft: Justin Herbert or Chase Young at No. 2? | RSN

Though these players have just one year in the NFL under their belts, there are plenty of changes when re-evaluating the 2020 NFL Draft one season later.

Logan Paulsen breaks down why Washington's backfield is so exciting

In his latest film breakdown segment on "Command Center," Paulsen and Santana Moss look at what Antonio Gibson, J.D. McKissic and Brian Robinson can add to the Commanders' backfield.

PHOTOS | Rookies finish Week 1 of OTAs

The Washington Commanders' rookie draft class just wrapped up their first week of OTAs. Check out the top shots from the action. (Emilee Fails/Washington Commanders)

Washington Commanders roster: Early 53-man projection, most intriguing position battles - The Athletic

Most eyes will be on Washington's quarterbacks and defensive line, while there's plenty to watch at wideouts, tight end and running back.

Virginia's pursuit of Commanders stadium losing momentum in wake of state senators' comments - Washington Times

Chap Petersen's about-face on a new stadium for Dan Snyder's NFL franchise casts doubt on whether the Virginia General Assembly will pass the bill next week in Richmond.

Maryland fans might not follow Commanders to a Virginia stadium - The Washington Post

Potential stadium sites raise questions about how the team's loyal fan base in Prince George's County would be affected.