All aTwitter: 28 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.
Washington Commanders twitter feed:
NFL News twitter feed:
Good intel here on Terry McLaurin from @cfrelund https://t.co/D2zP77h4VL pic.twitter.com/a67MKDWvwY— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 27, 2022
Check out this gallery of the top shots from the rookie's first week of OTAs ( : @emfails)https://t.co/bhMT3uYrZ1— Zach Selby (@ZachSelbyWC) May 27, 2022
"We're just starting at a high intensity. We're playing fast. We're just out there having fun and putting it all together."#HTTC— Washington Commanders (@Commanders) May 27, 2022
Year 1 pic.twitter.com/tbtwjWpPUa— Percy Butler (@pbutler16x) May 27, 2022
Learning and Growing— Terry McLaurin (@TheTerry_25) May 27, 2022
May 27, 2022
A matte yellow @Commanders helmet with the current face mask and minor tweaks to the unis. The team need this helmet? #HTTC #NFL #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/Asfp2gtuAT— Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) May 27, 2022
agreed.. i wish they had gone back to a true "burgundy & gold". that said.. GREAT JOB. that looks awesome. i like the new uniforms overall, but this is definitely better— m.vaccaro (@m_vaccaro2) May 27, 2022
My thought on new Commanders stadium - Where should it go?— JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 27, 2022
1) RFK site (wont happen)
2) Loudoun Site
3) FedEx 2.0
Where will it go?
1) FedEx 2.0
1) It’s federally owned and would have to jump through a bunch of legal hoops to access to the land (pretty sure it involves going through Congress)— Brian MacSorley (@LFTSCCTomWilson) May 27, 2022
2) It’s not big enough to build everything they want (practice facilities, restaurants, retail stores, etc.)
The Commanders are at an inflection point with the stadium. Take a breath. Reengage with DC. Find a way to build at the RFK site. I know the hurdles. It is in both sides' interests to figure out how to build an iconic stadium on the water that helps the team and the community.— Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) May 27, 2022
*clarification to my clarifier: It's not a lease because the team owns the land. It's a deal between the team and the state.— michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 27, 2022
Are the Commanders looking at move to Virginia for ?@adamcandee from @LSPReport joined @CraigMish on Newswire yesterday to chat about the team's potential move and why sports betting being legal in Virginia is so important.#TakeCommand #NFLTwitter pic.twitter.com/kGHCm2Zmdj— SportsGridTV (@SportsGridTV) May 26, 2022
“The Washington Commanders are a crumbling empire. The once thriving franchise has been reduced to something worse than a laughingstock over the last two decades. Dan Snyder’s dysfunctional Washington Commanders are a waking nightmare.” https://t.co/v0e0eE43zF— Tom Manatos (@TomManatos) May 28, 2022
The TE market in the NFL is probably the most perplexing of any.— Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 27, 2022
The very best feel extremely underpaid, while the next tier have signed some extremely strong deals.
Travis Kelce’s deal averages less per year ($14,312,500) than 22 WRs.
The #Browns and franchise tagged TE David Njoku have reached an agreement in principle on a large new 4-year, $56.75M contract extension, sources tell me and @TomPelissero. He gets $28M guaranteed at signing on the deal that averages $14.1875M per year, the fifth highest paid TE.— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2022
From @NFLTotalAccess: Breaking down a big day for #Browns TE David Njoku. pic.twitter.com/SJMgOU5Z2L— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 27, 2022
#browns now the frontrunners in the Flat Broke No Future Wild Card Challenge.— Mike Tanier (@MikeTanier) May 27, 2022
How will the #saints respond? https://t.co/ARFOdeff6v
.
That's a fantastic job by Njoku's side to get that kind of contract. Its almost all based on the fact that he is a first round player.— Jason_OTC (@Jason_OTC) May 27, 2022
Colin Kaepernick's workout with the Las Vegas Raiders was positive, but there is no deal imminent at this time, via @JFowlerESPN.https://t.co/2Li73vNyRL— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 27, 2022
Lamar wants to be Lamar Chris. This part of OTAs is Voluntary my Guy I will be there, just not on your watch it’s probably other QBs not attending Voluntary OTAs either but since it’s Lamar it’s a huge deal. Find something else to talk about https://t.co/2Nx2b767bb— Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) May 27, 2022
If we took the 5 listed starters for each team from ourlads and tried to guess how good their pass protection would be based on most recent PFF grade, which teams would we expect to have the best and worst pass protection in 2022?— Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) March 28, 2022
Hmm, I wonder why Russell Wilson wanted out... pic.twitter.com/dN3R9OEcGf
Travis Kelce's Girlfriend Kayla Nicole Allegedly Broke Up With Him Because He Kept Making Her Pay Half of Everything In The Five Years They Were Dating https://t.co/vT4F9vc41b pic.twitter.com/k888ljtSHn— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 28, 2022
May 27, 2022
Hogs Haven Social Media Information
Facebook Page: Click here to like our page
Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts
Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven
Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven
Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH
Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005
Loading comments...