Bombs Away, Take 2! Washington’s offense appears poised for explosion in 2022

In advance of the 2021 season, I looked at the addition of Ryan Fitzpatrick, his growing complement of WRs, and Scott Turner’s schematic preferences, and wrote a version of the article below. Unfortunately, Ryan Fitzpatrick went down in the first game of the season, and we never had the chance to see it play out.

And, while Taylor Heinicke played just about as well as he could under the circumstances, his arm strength and deep ball accuracy limitations were about as antithetical to this brand of football as one could possibly imagine.

All that having been said, with the trade for Carson Wentz - assuming he can stay healthy - we’re likely to get an even better look at this deep ball-style offense in 2022 than we would have with Fitz in 2021.

"The overall philosophical approach of this offense fits the way Wentz wants to play more than the true West Coast style." - Greg Cosell h/t @john_keim — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 19, 2022

In early 2021, Washington’s Offensive Coordinator, Scott Turner, made it clear how much he’s looking forward to a transformed offensive attack.

Washington OC Scott Turner: "We just need to be more explosive. We need to create more big plays, and if we do that, everything else kind of takes care of itself." — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) June 3, 2021

Suffice it to say, Washington’s was not a “big play” offense in 2020, helmed largely by Dwayne Haskins and Alex Smith, two of the most poorly rated passers in the league last season.

In terms of actual “big plays,” Washington was tied for 19th in the league with only 27 passes over 25 yards last season, and tied for 20th, with 46 rush plays over 10 yards. Sharp Football Stats has a similar metric, called “explosive plays,” and Washington was even worse there, with an 8% overall “explosive play rate,” 27th in the league in 2020.

In 2021, Washington’s “big play passing (>25 yds)” standing declined even further, falling to 24th in the league.

In his comments above, Turner seems to be strongly echoing his father’s offensive philosophy:

“To score points consistently, you have to find a way to create big plays,” said then–Chargers head coach Norv Turner in 2010. “With all the things defenses do now like zone blitzes, multiple looks, multiple personnel, it’s harder to put together those 10-, 12-, 14-play drives.”

Why Big Plays Matter

It turns out there’s something of a statistical cottage industry, in both the NFL and college, digging into what, if any, connection “big plays”/”explosive plays” have to on-the-field success.

One of the earliest coaches to recognize the analytics-based importance of explosive plays was actually a defensive mind, Pete Carroll. In his time at USC, before coming to the Seahawks, Carroll outlined “three principles of secondary play,” with the first being “ELIMINATE THE BIG PLAY,” informed by research like the following:

A recent unpublished NFL Study conducted in recent years again concluded that giving up explosive plays (+16 in the passing game, and +12 in the running game) has a major effect on determining the outcome. Give up either an explosive run or pass play in any given drive and the opposition will score over 75% of the time for the period studied. Conversely, if the defense limits the opposition to 3 big plays in the game or less, the offense will only generate 8.6 points per game on average.

Not surprisingly, Carroll made it an early priority in Seattle to draft Earl Thomas and Cam Chancellor - two safeties - to defend the deep middle of the field and help take away explosive plays. That a very successful, defensive-minded head coach would structure his college and pro teams to take this approach, speaks to the importance of offenses being able pursue big plays.

Another innovator on the topic has been Green Bay’s Director of Research, Mike Eayers.

Earys found explosive plays dramatically increased the odds that a drive would end in a score. A single explosive play increased an offense’s chance at points to 40%. Two bumped the odds to a near-certain 80%. In short, when offenses produce explosive plays, they tend to score more points. Offenses possess the ball about ten times in an average NFL game. Using Eayrs’ odds, the four teams who averaged at least nine explosive plays per game on offense in 2018 had nearly a 50/50 shot at scoring every time they touched the ball. Teams that produced the most explosive plays in 2018 tended to be very successful. Three of the four most explosive teams made the playoffs, and the Rams and Chiefs advanced to their respective conference championship games.

On the one hand, there’s an intuitive “obviousness” to these findings - teams who get more big plays generally score more points and win more (assuming their defense is good at stopping big plays) - but as defenses do more to shrink QB throwing time and tighten up against short passes, the threat of big gains (and the defensive loosening they help create) is a critical tool in the toolbox for successful football teams.

“It is extremely difficult to dink and dunk all the way down the field,” LaFleur said. “The defenses are just too good. If you look at it, statistically the teams that are getting the chunk plays, the explosive (plays), those are the teams that are going to produce more yards, more points.

Washington, finally, appears to have the pieces in place to pursue a “big play” offense.

Terry McLaurin

For the past three years, the team’s wide receiving corps was constrained by the quarterback play, but even with Washington’s quarterback carousel, third year WR, Terry McLaurin was a lone bright spot, leading the entire league in dominating his team’s percentage of explosive pass plays for his first couple of seasons.

Highest percentage of team's Explosive pass plays (15+ yards) 2019-20:



1. Terry McLaurin - 49/87 (56%)



2. Michael Thomas - 55/100 (55%)



3. Allen Robinson II - 56/110 (51%)



4. DeVante Parker - 52/116 (45%)



5. Marquise Brown - 28/64 (44%) — Brad Spielberger (@PFF_Brad) December 15, 2020

With the additions to Washington’s WR group the past two offseasons, it seems unlikely that McLaurin will be so singularly targeted in the next couple of years, but I still expect him to be a key cog in Turner’s expanded offense, and to continue to rack up big plays.

His ability to collect yards after the catch should be enhanced by the addition of competent targets opening up the secondary for Terry after he snags passed underneath coverage as well.

#WashingtonFootball could use help from Terry McLaurin



McLaurin has turned 10 receptions in front of the sticks into explosive plays.

No other receiver has more than sevenhttps://t.co/BkkPI6R3K8 — PFF Washington (@PFF_Washington) January 1, 2021

YAC leaders by position:

RB - Alvin Kamara: 618

WR - Terry McLaurin: 445

TE - Travis Kelce: 409 pic.twitter.com/c52uHoE9Uh — PFF (@PFF) December 4, 2020

McLaurin’s ability to retain his explosiveness among receiving talent has precedent as well. Even in the very crowded WR room at Ohio State, he was an “explosive play” leader his senior season in college.

Stanley Morgan Jr. was a threat to take every touch the distance last season! pic.twitter.com/9umdzeSQbr — PFF College (@PFF_College) April 14, 2019

Curtis Samuel

Curtis Samuel had a breakout season in 2020, but in 2019, he suffered from “Washington-caliber QB play” as Kyle Allen helmed the ship for most of the season. Even so, when he was thrown deep balls that were catchable, he had tremendous success. Unfortunately for him, that was a rare occurrence.

Per PFF, Jeudy had 28 targets of 20+ yards; nine were deemed catchable. He caught six of those (3 drops).



10 of Tim Patrick's 20 deep targets were catchable. He caught all 10.



In 2019, Curtis Samuel, FIVE of his 27 deep targets were deemed catchable, and he caught all five. — John Paulsen (@4for4_John) December 31, 2020

Samuel’s QB play improved a bit with Teddy Bridgewater leading the team last year. That QB change was compounded by the way he was used by Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady.

In 2019, under Turner, Samuel was only used in the slot 28% of snaps. Brady kept him there for 71% of his routes, and it paid off big time, with Samuel having the best season of his career by a wide margin. A substantial component of that success was based on catching (well thrown) deep balls, where Samuel had the best reception rate in the league last year.

Curtis Samuel in 2020 on deep targets (20+ yards):



99.9 Receiving Grade (t-1st in NFL) pic.twitter.com/p2a1VOoShP — PFF Washington (@PFF_Washington) March 31, 2021

Lookout for the Fitzmagic bombs



Curtis Samuel had a 77% catch rate on deep targets in 2020



Highest among all WRs pic.twitter.com/yciXTvNouJ — PFF Washington (@PFF_Washington) March 18, 2021

Of course, Samuel spent most of 2021 on the sidelines with an injured groin, so 2022 will be the first opportunity to really see him in action in Washington.

Samuel, like McLaurin, is capable of doing real damage after the catch because of his incredible speed, which is one of the reasons his addition is so important.

Dyami Brown

When Samuel was initially picked up in free agency, the thought seemed to be that he would be largely lined up outside - opposite McLaurin - to help stretch the field, perhaps with the recently acquired Adam Humphries lined up in the slot to round out the starting WR group.

Just as it had on the defensive side of the ball with Benjamin St. Juste, the third round of the 2021 draft appears have opened up a whole new set of possibilities on the offensive side.

Many expected that UNC’s Dyami Brown would be gone by Washington’s second pick in the third round of the 2021 draft. But, he wasn’t, and when he was selected there, he was declared by several talking heads to be one of the best values in the draft.

My. Man. Dyami Brown is an absolute steal for @WashingtonNFL. Round 1 talent in Round 3. https://t.co/CqOtilAeWY — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) May 1, 2021

Brown’s wide receiving talent could certainly end up earning him the title of “steal” in its own right, but for Washington, it was even better than that. Truly, I think that Rivera may have even surprised himself at what good fortune the team had picking up WR talent this offseason.

“For me, it is see ball, get ball,” Brown said. “A 50/50 ball is never a 50/50 ball to me; it is 100% to me.”

Brown’s addition actually provided the quick, outside Z threat that Washington was missing in 2020 AND thus provides the opportunity for Samuel to be deployed largely out of the slot again this year, where he was so successful with the Panthers, simultaneously upgrading talent at two WR positions.

Dyami Brown was one of the best deep threats in all of college football.



Last year he had 12 catches of over 20 yards, an average depth of target of 18.7, and 3.11 yards per route run.



LOVE this pick and could be one of the steals of the draft pic.twitter.com/jWqDdUeldQ — Nick Akridge (@PFF_NickAkridge) May 1, 2021

To top it off, Washington was able to grab another top three college deep receiving threat by the end of the draft.

Will the streak end?



The #Lions have drafted a Top-5 WR in terms of Deep Receiving Grade in each of the past two drafts (Both were Round 5-6)



Highest Deep REC Grade in 2020 (2021 Class):

1. DeVonta Smith - 96.9

2. Dax Milne - 95.0*

3. Dyami Brown - 94.4



*Still available pic.twitter.com/3wtceV8vel — PFF DET Lions (@PFF_Lions) May 1, 2021

Turner also admitted that the offense needs to get "a lot better" at pushing the ball down the field, and Brown (and McLaurin, Samuel, Fitzpatrick, etc.) will be a part of helping them do that. https://t.co/ZH8gohNbxM — Kyle Stackpole (@kylefstackpole) May 5, 2021

Jahan Dotson

The addition of Penn State’s Jahan Dotson in the first round of the 2022 draft adds yet another top deep ball threat to Washington’s receiving arsenal.

Jahan Dotson: Zero drops on 27 deep targets in 2021 (Most in Big Ten)

Terry McLaurin: Zero drops on 33 deep targets in 2021 (2nd most in NFL)@Commanders pic.twitter.com/IQkcj28jm3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 4, 2022

Penn State’s Jahan Dotson is a true deep threat

-Tied for nation lead with four receptions over 60 yards last season

-26 career receptions of over 20 yards and five of over 60

-Led Big Ten in receiving yards last season — John Blair (@johnblairjunior) June 20, 2021

Jahan Dotson winning on a deep post against his corner &…..BAD THROW. pic.twitter.com/R92rC5KHWz — Derek Brown (@DBro_FFB) April 15, 2022

Jahan Dotson is a killer on double moves, sweet sluggo! Teams that need a deep threat to open up their offense should be looking at him round 1! pic.twitter.com/6c1Fl0DPiX — Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) November 6, 2021

Dotson possesses low 4.4 speed and was consistently described as having “the best hands in the draft.” At 5’10”, he’s on the smaller side of the WR spectrum, but his catch radius is expansive and impressive.

My pro comp for Jahan Dotson is Tyler Lockett.



Dotson finished 2021 as the only player in the Power Five with at least 25 explosive plays and 2 or fewer drops (he had 26 and two, respectively).



Ultra-reliable option for Carson Wentz and the @Commanders. — cynthia frelund (@cfrelund) April 29, 2022

But the reality is, none of these wide receiver capabilities mean much if the team lacks the capacity behind center to get them the ball.

Carson Wentz

Last year, it appeared that Ryan Fitzpatrick was going to be well-situated to take command of Scott Turner’s Air Coryell offense, but that experiment was cut dramatically short. This year, Carson Wentz gets his opportunity, and according to at least one expert, that should be a good situation for both parties involved.

"The overall philosophical approach of this offense fits the way Wentz wants to play more than the true West Coast style." - Greg Cosell h/t @john_keim — KyleSmith4GM (@Smith4Gm) May 19, 2022

In 2021, Wentz showed a strange pattern of passing success, pretty poor in short range, middling on intermediate passes, and top of the league on deep passes, according to his IQR. IQR is “Sports Info Solutions’ proprietary quarterback metric that builds on the traditional Passer Rating formula by considering the value of a quarterback independent of results outside of his control such as dropped passes, dropped interceptions, throwaways, etc.”

Guess who had the highest IQR (independant QR Rating) on deep passes in 2021?



Carson Wentz!



Wanna take a guess who were numbers 2-5 on this list?

- Allen

- Burrow

- Herbert

- Brady



Want to take another guess as to what the Commanders WR strength is?



SPEED! pic.twitter.com/lwlWptqjvq — Mark Tyler(Hogs Haven) (@Tiller56) May 19, 2022

It should be no surprise, given his reputation and Turner’s intentions, that Wentz is a nearly perfect match for an explosive, deep-strike offense. Last year, for instance, Wentz was the league leader in DVOA on deep passes. What’s DVOA?

DVOA measures a team’s efficiency by comparing success on every single play to a league average based on situation and opponent.

Here are a couple of surprising stats I just found.



In 2021, the leader in pass DYAR on deep passes (20+ air yards) was... Derek Carr!



More surprising, the leader in pass DVOA on deep passes (min. 25) was Carson Wentz!



The stats include DPI. (1/2) — Aaron Schatz (@FO_ASchatz) April 8, 2022

Colts fans, Carson's Wentz's 2021-22 deep passing stats are now up!



Despite being perhaps the most frustrating QB in football, his deep accuracy was the best I've seen from him in a while. #ForTheShoe https://t.co/bcfCOBuOxZ — Johnny Kinsley (2021-22 Deep Ball Project Out Now) (@Brickwallblitz) February 7, 2022

Taylor Heinicke's arm strength often limited the #Commanders ability to create explosive plays last year. That shouldn't be an issue for Carson Wentz as Washington looks to push the ball down the field more: https://t.co/abMecIQxEh — Mark Bullock (@MarkBullockNFL) March 12, 2022

Wentz will need to continue to improve in his passing game, particularly his short passing game, but his competency in the deep game seems to be consistent with Cosell’s take above. It’s also consistent with the notion that Wentz is best on the move, when he’s using his legs to create opportunities for his arm.