All aTwitter: 27 May 2022

The goal of All aTwitter is to give readers a handy spot to check the Washington Commanders beat writers & bloggers, national sports journalists, and football fans in order to keep up on the latest news and opinions about Washington, the NFL, and sports in general, along with a smattering of other things.

Washington Commanders twitter feed:

NFL News twitter feed:

Saw the designs of our new Command Post - our new team headquarters complete with meeting spaces, practice fields and training facility. Looks amazing! Proud of what we are building. pic.twitter.com/VyD369V0yJ — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) May 26, 2022

All Smiles Because I’m Blessed pic.twitter.com/XA38ej9EIy — Antonio Gibson (@AntonioGibson14) May 26, 2022

They don’t get it bruh, let them talk and come season they’ll know what’s up✊ — Jonathan Allen (@jonallen93_) May 25, 2022

BTW, Daron Payne. He is a stud, a great teammate and works his butt off. I love him and he knows it! #Commanders https://t.co/4QYQi0ecVk — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) May 27, 2022

Bite deez https://t.co/4QYQi0ecVk — Jack Del Rio (@coachdelrio) May 26, 2022

Imagine if the #Commanders play-calling was this aggressive pic.twitter.com/zCYkTkN6WE — George Carmi (@Gcarmi21) May 26, 2022

You know what’s tougher? You with the fit. pic.twitter.com/UPZ8u0ksEu — Gonzo Did This (@GonzoDidThis) May 26, 2022

Felt early support was tepid. But Said if team does well? And fans buy in? Could change his mind. Was a yes vote earlier this year. Luke Torian of course disagrees. District 10 Congressman said absolutely it’s good business. But he/team has work cut out. — John Keim (@john_keim) May 27, 2022

Reached out to Virginia State Senator Dick Saslaw, the senate sponsor of the Commanders stadium funding bill. Saslaw says he doesn’t comment on bills while they’re in conference. — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 26, 2022

He's not the only one. Barbara A. Favola, a state senator from Arlington, says she will now vote no after previously supporting the bill.



"From the time we first saw the bill to now, there’s been a big shift."



More here: https://t.co/8wM6vabMfI https://t.co/i85xVbz95K — Matthew Paras (@Matthew_Paras) May 26, 2022

Morning scoop:

The Commanders have worked up plans for a Loudoun stadium on the Silver Line, but are still working to acquire the land. The stadium and its development would happen around a lake, providing a visual centerpiece to the project.https://t.co/ro9CUD3OLG — michael phillips (@michaelpRTD) May 26, 2022

“This guy [Dan Snyder] lost a BEER sponsor and ran an amusement park into the ground; You think he’s going to build a little city!? -@thomloverro — Commando Bando (DW) (@DSuperman25) May 26, 2022

NFL announces key roster dates:

Aug. 16 - Cuts from 90 to 85

Aug. 23 - Cuts from 85 to 80

Aug. 30 - Cuts from 80 to 53 — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayNBCS) May 26, 2022

BREAKING NEWS



I’m officially joining the @Giants coaching staff. Coming straight from the source himself. No need to hear it @AdamSchefter or @RapSheet #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/XEebRbtIB1 — Steve Smith Sr. (@CutToIt) May 26, 2022

Breaking News: Ray Liotta, the actor known for roles in “Goodfellas,” “Field of Dreams” and other films, died in the Dominican Republic, where he was filming a movie. He was 67. https://t.co/h7vZlgjk8z pic.twitter.com/JgYIypn3MX — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 26, 2022

Ppl are circulating the Goodfellas clown bit, but thats more a great Joe Pesci scene



But here is when we’re first shown that Henry is as dangerous as Jimmy or Tommy. Its a reality check that our lead isn’t a hero & Ray Liotta does an incredible job. RIP to a great actor. pic.twitter.com/dChaOx97Ur — Davey Sockrocker (@daveysockrocker) May 26, 2022

"Hey, is this Heaven?"



"No, it's Iowa."



Rest in Peace Ray Liotta pic.twitter.com/vtuB57Js0V — Baseball Quotes (@BaseballQuotes1) May 26, 2022

Hogs Haven Social Media Information

Facebook Page: Click here to like our page

Facebook Shop: Washington Football Shirts

Twitter: Follow @HogsHaven

Instagram: Follow @Hogs_Haven

Manager: Scott Jennings: Follow @ScottJenningsHH

Bill-in-Bangkok: @billhorgan2005